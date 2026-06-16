Argentina vs Algeria Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match
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Argentina vs Algeria: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Messi +300 on his final World Cup, Lautaro +425 the value pick, Julián Álvarez +450 the sleeper off the bench — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for the Group J opener.
The defending World Champions open their title defence tonight against Algeria — and the first goalscorer market is the most compelling it will be all tournament. Messi at +300 is the sentimental and structural pick — but Lautaro Martínez at +425 is the sharp play, and Julián Álvarez at +450 off the bench is a sleeper worth serious attention. Here's the complete breakdown.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full ESPN FanDuel board. Messi +100 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports. Algeria prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Lionel Messi — First Scorer +300
Fox Sports confirm Messi at +100 anytime and note he "found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup." Sports Interaction make the historical case: "Messi sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in any anytime goal market."
CBS Sports note Argentina "has started slow in the last two World Cups — losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and drawing Iceland in 2018" — making the opening goal even more critical tonight. If Argentina score first, the match is over. Messi, confirmed in Scaloni's training groups, starts alongside Lautaro in what is almost certainly his final World Cup. At +300 first / +100 anytime for the greatest player in World Cup history chasing Klose's all-time record, this is the most compelling first scorer narrative at the entire 2026 tournament.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Lautaro Martínez — First Scorer +425
Covers make Lautaro one of their explicit picks: "Lautaro Martinez will cause problems for Algeria at the back — I'll back Messi and Martinez to lead the defending champs to a multi-goal win." Squawka reinforce the quality: "The Inter striker finished as Serie A's top scorer with 17 goals in 30 games this season, and his movement gives Argentina a relentless focal point up top."
CBS Sports add the key detail: "Lautaro Martinez enters the competition in outstanding form following another prolific campaign with Inter Milan." Algeria's backline arrives with key CB Ramy Bensebaini already ruled out — their defensive structure is compromised before a ball is kicked. At +425 first / +145 anytime for the starting centre-forward of the world's #1 ranked team, fresh off a Serie A golden boot, facing an injury-hit defence, Lautaro is the sharp first scorer play tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper: Julián Álvarez — First Scorer +450
CBS Sports make the bold prediction: "Julián Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup. The Atletico Madrid star could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece — with Messi perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore."
Squawka confirm his La Liga quality: "Álvarez added 8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético Madrid." The structural case is straightforward: Álvarez starts on the bench as confirmed first-choice sub, guaranteed meaningful minutes against a tiring Algeria defence. His anytime price of +160 is barely more than Lautaro's +145 starting price — yet his first scorer price of +450 is almost identical. Against a back line already missing Bensebaini, Álvarez's explosive pace off the bench in the second half attacking space behind a retreating Algeria is exactly the scenario this market is built for.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
Best Value · Messi +300 the narrative pick
Messi +300 is the emotional and structural play — scored in 6 of 7 at the 2022 WC, +100 anytime confirmed. But Lautaro +425 is the sharp pick: Serie A Capocannoniere, 17 goals, Covers explicit backing, Algeria's key CB Bensebaini is out. Sleeper: Álvarez +450 — CBS predict him as Argentina's biggest offensive force this tournament, barely more expensive than Lautaro despite starting on the bench.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Argentina vs Algeria
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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