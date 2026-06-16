MLB Predictions & Props Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 16, 2026

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● TUESDAY JUNE 16, 2026 · 15-GAME MLB SLATE · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
MLB Predictions & Player Props · Hit Props
MLB Predictions & Props Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit in Tuesday's Games
Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez and 21 more — matchup data, batting averages, hot streaks and FanDuel hit prop odds for every pick across Tuesday's full slate.
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 · Hit Props via FanDuel · All odds subject to change
With a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, June 16, the MLB hit prop market is loaded with opportunity. The key to profitable hit betting is triangulating three factors: a hitter's current batting average and recent form, the opposing starter's contact-suppression rate, and park factors. Today we've done that work across every game — here are the 25 players with the strongest case to record at least one base hit.
Odds sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change. Always confirm player is starting before wagering. Must be 21+.
📊 How We Pick Our MLB Hit Props
Batting average & wOBA: Season-long production and quality of contact — how hard and how often a hitter is squaring up the ball.
Opposing pitcher ERA / xERA: A starter struggling to limit contact elevates every hitter in the opposing lineup.
Recent form (last 7–14 days): Hot streaks are real — a hitter posting .380+ over the past two weeks is more likely to continue than revert.
Career splits vs. pitcher: Historical matchup data is the strongest single predictor of same-game performance.
⭐ Top Tier — Highest Confidence Hit Picks
1.
Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies
1B · vs. Miami Marlins · Citizens Bank Park
.415 wOBA 2026
.301 ISO
15 HR in 71 games
Covers backs PHI stars explicitly today
Covers confirms Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO and explicitly backs him to lead the Philadelphia offense today against Miami. Citizens Bank Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues, and the Marlins' rotation ranks among the worst in the NL in ERA. Harper has hit safely in 52 of his last 65 games — a hit rate that fully justifies the -175 price.
2.
Kyle Schwarber — Philadelphia Phillies
LF · vs. Miami Marlins · Citizens Bank Park · Batting leadoff
.380 wOBA vs RHP
.319 ISO
24 HR in 69 games — 30.4% HR rate
Batting 1st — most PAs in lineup
Covers explicitly backs Schwarber today: ".380 wOBA and .319 ISO vs righties." FanDuel Research confirms he's batting leadoff — most plate appearances in the Phillies lineup. That volume edge plus elite production vs right-handed pitching vs the Marlins makes him one of the safest hit props on the entire slate.
3.
Juan Soto — New York Mets
LF · @ Cincinnati Reds (Brady Singer RHP) · Great American Ball Park · 7:10 PM
.290 BA / .389 OBP — Mets leader
15 HR / 34 RBI — team leader
4-for-10 vs Singer career (.400 avg)
Singer: 5.61 ERA / 7th-worst HR/FB rate
SI Betting back Soto as a key prop target tonight: "Soto has fared well against Singer in his career, going 4-for-10 with a double and an OPS of 1.000." FanDuel Research confirms Soto leads the Mets with 58 hits, a .290 average and .389 OBP. Singer carries a 5.61 ERA and the seventh-worst HR/FB rate among starters. Great American Ball Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues. Career matchup dominance plus a hitter's park is the strongest hit prop setup on the slate.
4.
Shohei Ohtani — Los Angeles Dodgers
DH · vs. Tampa Bay Rays · Dodger Stadium · 9:40 PM
.302 batting average 2026
Dodgers 45-27 — best record in NL
Baseball-Reference #1 "In the News" hitter
Ohtani is hitting .302 in 2026, confirmed as the Dodgers' DH for tonight's home game vs Tampa Bay. He bats in a lineup now featuring Tucker, Betts, Freeman and Pages — arguably the deepest in baseball. Baseball-Reference lists him as the #1 "In the News" player right now. His .302 average gives him the highest floor of any Dodgers bat on an extraordinary Tuesday roster.
5.
Yordan Alvarez — Houston Astros
DH · AL Triple Crown watch · 1.304 OPS since May 25
.316 BA — 2nd in AL
.377 avg since May 25
22 HR — leads AL
AL Triple Crown watch — MLB.com confirmed
MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25 — his seven home runs in that span led all of baseball. His 22 HR lead the AL while his .316 average sits second-best in the league. This is the hottest hitter in the American League, batting in the middle of a potent Houston lineup. At -170 he is priced right for the form he is in.
6.
Alec Burleson — St. Louis Cardinals
1B · vs. San Diego Padres (Michael King RHP) · Busch Stadium · 7:45 PM
15-game hit streak active
.287 BA / .848 OPS / 13 HR
SI: "back Burleson to stay hot at home tonight"
HR vs King in last meeting — owns this matchup
FanDuel Research confirms Burleson "has picked up at least one hit in 15 straight games" while hitting .287 with 13 HR and an .848 OPS. SI Betting explicitly back him tonight: "I'll back Burleson to stay hot at home tonight against the Padres." He homered off Michael King in their last meeting. A 15-game hit streak at home against a pitcher he has already taken deep this season is about as strong a hit prop setup as exists.
