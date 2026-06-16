Argentina vs Algeria Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match

Messi +300 on his final World Cup, Lautaro +425 the value pick, Julián Álvarez +450 the sleeper off the bench — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for the Group J opener.

Who Will Score the First Goal

🏆 Historic Night: Messi's 6th World Cup — almost certainly his last. 13 WC goals in 23 games. Three from Klose's all-time record. Scored in 6 of 7 matches at 2022 WC.

The defending World Champions open their title defence tonight against Algeria — and the first goalscorer market is the most compelling it will be all tournament. Messi at +300 is the sentimental and structural pick — but Lautaro Martínez at +425 is the sharp play, and Julián Álvarez at +450 off the bench is a sleeper worth serious attention. Here's the complete breakdown.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Goal Anytime Lionel Messi ⭐🏆 🇦🇷 ARG · Inter Miami · Age 38 +300 +100 Lautaro Martínez ⭐ 🇦🇷 ARG · Inter Milan · 17 Serie A goals +425 +145 Julián Álvarez 💎 🇦🇷 ARG · Atletico Madrid · Bench start +450 +160 Thiago Almada 🇦🇷 ARG · Botafogo · Attacking mid +750 +265 Giuliano Simeone 🇦🇷 ARG · Atletico Madrid · Wide +800 +285 Nico Paz 🇦🇷 ARG · Como · Attacking mid +800 +285 Mohammed Amoura ⭐ 🇩🇿 ALG · Wolfsburg · 8 Bundesliga goals ~+1200 +500 Amine Gouiri 🇩🇿 ALG · Rennes · Forward ~+1400 +500

*Full ESPN FanDuel board. Messi +100 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports. Algeria prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina — 4-4-2 / 4-3-3 (Scaloni) GK: E. Martínez | DEF: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina | MID: De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister | ATT: Almada, Messi, La. Martínez Tagliafico OUT (soleus tear). Julián Álvarez fit and confirmed bench — first-choice sub. Messi enters his 6th World Cup: 13 WC goals in 23 games. Lautaro: Serie A Capocannoniere again, 17 goals. No. 1 FIFA ranked side. Argentina 69% win probability (Dimers). E. Martínez |Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina |De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister |Almada, 🇩🇿 Algeria — 4-2-3-1 (Petkovic) GK: Luca Zidane | DEF: Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Aït-Nouri | MID: Bentaleb, Boudaoui | ATT: Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri Bensebaini OUT (key CB injured — backline exposed). First World Cup since 2014. GK Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine. Amoura: Wolfsburg's 8-goal Bundesliga forward, Algeria's main counter-attack threat. Covers: "I'm not buying Algeria's defensive numbers." Luca Zidane |Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Aït-Nouri |Bentaleb, Boudaoui |Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

⭐ Pick #1: Lionel Messi — First Scorer +300

Lionel Messi 🏆 Argentina · Inter Miami · Age 38 · 6th World Cup 1st Goal +300 Anytime +100 Fox Sports: +100 anytime confirmed Scored in 6 of 7 matches at 2022 WC 13 WC goals — 3 from Klose's all-time record To score or assist: -175 Heavy.com: "prediction — Messi to score a goal" Fox Sports confirm Messi at +100 anytime and note he "found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup." Sports Interaction make the historical case: "Messi sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in any anytime goal market." CBS Sports note Argentina "has started slow in the last two World Cups — losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and drawing Iceland in 2018" — making the opening goal even more critical tonight. If Argentina score first, the match is over. Messi, confirmed in Scaloni's training groups, starts alongside Lautaro in what is almost certainly his final World Cup. At +300 first / +100 anytime for the greatest player in World Cup history chasing Klose's all-time record, this is the most compelling first scorer narrative at the entire 2026 tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi First Scorer (+300)

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💎 Value Pick: Lautaro Martínez — First Scorer +425

Lautaro Martínez Argentina CF · Inter Milan · Serie A Capocannoniere 1st Goal +425 Anytime +145 Covers: "will cause problems for Algeria" Squawka: "relentless focal point up top" 17 Serie A goals — Capocannoniere again Bensebaini OUT — Algeria CB exposed Confirmed starter alongside Messi Covers make Lautaro one of their explicit picks: "Lautaro Martinez will cause problems for Algeria at the back — I'll back Messi and Martinez to lead the defending champs to a multi-goal win." Squawka reinforce the quality: "The Inter striker finished as Serie A's top scorer with 17 goals in 30 games this season, and his movement gives Argentina a relentless focal point up top." CBS Sports add the key detail: "Lautaro Martinez enters the competition in outstanding form following another prolific campaign with Inter Milan." Algeria's backline arrives with key CB Ramy Bensebaini already ruled out — their defensive structure is compromised before a ball is kicked. At +425 first / +145 anytime for the starting centre-forward of the world's #1 ranked team, fresh off a Serie A golden boot, facing an injury-hit defence, Lautaro is the sharp first scorer play tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lautaro First Scorer (+425)

