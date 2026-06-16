Iraq vs Norway Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Haaland -235 making his long-awaited World Cup debut, Sørloth +130 the outstanding value pick, Al-Hamadi Iraq's only route to a goal — full FanDuel odds and expert picks for the Group I opener in Boston.

🏆 Historic Night: Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut tonight. 55 goals in 50 Norway appearances. 16 WC qualifying goals — twice as many as any other European player. Iraq's first WC in 40 years.

Norway arrive at Gillette Stadium as one of the most terrifying attacking forces in the tournament — and they face a team that has not played World Cup football since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. CBS Sports expert Jon Eimer, currently on a 12-5-2 World Cup run, is emphatic: "Haaland is backed by Ødegaard, Sørloth and Nusa. I wouldn't want to have to try to stop this attack, and I expect them to roll this first match winning by 3+ goals." Here's the full goalscorer breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Erling Haaland ⭐🏆 🇳🇴 NOR ~+175 -235 Man City (EPL) 2 Alexander Sørloth ⭐ 🇳🇴 NOR +475 +130 Atletico Madrid (La Liga) 3 Jørgen Strand Larsen 🇳🇴 NOR +650 +130 Wolverhampton (EPL) 4 Jens Petter Hauge 💎 🇳🇴 NOR +800 +190 Genk (B1) 5 Antonio Nusa 🇳🇴 NOR +850 +255 Club Brugge (B1) 6 Kristian Thorstvedt 🇳🇴 NOR +800 +245 Sassuolo (Serie A) 7 Ali Al-Hamadi ⭐ 🇮🇶 IRQ ~+1800 ~+700 Ipswich Town (EFL) 8 Aymen Hussein 🇮🇶 IRQ ~+2500 ~+1000 Al-Shorta SC (Iraq)

*Haaland -235 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel board. Sørloth +130 and full board confirmed via ESPN/Fox Sports. Iraq prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇳🇴 Norway — 4-3-3 (Solbakken) — No injuries GK: Nyland | DEF: Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe | MID: Berge, Aursnes, Ødegaard | FWD: Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa Full squad available. Strand Larsen (2 goals vs Sweden in warm-up) and Bobb start on bench. Norway went 8-0-0 in qualifying, scoring 37 goals (4.6/game avg). Haaland: 55 goals in 50 Norway caps — World Cup debut tonight. Sørloth: 13 La Liga goals for Atletico this season. Ødegaard: Arsenal captain, Norway's primary creator. Nyland |Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe |Berge, Aursnes, 🇮🇶 Iraq — 4-4-2 (Graham Arnold) GK: Hassan | DEF: H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski | MID: Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Farji | ST: Aymen Hussein, Al-Hamadi Iraq's first World Cup in 40 years. Qualified by beating Bolivia 2-1 — Al-Hamadi scored in that match. Drew 1-1 with Spain (June 4 friendly). Lost 2-0 to Venezuela. Zidane Iqbal: ex-Man United midfielder, brings European pedigree to midfield. Al-Hamadi: Ipswich Town striker, 5 goals in 19 international caps. 57th in FIFA rankings. Hassan |H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski |Bayesh, Al-Ammari,, Farji |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Erling Haaland — Anytime -235

Erling Haaland 🏆 Norway ST · Man City · 55 goals in 50 Norway caps · WC debut tonight Anytime Scorer -235 Fox Sports confirmed -235 anytime CBS Eimer: "Norway win by 3+ — look at Haaland to score a brace" 16 WC qualifying goals — 2× any other European player Scored in ALL 8 WC qualifiers PrizePicks: 0.5 goals Over — "Goblin" confidence Fox Sports confirm Haaland at -235 anytime and make the case in full: "Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 appearances for Norway, and has scored in 32 of those matches." CBS Sports expert Jon Eimer, on a 12-5-2 World Cup run, is even more bullish: "Look at Haaland to score a brace in this one, as Iraq will just be holding on for dear life and trying to weather the Viking storm." Sports Interaction deliver the statistical argument: "Haaland scored 16 goals in World Cup qualifying, twice the tally of any other European player, and arrives at his first World Cup at the peak of his powers." PrizePicks list his 0.5 goals Over as a "Goblin" — their highest-confidence designation. OptaJoe confirm: "Erling Haaland scored twice as many goals as any other European player in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup." Iraq sit 57th in FIFA rankings and have not played World Cup football since 1986. At -235 for a player who scored in every single qualifying match against opposition that includes Italy, this is the highest-floor goalscorer pick on the entire Tuesday World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Haaland Anytime Scorer (-235) — World Cup

