Iraq vs Norway Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight With Odds

Haaland ~+175 on his World Cup debut, Sørloth +475 the value pick, Strand Larsen +650 the sleeper — full first goalscorer odds for the Group I opener in Foxborough.

Who Will Score the First Goal

🏆 Historic Night: Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut. CBS Eimer: "Iraq will be holding on for dear life — look at Haaland to score a brace."

The first goalscorer market tonight offers a rare combination of clear structural confidence at the top and genuine value further down the board. Haaland ~+175 is the unanimous top pick — but Sørloth at +475 is where the real first-goal value lives, and Strand Larsen at +650 off the bench is a sleeper that shouldn't be overlooked.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Erling Haaland ⭐🏆 🇳🇴 NOR · Man City ~+175 -235 Alexander Sørloth 💎 🇳🇴 NOR · Atletico Madrid +475 +130 Jørgen Strand Larsen ⭐ 🇳🇴 NOR · Wolverhampton (sub) +650 +130 Jens Petter Hauge 🇳🇴 NOR · Genk +800 +190 Antonio Nusa 🇳🇴 NOR · Club Brugge +850 +255 Ali Al-Hamadi ⭐ 🇮🇶 IRQ · Ipswich Town ~+1800 ~+700 Aymen Hussein 🇮🇶 IRQ · Al-Shorta SC ~+2500 ~+1000

*Haaland -235 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel. ESPN confirms full Norway board. Iraq prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇳🇴 Norway — 4-3-3 (Solbakken) GK: Nyland | DEF: Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe | MID: Berge, Aursnes, Ødegaard | FWD: Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa Strand Larsen on bench — scored 2 vs Sweden in warm-up, first-choice sub. Norway: 8-0-0 qualifying, 37 goals. Haaland scored in all 8 qualifiers. CBS: "coached to attack no matter what." Nyland |Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe |Berge, Aursnes, 🇮🇶 Iraq — 4-4-2 (Graham Arnold) GK: Hassan | DEF: H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski | MID: Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Farji | ST: Hussein, Al-Hamadi Iraq's first World Cup since 1986. Al-Hamadi scored in decisive Bolivia qualifier. Drew 1-1 with Spain June 4. Plan: low block, counter-attack. 57th FIFA ranking. Hassan |H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski |Bayesh, Al-Ammari,, Farji |

⭐ Pick #1: Erling Haaland — First Scorer ~+175

Erling Haaland 🏆 Norway ST · Man City · 55 goals in 50 Norway caps 1st Goal ~+175 Anytime -235 RotoWire: "card built around Haaland scoring" CBS Eimer: "brace prediction" Scored in ALL 8 WC qualifiers 16 goals — 2× any European rival Norway attacks from the first whistle Fox Sports confirm: "Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 appearances for Norway, and has scored in 32 of those matches." CBS expert Jon Eimer, on a 12-5-2 World Cup run, backs a brace: "Look at Haaland to score a brace in this one — Iraq will just be holding on for dear life." Sports Interaction: "Haaland scored 16 goals in World Cup qualifying, twice the tally of any other European player." In a Norway side CBS describes as "coached to attack no matter what — doesn't care if they're up 3-0," Haaland is the penalty taker, the set-piece target, and the player every build-up funnels through. The first goal of this match is most likely to come from a Norway attack — and Haaland is the most likely Norway scorer. At ~+175, this is the clearest first scorer play on Tuesday's entire slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Haaland First Scorer (~+175)

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💎 Value Pick: Alexander Sørloth — First Scorer +475

Alexander Sørloth Norway FW · Atletico Madrid · Confirmed starter 1st Goal +475 Anytime +130 Goal.com explicit first scorer pick Fox Sports: 56 La Liga goals in 3 seasons Only Lewandowski has more in that span Iraq weak aerially — "attacks back post mercilessly" Goal.com: "At close to even-money, backing the towering striker to also get on the scoresheet rounds off our picks nicely." Fox Sports: "56 La Liga goals in the last three seasons — trails only Robert Lewandowski in that span." He starts in the same front three as Haaland. Goal.com add the tactical case: "Sørloth will attack the back post mercilessly at set plays — a known weakness of the Iraqis, who lack the physicality to handle aerial challenges." In a match Norway are expected to dominate, the first goal could come from a corner, a cross or a set piece — all of which play directly to Sørloth's strengths. At +475 first scorer for a confirmed starter with only Lewandowski ahead of him for La Liga goals over the past three seasons, this is the outstanding value pick tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sørloth First Scorer (+475)

