MLB Predictions & Props Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 16, 2026

With a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, June 16, the MLB hit prop market is loaded with opportunity. The key to profitable hit betting is triangulating three factors: a hitter's current batting average and recent form, the opposing starter's contact-suppression rate, and park factors. Today we've done that work across every game — here are the 25 players with the strongest case to record at least one base hit.

Odds sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change. Always confirm player is starting before wagering. Must be 21+.

Recent form (last 7–14 days): Hot streaks are real — a hitter posting .380+ over the past two weeks is more likely to continue than revert.

Batting average & wOBA: Season-long production and quality of contact — how hard and how often a hitter is squaring up the ball.

Covers confirms Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO and explicitly backs him to lead the Philadelphia offense today against Miami. Citizens Bank Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues, and the Marlins' rotation ranks among the worst in the NL in ERA. Harper has hit safely in 52 of his last 65 games — a hit rate that fully justifies the -175 price.

Covers explicitly backs Schwarber today: ".380 wOBA and .319 ISO vs righties." FanDuel Research confirms he's batting leadoff — most plate appearances in the Phillies lineup. That volume edge plus elite production vs right-handed pitching vs the Marlins makes him one of the safest hit props on the entire slate.

SI Betting back Soto as a key prop target tonight: "Soto has fared well against Singer in his career, going 4-for-10 with a double and an OPS of 1.000." FanDuel Research confirms Soto leads the Mets with 58 hits, a .290 average and .389 OBP. Singer carries a 5.61 ERA and the seventh-worst HR/FB rate among starters. Great American Ball Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues. Career matchup dominance plus a hitter's park is the strongest hit prop setup on the slate.

Ohtani is hitting .302 in 2026, confirmed as the Dodgers' DH for tonight's home game vs Tampa Bay. He bats in a lineup now featuring Tucker, Betts, Freeman and Pages — arguably the deepest in baseball. Baseball-Reference lists him as the #1 "In the News" player right now. His .302 average gives him the highest floor of any Dodgers bat on an extraordinary Tuesday roster.

MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25 — his seven home runs in that span led all of baseball. His 22 HR lead the AL while his .316 average sits second-best in the league. This is the hottest hitter in the American League, batting in the middle of a potent Houston lineup. At -170 he is priced right for the form he is in.

FanDuel Research confirms Burleson "has picked up at least one hit in 15 straight games" while hitting .287 with 13 HR and an .848 OPS. SI Betting explicitly back him tonight: "I'll back Burleson to stay hot at home tonight against the Padres." He homered off Michael King in their last meeting. A 15-game hit streak at home against a pitcher he has already taken deep this season is about as strong a hit prop setup as exists.

Covers identify Kurtz as the second-most likely homer today, leading all hitters with 10 HR over the last 30 days and homering six times in his last nine home games. A hitter generating that level of power output almost always brings elevated hit probability alongside it — hard contact is hard contact whether it clears the fence or not. At -150 anytime hit for MLB's hottest slugger at home, this is a strong high-floor play.

8. Bo Bichette — New York Mets 3B · @ CIN (Brady Singer) · 5-game hit streak · .476 in last 5 games -160 FanDuel Research confirms Bichette "is hitting .476 with three doubles, three HR and eight RBIs" across his current 5-game hit streak. He bats third in the Mets lineup behind Lindor and Soto, visiting Cincinnati where Brady Singer (5.61 ERA) starts. Bichette signed with the Mets for 2026 and is the hottest bat in their entire lineup right now — any player hitting .476 over five games against a struggling pitcher is a strong hit prop play.

9. Yandy Díaz — Tampa Bay Rays 1B · .320 avg — Rays lineup leader · @ LAD -165 Díaz leads the Rays lineup with a .320 batting average tonight at Dodger Stadium. A .320 average puts him in elite contact territory — roughly one hit per three plate appearances. Díaz is a prototypical high-contact hitter who rarely strikes out, making this one of the safer Rays hit prop plays even on the road against a strong Dodgers staff.

10. CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals SS · 14 HR in 71 games — 19.7% HR rate · vs. KC -140 FanDuel Research confirms Abrams at +420 HR with 14 HR in 71 games — a 19.7% homer rate. A hitter generating this power output is making consistently hard contact, and his speed turns ground balls into potential infield singles. Facing the Kansas City Royals today, Abrams has a favorable path to multiple at-bats with genuine hit probability in each.

11. Curtis Mead — Washington Nationals 3B · 10 HR in 57 games — 15.8% HR rate · vs. KC -145 FanDuel Research highlights Mead with 10 HR in 57 games — a 15.8% homer rate. That level of consistent hard contact translates directly to elevated hit probability in every at-bat. Both Nationals (Abrams + Mead) benefit from the same favorable Kansas City matchup tonight, making the WSH lineup a double-dip for hit props.

12. Andy Pages — Los Angeles Dodgers CF · 56 RBI — Dodgers team leader · Home vs TAM -148 Andy Pages "paces the club with 56 RBIs from center field" for the NL's best team. A center fielder with 56 RBIs by mid-June is delivering run production nearly every game — which demands consistent hit output in scoring-position situations. Batting in a Dodgers lineup now featuring Ohtani, Tucker, Betts and Freeman, Pages gets quality plate appearances all game long.

13. Junior Caminero — Tampa Bay Rays 3B · 15 HR · Power breakout · @ LAD -140 Caminero leads the Rays' offense with 15 HR in 2026 alongside Díaz and Aranda. A 15-homer pace by mid-June puts him on track for 35+ on the season. Young power hitters in this form tend to see elevated hit probabilities because pitchers must come into the strike zone rather than work around them.

14. Jac Caglianone — Kansas City Royals 1B/DH · 8 HR in 67 games · vs. Washington Nationals -135 FanDuel Research features Caglianone with 8 HR in 67 games (+470 HR prop) in a Royals lineup CBS Sports describe as "one of the best stories in MLB." Batting in the heart of that order against the Nationals' rotation, pitchers cannot work around him without loading the bases — creating consistent hit exposure throughout every game.

15. Evan Carter — Texas Rangers RF · 3 straight prop clears · @ Fenway Park -135 CBS Sports explicitly back Carter today: "In a hitter friendly ballpark at Fenway, look for Carter to use his power to extend his prop cashing to four straight games." He has cleared his combination line in all three games against the Royals this week. Rangers are 9-3 in their last 12. Fenway Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues — three straight clears plus a park upgrade is a strong momentum signal.