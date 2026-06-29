World Cup Predictions Today: Germany vs. Paraguay Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 29)

Germany vs Paraguay Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (+118)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Paraguay battles Germany at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Germany vs Paraguay World Cup Prediction Today

Paraguay came into the World Cup on the back of a superb defensive record in qualifying. The expectation was that they'd be super stingy and a tough team to score on. Well, that didn't play out in their opener as their defense got shredded by the US for four goals. But they've been great since then, and I think that ugly US result might be weighing into this match's outlook a little too much.

Over their final nine matches in qualifying, Paraguay allowed only three goals, and it's not like CONMEBOL opponents are a cakewalk as that nine-game run includes matches versus Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Although Paraguay was chasing shadows versus the US, they responded by blanking both Turkey and Australia in a 1-0 win and a 0-0 draw in matches that looked a lot more like what Paraguay was expected to be this tourney.

Germany are a very strong side, one with some top-shelf attacking firepower. They put that on full display in a seven-goal thrashing of Curacao, but their attack came back to Earth a bit after that, scoring two on Ivory Coast and one versus Ecuador.

I think Paraguay's defense can keep the lid on Germany's attack for the most part, and a Paraguay attack that's mustered only two goals all tourney should have a tough time creating many chances versus Germany -- leading to a low-scoring match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.