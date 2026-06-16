World Cup Predictions Today: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets for Tonight's Match

Anytime goal +100 · To score or assist -175 · 2+ shots on target -150 · Assist +125 — full FanDuel prop board, expert picks and Messi's historic numbers for his record 6th World Cup.

🏆 Tonight: Argentina -240 · Draw +360 · Algeria +650 · O/U 2.5 · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX

This is almost certainly Lionel Messi's last World Cup. Tonight, at age 38, the greatest player in football history makes his record-breaking sixth tournament appearance. He's three goals from Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record. He scored in six of Argentina's seven matches in 2022. And FanDuel's prop market offers five distinct ways to back him. Here's what each is worth.

All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via CBS Sports and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

📊 MESSI BY THE NUMBERS — WORLD CUP 2026 World Cup goals (all-time) 13 Goals at 2022 WC (7 matches) 7 2022 WC matches with a goal 6 of 7 International goals all-time (ARG) 117 International assists (all-time world record) 61 Inter Miami assists in 2026 (14 games) 7 Goals from Klose's all-time WC record 3 away

📋 Messi Full Prop Board — Tonight vs Algeria

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi · Argentina · Inter Miami · Age 38 · FanDuel Sportsbook Anytime Goalscorer Score at any point in 90 min + injury time +100 To Score ⭐ TOP PICK CBS Sports FanDuel confirmed -130 To Score or Assist 💎 BEST VALUE Sports Interaction confirmed · explicit pick -175 To Record an Assist CBS Sports FanDuel confirmed · plus money +125 2+ Shots on Target CBS Sports FanDuel confirmed -150

*Anytime +100 confirmed Fox Sports FanDuel. To score -130, score/assist -175, assist +125, 2+ SOT -150 confirmed CBS Sports FanDuel. Own goals don't count. Subject to change.

⭐ Top Pick: Messi To Score — -130

Messi To Score 🏆 FanDuel · CBS Confirmed · Score in 90 min + injury time To Score -130 Scored in 6 of 7 matches at 2022 WC 7 goals at last World Cup 13 WC goals — 3 from Klose's record Penalty and free-kick taker for Argentina Algeria allowed 3.36 xG vs Nigeria at AFCON CBS Sports confirm Messi at -130 to score via FanDuel: "Messi finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar, and he has scored 117 international goals all-time for Argentina." Fox Sports confirm his anytime price and note he "found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup." Covers make the Algeria matchup case: Algeria allowed 3.36 xG and 41 touches inside the penalty area against Nigeria at AFCON, and their defence is further weakened by the Bensebaini injury. Messi is Argentina's designated penalty and free-kick taker — set pieces alone give him elevated goal probability. At -130 for a player who scored in 86% of his World Cup matches in 2022, this is the clearest prop on tonight's entire card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi To Score (-130)

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💎 Best Value: To Score or Assist — -175

Score or Assist Goal contribution in 90 min + injury time Score / Assist -175 Sports Interaction explicit pick — -175 61 assists for Argentina — all-time world record 7 assists for Inter Miami in 14 games in 2026 3 assists at 2022 WC alongside 7 goals Oddschecker: "Messi to assist" bet builder leg Sports Interaction make this their explicit best bet: "Lionel Messi to score or assist (-175) — Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in anytime goal or assist markets." CBS Sports confirm Messi holds "61 assists for Argentina — the all-time record for international soccer" and note he "enters the 2026 World Cup having provided seven assists in 14 matches for Inter Miami this season." The -175 prop covers both his goal and assist production in one bet. If Messi scores, it wins. If he sets up Lautaro or another Argentina goalscorer, it wins. Given that Argentina are expected to dominate possession against an Algeria side sitting deep, Messi will touch the ball in dangerous areas all night. This is the highest-probability outcome on his entire prop board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi To Score or Assist (-175)

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🎯 Value Play: Anytime Goalscorer — +100

Anytime Goalscorer Score at any point · Fox Sports confirmed +100 Anytime +100 Fox Sports: confirmed +100 FanDuel Heavy.com: "prediction — Messi to score" Even money for a player with 117 international goals Note: check vs -130 "to score" — best price wins Fox Sports confirm the +100 anytime price on FanDuel — and make their prediction explicit: back Messi to score tonight. Heavy.com are direct: "One prediction I will make here is for Lionel Messi to score a goal." CBS Sports confirm 117 international goals all-time and six scoring games from seven at the last World Cup. The anytime +100 is worth comparing to the -130 "to score" line before wagering — technically the same outcome but FanDuel sometimes prices them separately. Even money for Messi to score against Algeria, who conceded 3.36 xG to Nigeria at AFCON with their starting CB Bensebaini already absent through injury, feels generous. In a winning Argentina performance — the most likely outcome at -240 — Messi's goal probability is as high as any match this tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi Anytime Goalscorer (+100)

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📊 Stat Prop: 2+ Shots on Target — -150