7.
Nick Kurtz — Oakland Athletics
1B · Home game · 6 HR in last 9 home games
10 HR in last 30 days — leads MLB
4th-best slugging % last 30 days
Covers: "2nd-most likely HR batter today"
6 HR in last 9 home games
Covers identify Kurtz as the second-most likely homer today, leading all hitters with 10 HR over the last 30 days and homering six times in his last nine home games. A hitter generating that level of power output almost always brings elevated hit probability alongside it — hard contact is hard contact whether it clears the fence or not. At -150 anytime hit for MLB's hottest slugger at home, this is a strong high-floor play.
🎯 Strong Plays — High Confidence Hit Props
8.
-160
Bo Bichette — New York Mets
3B · @ CIN (Brady Singer) · 5-game hit streak · .476 in last 5 games
FanDuel Research confirms Bichette "is hitting .476 with three doubles, three HR and eight RBIs" across his current 5-game hit streak. He bats third in the Mets lineup behind Lindor and Soto, visiting Cincinnati where Brady Singer (5.61 ERA) starts. Bichette signed with the Mets for 2026 and is the hottest bat in their entire lineup right now — any player hitting .476 over five games against a struggling pitcher is a strong hit prop play.
9.
-165
Yandy Díaz — Tampa Bay Rays
1B · .320 avg — Rays lineup leader · @ LAD
Díaz leads the Rays lineup with a .320 batting average tonight at Dodger Stadium. A .320 average puts him in elite contact territory — roughly one hit per three plate appearances. Díaz is a prototypical high-contact hitter who rarely strikes out, making this one of the safer Rays hit prop plays even on the road against a strong Dodgers staff.
10.
-140
CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals
SS · 14 HR in 71 games — 19.7% HR rate · vs. KC
FanDuel Research confirms Abrams at +420 HR with 14 HR in 71 games — a 19.7% homer rate. A hitter generating this power output is making consistently hard contact, and his speed turns ground balls into potential infield singles. Facing the Kansas City Royals today, Abrams has a favorable path to multiple at-bats with genuine hit probability in each.
11.
-145
Curtis Mead — Washington Nationals
3B · 10 HR in 57 games — 15.8% HR rate · vs. KC
FanDuel Research highlights Mead with 10 HR in 57 games — a 15.8% homer rate. That level of consistent hard contact translates directly to elevated hit probability in every at-bat. Both Nationals (Abrams + Mead) benefit from the same favorable Kansas City matchup tonight, making the WSH lineup a double-dip for hit props.
12.
-148
Andy Pages — Los Angeles Dodgers
CF · 56 RBI — Dodgers team leader · Home vs TAM
Andy Pages "paces the club with 56 RBIs from center field" for the NL's best team. A center fielder with 56 RBIs by mid-June is delivering run production nearly every game — which demands consistent hit output in scoring-position situations. Batting in a Dodgers lineup now featuring Ohtani, Tucker, Betts and Freeman, Pages gets quality plate appearances all game long.
13.
-140
Junior Caminero — Tampa Bay Rays
3B · 15 HR · Power breakout · @ LAD
Caminero leads the Rays' offense with 15 HR in 2026 alongside Díaz and Aranda. A 15-homer pace by mid-June puts him on track for 35+ on the season. Young power hitters in this form tend to see elevated hit probabilities because pitchers must come into the strike zone rather than work around them.
14.
-135
Jac Caglianone — Kansas City Royals
1B/DH · 8 HR in 67 games · vs. Washington Nationals
FanDuel Research features Caglianone with 8 HR in 67 games (+470 HR prop) in a Royals lineup CBS Sports describe as "one of the best stories in MLB." Batting in the heart of that order against the Nationals' rotation, pitchers cannot work around him without loading the bases — creating consistent hit exposure throughout every game.
15.
-135
Evan Carter — Texas Rangers
RF · 3 straight prop clears · @ Fenway Park
CBS Sports explicitly back Carter today: "In a hitter friendly ballpark at Fenway, look for Carter to use his power to extend his prop cashing to four straight games." He has cleared his combination line in all three games against the Royals this week. Rangers are 9-3 in their last 12. Fenway Park is one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues — three straight clears plus a park upgrade is a strong momentum signal.
16.
-145
Jonathan Aranda — Tampa Bay Rays
2B/DH · 48 RBI — team-best · @ LAD
Aranda is driving in a team-best 48 runs for the Rays — the most productive RBI bat in a Tampa Bay lineup that enters at 41-27. A player with 48 RBIs by mid-June is seeing the ball extremely well and making hard contact in clutch situations. His hit prop is structurally sound at this level of production even against the strong Dodgers staff.
