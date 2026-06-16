Argentina vs. Algeria World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Picks & Props for Today (June 16)

Argentina vs Algeria Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-113)

Julián Álvarez Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 9 p.m. ET today, holders Argentina open their World Cup against Algeria.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Argentina vs. Algeria

While Argentina boasts plenty of attacking firepower, Algeria is unlikely to approach this match recklessly. Vladimir Petković has built a disciplined side that is comfortable defending in numbers and looking for opportunities on the counterattack. Algeria's best chance of staying in this match is keeping it compact and limiting space for Argentina.

As good as Argentina have been in recent years, they don't rout teams that often. On their way to the title in 2022, they didn't score more than two goals in a game until the semifinals.

Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez are both listed at +115 odds. It's likely that only one of them starts. Whichever one does is a quality bet in the anytime goal market, and if they sub in for each other, that would work nicely for FanDuel's Super Sub feature.

Messi will attract most of the attention, per usual, but Álvarez is one of the world's top strikers. His movement off the ball and ability to find dangerous spaces make him an ideal fit against a defense likely to sit deep. With opponents often focused on limiting Messi's influence, Álvarez frequently benefits from favorable opportunities in the box, and Messi is probably the greatest passer in the history of the sport.

Argentina should generate plenty of chances throughout the match, and Álvarez's combination of finishing ability and work rate gives him an excellent opportunity to make the net bulge.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.