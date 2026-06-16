World Cup Predictions Today: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets for Tonight's Match
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World Cup Predictions Today: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets for Tonight's Match
Anytime goal +100 · To score or assist -175 · 2+ shots on target -150 · Assist +125 — full FanDuel prop board, expert picks and Messi's historic numbers for his record 6th World Cup.
This is almost certainly Lionel Messi's last World Cup. Tonight, at age 38, the greatest player in football history makes his record-breaking sixth tournament appearance. He's three goals from Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record. He scored in six of Argentina's seven matches in 2022. And FanDuel's prop market offers five distinct ways to back him. Here's what each is worth.
All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via CBS Sports and Fox Sports. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
📋 Messi Full Prop Board — Tonight vs Algeria
*Anytime +100 confirmed Fox Sports FanDuel. To score -130, score/assist -175, assist +125, 2+ SOT -150 confirmed CBS Sports FanDuel. Own goals don't count. Subject to change.
⭐ Top Pick: Messi To Score — -130
CBS Sports confirm Messi at -130 to score via FanDuel: "Messi finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar, and he has scored 117 international goals all-time for Argentina." Fox Sports confirm his anytime price and note he "found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup."
Covers make the Algeria matchup case: Algeria allowed 3.36 xG and 41 touches inside the penalty area against Nigeria at AFCON, and their defence is further weakened by the Bensebaini injury. Messi is Argentina's designated penalty and free-kick taker — set pieces alone give him elevated goal probability. At -130 for a player who scored in 86% of his World Cup matches in 2022, this is the clearest prop on tonight's entire card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Best Value: To Score or Assist — -175
Sports Interaction make this their explicit best bet: "Lionel Messi to score or assist (-175) — Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in anytime goal or assist markets."
CBS Sports confirm Messi holds "61 assists for Argentina — the all-time record for international soccer" and note he "enters the 2026 World Cup having provided seven assists in 14 matches for Inter Miami this season." The -175 prop covers both his goal and assist production in one bet. If Messi scores, it wins. If he sets up Lautaro or another Argentina goalscorer, it wins. Given that Argentina are expected to dominate possession against an Algeria side sitting deep, Messi will touch the ball in dangerous areas all night. This is the highest-probability outcome on his entire prop board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Value Play: Anytime Goalscorer — +100
Fox Sports confirm the +100 anytime price on FanDuel — and make their prediction explicit: back Messi to score tonight. Heavy.com are direct: "One prediction I will make here is for Lionel Messi to score a goal." CBS Sports confirm 117 international goals all-time and six scoring games from seven at the last World Cup.
The anytime +100 is worth comparing to the -130 "to score" line before wagering — technically the same outcome but FanDuel sometimes prices them separately. Even money for Messi to score against Algeria, who conceded 3.36 xG to Nigeria at AFCON with their starting CB Bensebaini already absent through injury, feels generous. In a winning Argentina performance — the most likely outcome at -240 — Messi's goal probability is as high as any match this tournament.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📊 Stat Prop: 2+ Shots on Target — -150
CBS Sports confirm this line at -150 via FanDuel. This is the lowest-variance Messi prop on the board — it doesn't require him to score, only to put the ball on target twice in 90 minutes against a defence expected to concede heavy pressure.
Messi operates with positional freedom in Argentina's attack — he drifts across the right half-space, drives at defenders and arrives in shooting positions throughout matches. Even when he doesn't score, he routinely generates multiple on-target efforts. As Argentina's designated free-kick taker, any foul near the box produces an on-target attempt that counts toward this prop. Covers note Algeria allowed 41 box touches to Nigeria at AFCON. With Argentina at -240 to win and expected to dominate possession, 2+ Messi shots on target is the safest way to back him tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📐 Assist Angle: To Record an Assist — +125
CBS Sports confirm Messi at +125 to record an assist on FanDuel and state: "Messi has scored 61 assists for Argentina, the all-time record for international soccer." CBS continue: "He enters the 2026 World Cup having provided seven assists in 14 matches for Inter Miami this season."
At 38, Messi's game has evolved — CBS acknowledge "with Messi perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore," his passing range and creative playmaking become even more central. He drops deeper, receives the ball and threads passes into Lautaro Martínez or the runners from midfield. Oddschecker feature "Messi to assist" as a named leg in their recommended bet builder combination for tonight. At +125, this is a genuine plus-money prop for the world-record holder in international assists who averages nearly one assist per two Argentina appearances across his career.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
✅ All 5 Messi Props Ranked
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Lionel Messi Props Tonight
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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