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💎 Best Bet #2: Alexander Sørloth — Anytime +130

Alexander Sørloth Norway FW · Atletico Madrid (La Liga) · 13 La Liga goals this season · Confirmed starter Anytime Scorer +130 Goal.com explicit pick — "rounds off our picks nicely" Fox Sports confirmed +130 anytime Squawka: "13 La Liga goals — 2nd genuine penalty-box threat" Fox Sports: "56 La Liga goals in last 3 seasons — only Lewandowski has more" Iraq weak at set pieces — Sørloth "attacks back post mercilessly" Goal.com make Sørloth their explicit third pick for this match: "At close to even-money, backing the towering striker to also get on the scoresheet rounds off our picks nicely." Fox Sports deliver the striking statistic: "His fellow forward Alexander Sørloth has scored 56 La Liga goals in the last three seasons, which trails only Robert Lewandowski in that span." Squawka spotlight him specifically: "Alexander Sørloth — the Atletico Madrid forward led his club's La Liga scoring charts with 13 goals this season, giving Norway a second genuine penalty-box threat alongside Haaland." Goal.com add the tactical angle: "Sørloth benefited hugely from the extra space created by defenders doubling-up on Haaland. Under Solbakken's front three system, Sørloth will attack the back post mercilessly at set plays. This is a known weakness of the Iraqis, who have a tendency to ball watch and lack the physicality to handle aerial challenges." At +130 for a confirmed Norway starter who is Europe's second-most prolific La Liga scorer over the past three seasons, this is the outstanding value pick on the entire board — a near-evens price for a striker of genuine elite quality.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sørloth Anytime Scorer (+130) — World Cup

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🎯 Iraq Longshot: Ali Al-Hamadi — Anytime ~+700

Ali Al-Hamadi Iraq ST · Ipswich Town (EFL) · 5 goals in 19 Iraq caps · Scored vs Bolivia in qualifier Anytime Scorer ~+700 Squawka: "carries the central threat for Iraq" SI.com: "5 goals in 19 international caps" Scored in decisive Bolivia qualifier — knows big moments Sports Interaction: Norway allowed a goal in 7 of last 9 matches Iraq drew 1-1 with Spain (June 4) — can cause upsets Squawka name Al-Hamadi explicitly as Iraq's main goalscoring threat: "Ali Al-Hamadi — the striker opened the scoring in Iraq's 2-1 intercontinental play-off win over Bolivia that sealed qualification, and he carries the central threat for an underdog who must take their chances." SI.com confirm his international record: 5 goals in 19 Iraq appearances. The structural case for this longshot rests on a key data point from Sports Interaction: "Norway has allowed a goal in seven of their previous nine contests." Squawka too note that while they back a Norway clean sheet, Iraq "are organized and resilient." Iraq held Spain to a 1-1 draw in a June 4 friendly — a result that showed they can find a way to score against elite European defences when given a moment. At ~+700, this is the best-value Iraq play on the board — a genuine longshot with real structural backing from experts who acknowledge Norway's defensive vulnerabilities.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Al-Hamadi Anytime Scorer (~+700) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Jørgen Strand Larsen +130 · Norway Sub ST +130 Scored twice in Norway's warm-up win over Sweden yet starts on the bench. At +130 anytime — the same price as Sørloth — Strand Larsen is extraordinary value for a sub who scored twice in his last Norway outing. If Haaland is rested or the game is won early, Larsen comes on and has an elite scoring rate. CBS confirms Norway's policy: "Norway doesn't care if they're up 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 — this is a team coached to attack no matter what." In a 3+ goal win, Larsen should see 30+ minutes. Jens Petter Hauge +190 · Norway Wide +190 Confirmed on ESPN's goalscorer board at +800 first / +190 anytime. Hauge operates as Norway's wide attacking outlet when the front line rotates. In a match Norway are expected to dominate possession and attack in waves, wide players like Hauge receive crossing opportunities and late arrivals into the box. +190 anytime for a confirmed Norway attacker in a projected 3+ goal win is reasonable value. Antonio Nusa +255 · Norway LW +255 CBS Eimer names Nusa alongside Haaland and Sørloth as part of a "terrifying front line." Confirmed starter on the left wing in Norway's 4-3-3 at +850 first / +255 anytime via ESPN. The Club Brugge winger is one of Norway's most dynamic attacking threats and cuts inside to create shooting positions. In a match Norway are projected to win comfortably, a winger rotating freely across the attacking third has genuine scoring probability.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Norway 4-0 Iraq — Haaland brace on World Cup debut Top Pick: Sørloth +130 🇳🇴