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🎯 Sleeper Pick: Strand Larsen — First Scorer +650

Jørgen Strand Larsen Norway Sub ST · Wolverhampton · Scored 2 in last Norway game 1st Goal +650 Anytime +130 Scored TWICE vs Sweden in last game +130 anytime — same price as Sørloth Norway attacks regardless of scoreline Guaranteed 30+ mins as top sub Strand Larsen scored twice in Norway's most recent game — the warm-up win over Sweden — yet starts on the bench tonight behind Sørloth. CBS confirm Norway's philosophy: "Norway doesn't care if they're up 3-0 — this is a team coached to attack no matter what." That means Strand Larsen is guaranteed meaningful minutes. In a match where Norway are projected to score 3+ goals, the probability that one of those goals comes after the 60th minute — when Larsen is on and fresh against a tired Iraq defence — is meaningful. At +650 first scorer for Norway's bench striker who just scored twice in his last outing, this is the best sleeper pick on the entire Tuesday World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Strand Larsen First Scorer (+650)

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📋 Other Contenders

Antonio Nusa +850 1st / +255 Any Norway LW · Confirmed starter · CBS: "terrifying front line" +850 CBS Eimer names Nusa part of Norway's "terrifying front line." Confirmed starter on the left wing. In a dominant Norway performance, a winger cutting inside has direct first-goal potential at +850 first / +255 anytime. Ali Al-Hamadi ~+1800 1st / ~+700 Any Iraq ST · Ipswich Town · Scored in Bolivia qualifier ~+1800 Squawka: "carries the central threat for Iraq." Scored in decisive Bolivia qualifier. Norway allowed goals in 7 of their last 9 matches. An Iraq counter in the opening 20 minutes is the specific scenario where this lands. Best Iraq first scorer value on the board.

🔮 Prediction: Norway 4-0 Iraq — Haaland opens the scoring First Goal: Haaland ~+175 🇳🇴 Fox Sports confirmed. CBS Eimer: brace prediction. 16 WC qualifying goals. Scored in all 8 qualifiers. Norway attacks from first whistle. Iraq 57th FIFA. For value: Sørloth +475 — Goal.com explicit pick, 56 La Liga goals, set-piece back-post threat. Sleeper: Strand Larsen +650 — scored twice in last game, guaranteed 30+ minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Iraq vs Norway Haaland ~+175 · Sørloth +475 · Larsen +650 · Al-Hamadi ~+1800

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Iraq vs Norway

Who is most likely to score first in Iraq vs Norway? Haaland at ~+175 is the unanimous pick. Fox Sports: "scored in 32 of 50 Norway appearances." CBS Eimer backs a brace. Sports Interaction: "16 WC qualifying goals — twice any other European player." For value, Sørloth at +475 is Goal.com's explicit pick — confirmed starter, set-piece threat, 56 La Liga goals second only to Lewandowski in three seasons.

Why is Strand Larsen worth a first scorer bet as a substitute? Strand Larsen scored twice in Norway's warm-up win over Sweden yet starts on the bench. CBS confirm Norway's policy: "Norway doesn't care if they're up 3-0 — this team is coached to attack no matter what." That guarantees him meaningful minutes. In a match projected to produce 3+ Norway goals, any goals scored after the 60th minute give Larsen genuine first scorer potential. At +650 first scorer — while also priced +130 anytime — the value is exceptional.

What are the Iraq vs Norway odds on FanDuel? Norway are -498 favorites, Iraq at +1283, draw at +600. Over/under is 2.5. CBS expert Eimer leans Over 2.5. Oddschecker give Norway a 71.57% win probability. Norway went 8-0-0 in qualifying scoring 37 goals, including a 4-1 win at the San Siro vs Italy.