Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Athletics in MLB action on Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (54-30) vs. Athletics (40-44)
- Date: Monday, June 29, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | OAK: (+100)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 3-5, 4.87 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.04 ERA
The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (3-5) for the Dodgers and Gage Jump (3-1) for the Athletics. When Lauer starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Jump starts. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Jump start this season -- they won.
Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (50.7%)
Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a +100 underdog at home.
Dodgers vs Athletics Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.
Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Athletics on June 29 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
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Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 53 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Dodgers have won 50 of 79 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 84 games with a total this season.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 40-44-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've finished 24-25 in those games.
- The Athletics have gone 21-20 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (51.2%).
- The Athletics have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-42-1).
- The Athletics have covered 48.8% of their games this season, going 41-43-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 85 hits and an OBP of .412 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.
- He is 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and three RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .870, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .492 this season. He's batting .289.
- He is 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the majors.
- Andy Pages has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.
- Max Muncy is batting .263 with a .361 OBP and 35 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz has racked up an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .525, and has 84 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .279).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Shea Langeliers leads his team with a .500 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- He is currently 47th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Carlos Cortes is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .234 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
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