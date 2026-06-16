Iraq vs Norway Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight With Odds

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● TONIGHT — 6:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · FanDuel Sportsbook
Iraq vs Norway: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Haaland ~+175 on his World Cup debut, Sørloth +475 the value pick, Strand Larsen +650 the sleeper — full first goalscorer odds for the Group I opener in Foxborough.
June 16, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel · Foxborough, MA
The first goalscorer market tonight offers a rare combination of clear structural confidence at the top and genuine value further down the board. Haaland ~+175 is the unanimous top pick — but Sørloth at +475 is where the real first-goal value lives, and Strand Larsen at +650 off the bench is a sleeper that shouldn't be overlooked.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
Erling Haaland ⭐🏆
🇳🇴 NOR · Man City
~+175
-235
Alexander Sørloth 💎
🇳🇴 NOR · Atletico Madrid
+475
+130
Jørgen Strand Larsen ⭐
🇳🇴 NOR · Wolverhampton (sub)
+650
+130
Jens Petter Hauge
🇳🇴 NOR · Genk
+800
+190
Antonio Nusa
🇳🇴 NOR · Club Brugge
+850
+255
Ali Al-Hamadi ⭐
🇮🇶 IRQ · Ipswich Town
~+1800
~+700
Aymen Hussein
🇮🇶 IRQ · Al-Shorta SC
~+2500
~+1000
*Haaland -235 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel. ESPN confirms full Norway board. Iraq prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
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Norway — 4-3-3 (Solbakken)
GK:
Nyland | DEF:
Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe | MID:
Berge, Aursnes, Ødegaard
| FWD: Sørloth
, Haaland
, Nusa
Strand Larsen on bench — scored 2 vs Sweden in warm-up, first-choice sub. Norway: 8-0-0 qualifying, 37 goals. Haaland scored in all 8 qualifiers. CBS: "coached to attack no matter what."
🇮🇶
Iraq — 4-4-2 (Graham Arnold)
GK:
Hassan | DEF:
H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski | MID:
Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal
, Farji | ST: Hussein
, Al-Hamadi
Iraq's first World Cup since 1986. Al-Hamadi scored in decisive Bolivia qualifier. Drew 1-1 with Spain June 4. Plan: low block, counter-attack. 57th FIFA ranking.
⭐ Pick #1: Erling Haaland — First Scorer ~+175
Erling Haaland 🏆
Norway ST · Man City · 55 goals in 50 Norway caps
RotoWire: "card built around Haaland scoring"
CBS Eimer: "brace prediction"
Scored in ALL 8 WC qualifiers
16 goals — 2× any European rival
Norway attacks from the first whistle
Fox Sports confirm: "Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 appearances for Norway, and has scored in 32 of those matches." CBS expert Jon Eimer, on a 12-5-2 World Cup run, backs a brace: "Look at Haaland to score a brace in this one — Iraq will just be holding on for dear life."
Sports Interaction: "Haaland scored 16 goals in World Cup qualifying, twice the tally of any other European player." In a Norway side CBS describes as "coached to attack no matter what — doesn't care if they're up 3-0," Haaland is the penalty taker, the set-piece target, and the player every build-up funnels through. The first goal of this match is most likely to come from a Norway attack — and Haaland is the most likely Norway scorer. At ~+175, this is the clearest first scorer play on Tuesday's entire slate.
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Bet Haaland First Scorer (~+175)
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💎 Value Pick: Alexander Sørloth — First Scorer +475
Alexander Sørloth
Norway FW · Atletico Madrid · Confirmed starter
Goal.com explicit first scorer pick
Fox Sports: 56 La Liga goals in 3 seasons
Only Lewandowski has more in that span
Iraq weak aerially — "attacks back post mercilessly"
Goal.com: "At close to even-money, backing the towering striker to also get on the scoresheet rounds off our picks nicely." Fox Sports: "56 La Liga goals in the last three seasons — trails only Robert Lewandowski in that span." He starts in the same front three as Haaland.