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🎯 Sleeper: Julián Álvarez — First Scorer +450

Julián Álvarez Argentina FW · Atletico Madrid · Bench start 1st Goal +450 Anytime +160 CBS: "may wind up the biggest offensive force" Squawka: "8 goals and 4 assists at Atletico" Scored at 2022 WC — proven big-game scorer Guaranteed 30+ mins — fresh legs vs tired defence CBS Sports make the bold prediction: "Julián Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup. The Atletico Madrid star could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece — with Messi perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore." Squawka confirm his La Liga quality: "Álvarez added 8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético Madrid." The structural case is straightforward: Álvarez starts on the bench as confirmed first-choice sub, guaranteed meaningful minutes against a tiring Algeria defence. His anytime price of +160 is barely more than Lautaro's +145 starting price — yet his first scorer price of +450 is almost identical. Against a back line already missing Bensebaini, Álvarez's explosive pace off the bench in the second half attacking space behind a retreating Algeria is exactly the scenario this market is built for.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Álvarez First Scorer (+450)

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📋 Other Contenders

Thiago Almada +750 1st / +265 Any ARG Attacking Mid · Confirmed starter · Botafogo +750 Almada is Argentina's creative outlet in the #10 role behind Messi and Lautaro — confirmed in Scaloni's training group. As the player linking midfield to attack, he operates in dangerous central areas and will arrive into the box as a late runner. At +750 first for a confirmed starter who will touch the ball constantly in a dominant Argentina performance, this is worth a small stake. Mohammed Amoura ~+1200 1st / +500 Any ALG FW · Wolfsburg · Algeria's counter-attack weapon ~+1200 Squawka: "Amoura is Algeria's sharpest outlet — 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg, and his pace on the break is Les Fennecs' best route back into the game." Fox Sports note Argentina "started slow in the last two World Cups — losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022." An Amoura counter-attack goal in the first 20 minutes is the specific scenario that fires this price. Best Algeria first scorer value.

🔮 Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Algeria First Goal: Lautaro +425 🇦🇷

Best Value · Messi +300 the narrative pick Messi +300 is the emotional and structural play — scored in 6 of 7 at the 2022 WC, +100 anytime confirmed. But Lautaro +425 is the sharp pick: Serie A Capocannoniere, 17 goals, Covers explicit backing, Algeria's key CB Bensebaini is out. Sleeper: Álvarez +450 — CBS predict him as Argentina's biggest offensive force this tournament, barely more expensive than Lautaro despite starting on the bench.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Argentina vs Algeria Messi +300 · Lautaro +425 · Álvarez +450 · Amoura ~+1200

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Argentina vs Algeria

Who is most likely to score first in Argentina vs Algeria? Messi at +300 first / +100 anytime is the sentimental and structural pick — Fox Sports confirm he scored in 6 of 7 matches at the 2022 WC. Covers explicitly back Lautaro: "Martinez will cause problems for Algeria — I'll back Messi and Martinez to lead a multi-goal win." For pure value, Lautaro at +425 first scorer is the sharp play — Serie A Capocannoniere with 17 goals, facing an Algeria backline missing key CB Bensebaini through injury.

Why is Julián Álvarez +450 worth backing despite starting on the bench? CBS Sports predict: "Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup — the Atletico Madrid star could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece." He is confirmed first-choice sub, guaranteed 30+ minutes. His anytime price of +160 is barely more than Lautaro's starting price of +145. Squawka confirm "8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético." Fresh legs against a tired Algeria defence in the second half, with Bensebaini already injured, is exactly the scenario this bet is built for.

What are the Argentina vs Algeria FanDuel odds tonight? Argentina are -240 favorites, Algeria at +650, draw at +360. Over/under 2.5 goals. Dimers give Argentina a 69% win probability. Argentina are the No. 1 FIFA ranked team and reigning World Champions. CBS confirm Argentina are -310 favorites to win Group J outright.

Is Messi starting tonight? Yes. Multiple reports from Scaloni's training sessions confirm Messi in the projected starting XI alongside Lautaro Martínez. ESPN, OneFootball and World Soccer Talk all report Messi was part of the 10-man training group Scaloni organised before the match — widely read as the intended starters. Tonight could be Messi's 200th cap for Argentina.