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World Cup Predictions: France vs Morocco Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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World Cup Predictions: France vs Morocco Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today
France vs Morocco: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · CORRECT SCORE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
France vs Morocco · Today, Thursday July 9 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX

France vs Morocco: Most Likely Correct Score Bets

Full grid · Ranked picks · France 1-0 the board's shortest price · All odds FanDuel

France 1-0 +500 · Draw 1-1 +600 · France 2-0 +650
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · FRANCE 1-0 IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE AT +500 — A REPEAT OF THE SAME PATTERN THAT GOT THEM PAST PARAGUAY · A 1-1 DRAW IS NEXT AT +600, AHEAD OF FRANCE WINNING 2-0 (+650) OR 2-1 (+700) · MOROCCO'S BEST-CASE OUTRIGHT WIN (0-1) SITS AT +1500 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX
France -420 to advance · Saibari confirmed out, Doué confirmed in
→ SF vs ESP/BEL
⚠️
Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only
Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance, a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. France is listed first (home) in every combination below, Morocco second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This grid tells a consistent story with the rest of today's board. France 1-0 is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +500 — a direct echo of how France navigated their last knockout tie, needing just a single Mbappé penalty to see off Paraguay. That kind of tense, low-scoring margin is exactly what multiple previews expect again today, especially with Morocco missing top scorer Ismael Saibari and leaning into a disciplined defensive setup.

Right behind it, a 1-1 draw at +600 is the second-shortest price on the whole board — shorter than any France win beyond 1-0, and a reminder that Morocco's remaining attacking talent through Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi still gives them a puncher's chance even without their top scorer. France 2-0 (+650) and France 2-1 (+700) round out the next tier, both consistent with France's superior overall quality eventually showing up on the scoreboard.

Morocco's best-case outright win, a 1-0 or 0-1 scoreline depending on notation, sits at +1500 — still a live longshot given their proven ability to hurt teams on the counter, but a clear signal of how much the market favors France here. Every combination beyond the top handful sits at four figures or higher.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price
France to Win 1-0
A repeat of the same grinding, low-scoring pattern that got France past Paraguay in the Round of 16
+500
$10→$60
⭐ #2 · Morocco's Remaining Bite
Draw — 1-1
Shorter than any France win beyond 1-0 — Díaz and Ounahi still give Morocco a real puncher's chance even without Saibari
+600
$10→$70
⭐ #3 · France's Depth Shows Up
France to Win 2-0
With Doué now confirmed starting alongside Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise, France has more routes to a second goal than in the tighter Paraguay match
+650
$10→$75
⭐ #4 · The BTTS-Consistent Pick
France to Win 2-1
Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — France controls the game but Morocco finds a goal of their own
+700
$10→$80
⭐ #5 · Morocco's Best-Case Outright Win
Morocco to Win 0-1
A genuine longshot given the class gap, but Morocco's counter-attacking speed makes a single decisive moment a live scenario
+1500
$10→$160

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇫🇷 France Win
Draw
🇲🇦 Morocco Win
1-0 ⭐
+500
1-1
+600
0-1
+1500
2-0
+650
0-0
+1000
0-2
+3500
2-1
+700
2-2
+1700
1-2
+1800
3-0
+1200
3-3
+7500
0-3
+12500
3-1
+1300
1-3
+7500
3-2
+2700
2-3
+6500
4-0
+2700
4-1 / 4-2 / 4-3
+3000 / +6500 / +15000
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · France listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (5-0 through 6-0) available on FanDuel, not shown here
📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary
Safest Play
France 1-0 (+500)
The board's actual shortest price, mirroring the exact margin France used to beat Paraguay last time out.
Best Value If Backing Goals
France to Win 2-1 (+700)
Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored on the match's main odds board.
Underdog Dart
Morocco to Win 0-1 (+1500)
A genuine longshot, but Morocco's counter-attacking speed keeps a single-goal shock alive.
Avoid
Any combo at +3000 or longer
Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, controlled" read that dominates the top of this entire board.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Morocco Correct Score · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET
Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now
France 1-0 +500 · Draw 1-1 +600 · France 2-0 +650
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · France 1-0 +500 · Draw 0-0 +1000 · Morocco 0-1 +1500 · France 2-0 +650 · Draw 1-1 +600 · Morocco 0-2 +3500 · France 2-1 +700 · Draw 2-2 +1700 · Morocco 1-2 +1800 · France 3-0 +1200 · Draw 3-3 +7500 · Morocco 0-3 +12500 · France 3-1 +1300 · Morocco 1-3 +7500 · France 3-2 +2700 · Morocco 2-3 +6500 · France 4-0 +2700 · France 4-1 +3000 · France 4-2 +6500 · France 4-3 +15000 · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · Desire Doue confirmed starting for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best Correct Score bets today for the France vs Morocco match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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