Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Athletics in MLB action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-30) vs. Athletics (40-44)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | OAK: (+100)

LAD: (-118) | OAK: (+100) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 3-5, 4.87 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (3-5) for the Dodgers and Gage Jump (3-1) for the Athletics. When Lauer starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Jump starts. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Jump start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.7%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a +100 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Athletics on June 29 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 53 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won 50 of 79 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 84 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 40-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've finished 24-25 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 21-20 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (51.2%).

The Athletics have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-42-1).

The Athletics have covered 48.8% of their games this season, going 41-43-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 85 hits and an OBP of .412 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.

He is 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .870, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .492 this season. He's batting .289.

He is 21st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the majors.

Andy Pages has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Max Muncy is batting .263 with a .361 OBP and 35 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up an on-base percentage of .423, a slugging percentage of .525, and has 84 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .279).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 15th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with a .500 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carlos Cortes is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .234 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

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