2+ Shots on Target CBS confirmed -150 · Lowest variance prop · FanDuel 2+ SOT -150 CBS Sports FanDuel confirmed -150 Argentina expected to dominate possession Penalty & free-kick taker — set-piece SOT guaranteed Algeria allowed 41 box touches vs Nigeria at AFCON CBS Sports confirm this line at -150 via FanDuel. This is the lowest-variance Messi prop on the board — it doesn't require him to score, only to put the ball on target twice in 90 minutes against a defence expected to concede heavy pressure. Messi operates with positional freedom in Argentina's attack — he drifts across the right half-space, drives at defenders and arrives in shooting positions throughout matches. Even when he doesn't score, he routinely generates multiple on-target efforts. As Argentina's designated free-kick taker, any foul near the box produces an on-target attempt that counts toward this prop. Covers note Algeria allowed 41 box touches to Nigeria at AFCON. With Argentina at -240 to win and expected to dominate possession, 2+ Messi shots on target is the safest way to back him tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi 2+ Shots on Target (-150)

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📐 Assist Angle: To Record an Assist — +125

To Record an Assist CBS confirmed +125 · Plus money · FanDuel Assist +125 CBS Sports FanDuel confirmed +125 61 international assists — all-time world record 3 assists at 2022 WC alongside 7 goals 7 assists in 14 Inter Miami games in 2026 Oddschecker: "Messi to assist" featured bet builder leg CBS Sports confirm Messi at +125 to record an assist on FanDuel and state: "Messi has scored 61 assists for Argentina, the all-time record for international soccer." CBS continue: "He enters the 2026 World Cup having provided seven assists in 14 matches for Inter Miami this season." At 38, Messi's game has evolved — CBS acknowledge "with Messi perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore," his passing range and creative playmaking become even more central. He drops deeper, receives the ball and threads passes into Lautaro Martínez or the runners from midfield. Oddschecker feature "Messi to assist" as a named leg in their recommended bet builder combination for tonight. At +125, this is a genuine plus-money prop for the world-record holder in international assists who averages nearly one assist per two Argentina appearances across his career.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi To Record an Assist (+125)

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✅ All 5 Messi Props Ranked

Lionel Messi · Argentina vs Algeria · 9:00 PM ET · FOX ⭐ To Score Top pick · CBS FanDuel confirmed -130 💎 To Score or Assist Best value · Sports Interaction explicit pick -175 🎯 Anytime Goalscorer Even money · Fox Sports confirmed +100 📊 2+ Shots on Target Lowest variance · CBS confirmed -150 📐 To Record an Assist Plus money · world-record assist holder +125

🔮 Our Messi Prop Picks Tonight BACK To Score or Assist -175 — Sports Interaction's explicit pick. Covers goals AND assists. 61 WR international assists, 7 goals at last WC. One bet covering both his main contributions tonight. BACK 2+ Shots on Target -150 — lowest variance on the board. Argentina dominate possession, Messi is free-kick taker, Algeria allowed 41 box touches vs Nigeria at AFCON. CONSIDER Assist +125 — plus money for the world-record international assist holder. 7 assists in 14 Inter Miami games in 2026. Strong parlay leg with Lautaro anytime.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Messi Props — Argentina vs Algeria To Score -130 · Score/Assist -175 · Anytime +100 · Assist +125 · 2+ SOT -150

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FAQ: Lionel Messi Props Tonight

What is the best Messi prop bet tonight on FanDuel? To Score or Assist at -175 is the best structural bet. Sports Interaction make it their explicit pick: "Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup, making him a near-automatic inclusion in anytime goal or assist markets." CBS Sports confirm he holds "61 assists for Argentina — the all-time record for international soccer." The -175 price covers both outcomes in one bet. To Score at -130 is the highest-floor single-outcome prop.

What are all of Messi's FanDuel prop bets for tonight? CBS Sports and Fox Sports confirm five Messi props on FanDuel tonight: Anytime Goalscorer (+100), To Score (-130), To Score or Assist (-175), To Record an Assist (+125), and 2+ Shots on Target (-150). All odds are for the 90-minute match plus injury time only. Own goals don't count for goalscorer props.

How has Messi performed in World Cup matches historically? CBS Sports confirm Messi "finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar" at the 2022 World Cup — scoring in six of the seven games. He has 13 World Cup goals across five tournaments, just three from Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16. He has 117 international goals and 61 international assists — the world record — across his Argentina career.

Why is the 2+ shots on target prop worth backing at -150? This is the lowest-variance Messi prop — it doesn't require him to score, only to put the ball on target twice in 90 minutes. Argentina are -240 favorites and expected to dominate possession against Algeria, who conceded 3.36 xG to Nigeria at AFCON with their key CB Bensebaini absent through injury. As Argentina's designated free-kick taker, any foul near the box produces an on-target attempt. At -150, this is the safest way to back Messi's involvement in the match tonight.