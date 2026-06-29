Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (44-40) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-51)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-144) | COL: (+122)

MIA: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

MIA: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 8-4, 4.01 ERA vs Sean Sullivan (Rockies) - 0-2, 8.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (8-4) to the mound, while Sean Sullivan (0-2) will take the ball for the Rockies. Alcantara and his team are 10-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Alcantara's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have failed to cover in each of the three games Sullivan started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for three Sullivan starts this season -- they lost every game.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (67.8%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

The Marlins vs Rockies moneyline has Miami as a -144 favorite, while Colorado is a +122 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Miami is +100 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

Marlins versus Rockies on June 29 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (71.4%) in those games.

This season Miami has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 83 opportunities.

The Marlins are 44-39-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 33-49 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Colorado has a record of 27-42 (39.1%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies are 45-38-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .476. He's batting .332 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .298 with 42 walks and 45 runs scored. He's slugging .430.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Edwards takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, four walks and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .196/.318/.298.

Javier Sanoja is batting .257 with a .297 OBP and 26 RBI for Miami this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .491 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 31st in slugging.

Rumfield enters this game on an 11-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 72 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 100th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake McCarthy is batting .304 with 14 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

3/29/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 3/28/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/27/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/18/2025: 9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/16/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/3/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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