Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (42-43) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-49)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and ABTV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176)

SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

SEA: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 6-7, 3.94 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 1-2, 8.84 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (6-7, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Ryan Johnson (1-2, 8.84 ERA). When Kirby starts, his team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team has a record of 8-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Johnson's three starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in three of Johnson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (69.2%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Angels reveal Seattle as the favorite (-210) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Mariners are +104 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -125.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels, on June 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 38, or 51.4%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -210.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 84 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 30-54-0 in 84 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 26-38 in those games.

Los Angeles is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Angels have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-44-2).

The Angels are 46-38-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He has a .253 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Rodriguez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a walk and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 80 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .283 and slugging .442.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 27th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Josh Naylor has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Naylor has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 78 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Young enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .222. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 135th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 97th and he is 66th in slugging.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .400 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 90th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .262.

Jorge Soler is hitting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

4/5/2026: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2026: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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