💎 Value Plays — Plus-Money & Underrated Picks
17.
-155
Kyle Tucker — Los Angeles Dodgers
RF · $240M Dodgers signing · Home vs TAM · 4× All-Star
Tucker signed a 4-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason — joining Ohtani, Betts, Freeman and Pages in what is now arguable baseball's deepest lineup. The four-time All-Star brings elite plate discipline, strong contact skills and plus power to a team batting in the NL's best lineup context. FanDuel Research features Tucker as a key MLB prop target and tonight at home vs Tampa Bay he bats in the heart of this extraordinary Dodgers order.
18.
-148
Adley Rutschman — Baltimore Orioles
C · FanDuel Research pick · Switch-hitter — no platoon disadvantage
FanDuel Research highlights Rutschman as a prop target. As a switch-hitting catcher, he eliminates platoon disadvantages entirely — always drawing the most favorable side of any starting pitcher. The Orioles have built one of the AL's most consistent lineups and Rutschman's middle-order role creates high plate-appearance volume every game.
19.
-165
José Ramírez — Cleveland Guardians
3B · Career .290+ hitter · Baseball-Reference Active Great
Baseball-Reference lists Ramírez among baseball's "Active Greats" — reflecting consistent multi-year elite production. His switch-hitting ability eliminates platoon disadvantages entirely, and he has been one of the most reliable contact hitters in the AL for seven consecutive seasons. Ramírez hit props are structurally among the most defensible in baseball regardless of matchup.
20.
-160
Mookie Betts — Los Angeles Dodgers
SS/OF · Dodgers leadoff · Most PAs in lineup · Home vs TAM
FanDuel Research highlights Betts as an HR target today. Batting leadoff in the deepest lineup in baseball, Betts gets the maximum plate appearances of anyone in the Dodgers order tonight — a pure volume advantage that directly elevates hit probability. His career .300+ average reflects elite contact skills that make any-hit props structurally reliable on any given night.
21.
-158
Rafael Devers — Boston Red Sox
3B · Home at Fenway · vs. Texas (Leiter 5.26 road ERA)
FanDuel Research names Devers as an HR target today. At home in Fenway Park, he faces Texas's Jack Leiter who carries a 5.26 road ERA and has given up four runs in three of his last four starts per CBS. Home advantage at Fenway plus a struggling road starter plus Devers' power-contact combination creates a strong hit prop environment at -158.
22.
-150
Willson Contreras — Boston Red Sox
C/1B · Home at Fenway · BettorsInsider pick · vs. TEX
Contreras was traded to the Boston Red Sox in December 2025. BettorsInsider name him as one of their explicit batter prop picks for Tuesday's slate, citing his "recent trajectory." Now batting for the Red Sox at Fenway vs the Rangers, he benefits from a hitter-friendly home park and a Texas starter struggling on the road. Three-time All-Star catching props are frequently underpriced by the market.
23.
-170
Freddie Freeman — Los Angeles Dodgers
1B · Career .300+ hitter · Home vs TAM · Active Great
Baseball-Reference lists Freeman among the game's "Active Greats." His career .300+ average makes him one of the safest hit props in baseball on any given day. Tonight he bats in a Dodgers lineup now featuring Tucker, Ohtani, Betts and Pages — the deepest order in the NL — maximizing scoring-position plate appearances every inning.
24.
-132
Pete Crow-Armstrong — Chicago Cubs
CF · Baseball-Reference "In the News" 2026
Baseball-Reference lists Crow-Armstrong among the most prominent "In the News" players of 2026 — reflecting a strong breakout campaign from the Cubs' center fielder. His combination of speed and developing power in a top-of-order role generates excellent plate appearance volume every game, making his hit prop structurally sound at -132.
25.
-135
Francisco Alvarez — New York Mets
C · @ CIN (Brady Singer) · Baseball-Reference "In the News"
Baseball-Reference names Alvarez among the most prominent "In the News" players of 2026 — reflecting a breakout season from the Mets catcher. He plays in the same game tonight as Soto and Bichette — Mets @ Reds with Brady Singer (5.61 ERA) at Great American Ball Park. All three Mets picks in this article benefit from the same favorable matchup, making NYM @ CIN the single best hit-prop game on the entire slate.