Best Value · Haaland -235 the surest thing Haaland -235 is the safest pick — scored in all 8 qualifiers, 16 WC qualifying goals, CBS backs a brace. But Sørloth +130 is where the value lives: Goal.com explicit pick, Fox Sports confirm 56 La Liga goals in 3 seasons (only Lewandowski has more), confirmed starter, and Iraq are vulnerable at set pieces where he attacks the back post. Two picks from this match make a compelling same-game case.

⭐ Haaland Anytime — SUREST PICK -235 Fox Sports confirmed. CBS Eimer: "brace" prediction. Scored in ALL 8 qualifiers. 16 WC qualifying goals — 2× any European rival. PrizePicks "Goblin" confidence. 55 goals in 50 Norway caps. Iraq 57th FIFA, first WC in 40 years. Highest floor on the World Cup Tuesday slate. 💎 Sørloth Anytime — BEST VALUE +130 Goal.com explicit third pick. Fox Sports confirmed +130. 56 La Liga goals in 3 seasons (only Lewandowski has more). 13 La Liga goals this season for Atletico. Confirmed starter. Iraq weak at set pieces — Sørloth "attacks back post mercilessly." Near-evens for a striker of true elite quality. 🎯 Al-Hamadi Anytime — IRAQ LONGSHOT ~+700 Squawka: "carries the central threat for Iraq." Scored vs Bolivia in decisive qualifier. Norway allowed goals in 7 of last 9 matches. Drew 1-1 with Spain on June 4. EFL striker with big-match experience. Best Iraq value on the board — genuine structural backing from expert sources.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Iraq vs Norway Haaland -235 · Sørloth +130 · Strand Larsen +130 · Al-Hamadi ~+700

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FAQ: Iraq vs Norway Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Iraq vs Norway? Haaland at -235 is the safest pick — Fox Sports confirm: "Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 appearances for Norway and has scored in 32 of those matches." CBS expert Jon Eimer, on a 12-5-2 World Cup run, backs a Haaland brace: "Iraq will just be holding on for dear life trying to weather the Viking storm." But the outstanding value pick is Sørloth at +130 — Goal.com's explicit third pick, confirmed by Fox Sports at near-even money for a striker who has posted 56 La Liga goals over the past three seasons.

Why is Sørloth +130 better value than Haaland -235? Fox Sports state: "His fellow forward Alexander Sørloth has scored 56 La Liga goals in the last three seasons, which trails only Robert Lewandowski in that span." Goal.com make him their explicit pick: "At close to even-money, backing the towering striker to also get on the scoresheet rounds off our picks nicely." He is a confirmed starter in the front three alongside Haaland, and Goal.com note: "Sørloth will attack the back post mercilessly at set plays — a known weakness of the Iraqis, who lack the physicality to handle aerial challenges." +130 for a La Liga elite scorer in a projected 3+ goal Norway win represents exceptional value.

Why is tonight Haaland's World Cup debut? Norway have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998 — a 28-year absence. Despite Haaland's extraordinary career, which includes Premier League Golden Boots and Champions League titles at Manchester City, he has never appeared at a World Cup. CBS Sports confirm: "Norway are making their own return after a 28-year absence." SportsLine note that Norway "won all eight qualifying matches while scoring 37 goals, including a 4-1 win at Italy's San Siro." Tonight at Gillette Stadium is the moment Haaland's World Cup story begins.

What are the Iraq vs Norway odds on FanDuel? The latest Iraq vs Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Norway as -498 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Iraq at +1283 and a draw at +600. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. CBS expert Eimer leans Over 2.5 given Norway's attacking firepower. Oddschecker give Norway a 71.57% win probability.