Goal.com add the tactical case: "Sørloth will attack the back post mercilessly at set plays — a known weakness of the Iraqis, who lack the physicality to handle aerial challenges." In a match Norway are expected to dominate, the first goal could come from a corner, a cross or a set piece — all of which play directly to Sørloth's strengths. At +475 first scorer for a confirmed starter with only Lewandowski ahead of him for La Liga goals over the past three seasons, this is the outstanding value pick tonight.
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FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Sørloth First Scorer (+475)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Strand Larsen — First Scorer +650
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Norway Sub ST · Wolverhampton · Scored 2 in last Norway game
Scored TWICE vs Sweden in last game
+130 anytime — same price as Sørloth
Norway attacks regardless of scoreline
Guaranteed 30+ mins as top sub
Strand Larsen scored twice in Norway's most recent game — the warm-up win over Sweden — yet starts on the bench tonight behind Sørloth. CBS confirm Norway's philosophy: "Norway doesn't care if they're up 3-0 — this is a team coached to attack no matter what." That means Strand Larsen is guaranteed meaningful minutes.
In a match where Norway are projected to score 3+ goals, the probability that one of those goals comes after the 60th minute — when Larsen is on and fresh against a tired Iraq defence — is meaningful. At +650 first scorer for Norway's bench striker who just scored twice in his last outing, this is the best sleeper pick on the entire Tuesday World Cup slate.
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Bet Strand Larsen First Scorer (+650)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
+850
Antonio Nusa +850 1st / +255 Any
Norway LW · Confirmed starter · CBS: "terrifying front line"
CBS Eimer names Nusa part of Norway's "terrifying front line." Confirmed starter on the left wing. In a dominant Norway performance, a winger cutting inside has direct first-goal potential at +850 first / +255 anytime.
~+1800
Ali Al-Hamadi ~+1800 1st / ~+700 Any
Iraq ST · Ipswich Town · Scored in Bolivia qualifier
Squawka: "carries the central threat for Iraq." Scored in decisive Bolivia qualifier. Norway allowed goals in 7 of their last 9 matches. An Iraq counter in the opening 20 minutes is the specific scenario where this lands. Best Iraq first scorer value on the board.
🔮 Prediction: Norway 4-0 Iraq — Haaland opens the scoring
First Goal: Haaland ~+175 🇳🇴
Fox Sports confirmed. CBS Eimer: brace prediction. 16 WC qualifying goals. Scored in all 8 qualifiers. Norway attacks from first whistle. Iraq 57th FIFA. For value: Sørloth +475 — Goal.com explicit pick, 56 La Liga goals, set-piece back-post threat. Sleeper: Strand Larsen +650 — scored twice in last game, guaranteed 30+ minutes.
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FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026
Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Iraq vs Norway
Haaland ~+175 · Sørloth +475 · Larsen +650 · Al-Hamadi ~+1800
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Iraq vs Norway
Who is most likely to score first in Iraq vs Norway?
Haaland at ~+175 is the unanimous pick. Fox Sports: "scored in 32 of 50 Norway appearances." CBS Eimer backs a brace. Sports Interaction: "16 WC qualifying goals — twice any other European player." For value, Sørloth at +475 is Goal.com's explicit pick — confirmed starter, set-piece threat, 56 La Liga goals second only to Lewandowski in three seasons.
Why is Strand Larsen worth a first scorer bet as a substitute?
Strand Larsen scored twice in Norway's warm-up win over Sweden yet starts on the bench. CBS confirm Norway's policy: "Norway doesn't care if they're up 3-0 — this team is coached to attack no matter what." That guarantees him meaningful minutes. In a match projected to produce 3+ Norway goals, any goals scored after the 60th minute give Larsen genuine first scorer potential. At +650 first scorer — while also priced +130 anytime — the value is exceptional.
What are the Iraq vs Norway odds on FanDuel?
Norway are -498 favorites, Iraq at +1283, draw at +600. Over/under is 2.5. CBS expert Eimer leans Over 2.5. Oddschecker give Norway a 71.57% win probability. Norway went 8-0-0 in qualifying scoring 37 goals, including a 4-1 win at the San Siro vs Italy.
What time and where is Iraq vs Norway tonight?
6:00 PM ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Airs on FOX. Group I alongside France and Senegal. Iraq's first World Cup since 1986. Erling Haaland's first World Cup appearance of his career.