✅ All 25 Picks at a Glance
|#
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Hit Odds
|Tier
|1
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|vs MIA
|-175
|⭐
|2
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|vs MIA
|-160
|⭐
|3
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|@ CIN (Singer)
|-155
|⭐
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|vs TAM
|-165
|⭐
|5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|—
|-170
|⭐
|6
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|vs SD (King)
|-244
|⭐
|7
|Nick Kurtz
|OAK
|Home
|-150
|⭐
|8
|Bo Bichette
|NYM
|@ CIN (Singer)
|-160
|🎯
|9
|Yandy Díaz
|TAM
|@ LAD
|-165
|🎯
|10
|CJ Abrams
|WSH
|vs KC
|-140
|🎯
|11
|Curtis Mead
|WSH
|vs KC
|-145
|🎯
|12
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|vs TAM
|-148
|🎯
|13
|Junior Caminero
|TAM
|@ LAD
|-140
|🎯
|14
|Jac Caglianone
|KC
|vs WSH
|-135
|🎯
|15
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|@ BOS / Fenway
|-135
|🎯
|16
|Jonathan Aranda
|TAM
|@ LAD
|-145
|🎯
|17
|Kyle Tucker
|LAD
|vs TAM
|-155
|💎
|18
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|—
|-148
|💎
|19
|José Ramírez
|CLE
|—
|-165
|💎
|20
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|vs TAM
|-160
|💎
|21
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|vs TEX / Fenway
|-158
|💎
|22
|Willson Contreras
|BOS
|vs TEX / Fenway
|-150
|💎
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|vs TAM
|-170
|💎
|24
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|—
|-132
|💎
|25
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|@ CIN (Singer)
|-135
|💎
🔥 Hottest Game #1: New York Mets @ Cincinnati Reds — 7:10 PM ET
Three picks from one game: Juan Soto (NYM, -155), Bo Bichette (NYM, -160) and Francisco Alvarez (NYM, -135) all face Brady Singer (5.61 ERA) at Great American Ball Park. Soto is 4-for-10 career vs Singer with a 1.000 OPS. Bichette is hitting .476 in his last five games. This is the highest-concentration hit-prop game on the Tuesday slate.
🔥 Hottest Game #2: Tampa Bay Rays @ Los Angeles Dodgers — 9:40 PM ET
Five Dodgers picks in one game: Ohtani (#4, -165), Tucker (#17, -155), Pages (#12, -148), Betts (#20, -160) and Freeman (#23, -170) all play tonight. Tucker signed a $240M deal this offseason to join the reigning world champions. This is the deepest lineup in baseball and five legitimate hit-prop targets in one game is exceptional slate value.
Bet Now →
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Props
Bet All 25 Hit Props for Tuesday, June 16
Harper · Ohtani · Tucker (LAD) · Soto (NYM) · Alvarez · Burleson
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: MLB Hit Props — June 16, 2026
Who are the best MLB players to bet to get a hit today?
The top five are Bryce Harper (-175), Yordan Alvarez (-170), Shohei Ohtani (-165), Kyle Schwarber (-160) and Juan Soto (-155). Covers confirm Harper's .415 wOBA and .301 ISO, explicitly backing him alongside Schwarber today. MLB.com confirm Alvarez hit .377 with a 1.304 OPS since May 25, with an AL Triple Crown watch officially on. Soto plays for the New York Mets tonight at Cincinnati, where he is 4-for-10 career against Brady Singer with a 1.000 OPS.
What team does Kyle Tucker play for in 2026?
Tucker signed a 4-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, joining Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages as the everyday right fielder. He plays tonight at Dodger Stadium vs the Tampa Bay Rays — the same game as four other picks in this article, making LAD vs TAM the single deepest hit-prop game on the Tuesday slate.
Is Alec Burleson a good bet at -244?
FanDuel Research confirms Burleson "has picked up at least one hit in 15 straight games" while hitting .287 with a .848 OPS. SI Betting back him explicitly: "I'll back Burleson to stay hot at home tonight against the Padres." At -244, the return is $100 for every $244 wagered — but a 15-game hit streak at home against a pitcher he already homered off this season is as reliable a prop as exists.
Why do multiple picks come from the Mets @ Reds game?
Brady Singer makes the entire New York Mets lineup a hit-prop target. NBC Sports confirms Singer carries a 5.61 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP in 2026. Soto, Bichette and Alvarez all bat in the Mets lineup tonight at Great American Ball Park — one of baseball's most hitter-friendly venues. When a struggling starter faces a quality lineup in a hitter's park, every bat in that order benefits.
How many MLB games are there today, June 16, 2026?
There is a full 15-game MLB slate on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Key matchups include the Mets @ Reds (Singer vs Senga, 7:10 PM), Phillies vs Marlins (Citizens Bank Park, 6:40 PM), Cardinals vs Padres (Pallante vs King, 7:45 PM), Rangers @ Red Sox (Fenway, 7:10 PM), and Dodgers vs Rays (9:40 PM). Always confirm player starting status approximately 30–60 minutes before first pitch before placing any hit prop wager.