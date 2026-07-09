World Cup Predictions: France vs Morocco Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · FRANCE 1-0 IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE AT +500 — A REPEAT OF THE SAME PATTERN THAT GOT THEM PAST PARAGUAY · A 1-1 DRAW IS NEXT AT +600, AHEAD OF FRANCE WINNING 2-0 (+650) OR 2-1 (+700) · MOROCCO'S BEST-CASE OUTRIGHT WIN (0-1) SITS AT +1500 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX France -420 to advance · Saibari confirmed out, Doué confirmed in → SF vs ESP/BEL

⚠️ Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance, a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. France is listed first (home) in every combination below, Morocco second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This grid tells a consistent story with the rest of today's board. France 1-0 is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +500 — a direct echo of how France navigated their last knockout tie, needing just a single Mbappé penalty to see off Paraguay. That kind of tense, low-scoring margin is exactly what multiple previews expect again today, especially with Morocco missing top scorer Ismael Saibari and leaning into a disciplined defensive setup.

Right behind it, a 1-1 draw at +600 is the second-shortest price on the whole board — shorter than any France win beyond 1-0, and a reminder that Morocco's remaining attacking talent through Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi still gives them a puncher's chance even without their top scorer. France 2-0 (+650) and France 2-1 (+700) round out the next tier, both consistent with France's superior overall quality eventually showing up on the scoreboard.

Morocco's best-case outright win, a 1-0 or 0-1 scoreline depending on notation, sits at +1500 — still a live longshot given their proven ability to hurt teams on the counter, but a clear signal of how much the market favors France here. Every combination beyond the top handful sits at four figures or higher.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price France to Win 1-0 A repeat of the same grinding, low-scoring pattern that got France past Paraguay in the Round of 16 +500 $10→$60 ⭐ #2 · Morocco's Remaining Bite Draw — 1-1 Shorter than any France win beyond 1-0 — Díaz and Ounahi still give Morocco a real puncher's chance even without Saibari +600 $10→$70 ⭐ #3 · France's Depth Shows Up France to Win 2-0 With Doué now confirmed starting alongside Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise, France has more routes to a second goal than in the tighter Paraguay match +650 $10→$75 ⭐ #4 · The BTTS-Consistent Pick France to Win 2-1 Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — France controls the game but Morocco finds a goal of their own +700 $10→$80 ⭐ #5 · Morocco's Best-Case Outright Win Morocco to Win 0-1 A genuine longshot given the class gap, but Morocco's counter-attacking speed makes a single decisive moment a live scenario +1500 $10→$160

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇫🇷 France Win Draw 🇲🇦 Morocco Win 1-0 ⭐ +500 1-1 +600 0-1 +1500 2-0 +650 0-0 +1000 0-2 +3500 2-1 +700 2-2 +1700 1-2 +1800 3-0 +1200 3-3 +7500 0-3 +12500 3-1 +1300 — 1-3 +7500 3-2 +2700 — 2-3 +6500 4-0 +2700 — 4-1 / 4-2 / 4-3 +3000 / +6500 / +15000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · France listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (5-0 through 6-0) available on FanDuel, not shown here

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play France 1-0 (+500) The board's actual shortest price, mirroring the exact margin France used to beat Paraguay last time out. Best Value If Backing Goals France to Win 2-1 (+700) Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored on the match's main odds board. Underdog Dart Morocco to Win 0-1 (+1500) A genuine longshot, but Morocco's counter-attacking speed keeps a single-goal shock alive. Avoid Any combo at +3000 or longer Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, controlled" read that dominates the top of this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Morocco Correct Score · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now France 1-0 +500 · Draw 1-1 +600 · France 2-0 +650

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · France 1-0 +500 · Draw 0-0 +1000 · Morocco 0-1 +1500 · France 2-0 +650 · Draw 1-1 +600 · Morocco 0-2 +3500 · France 2-1 +700 · Draw 2-2 +1700 · Morocco 1-2 +1800 · France 3-0 +1200 · Draw 3-3 +7500 · Morocco 0-3 +12500 · France 3-1 +1300 · Morocco 1-3 +7500 · France 3-2 +2700 · Morocco 2-3 +6500 · France 4-0 +2700 · France 4-1 +3000 · France 4-2 +6500 · France 4-3 +15000 · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · Desire Doue confirmed starting for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER