World Cup Predictions: France vs Morocco Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today
Subscribe to our newsletter
France vs Morocco: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full grid · Ranked picks · France 1-0 the board's shortest price · All odds FanDuel
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This grid tells a consistent story with the rest of today's board. France 1-0 is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +500 — a direct echo of how France navigated their last knockout tie, needing just a single Mbappé penalty to see off Paraguay. That kind of tense, low-scoring margin is exactly what multiple previews expect again today, especially with Morocco missing top scorer Ismael Saibari and leaning into a disciplined defensive setup.
Right behind it, a 1-1 draw at +600 is the second-shortest price on the whole board — shorter than any France win beyond 1-0, and a reminder that Morocco's remaining attacking talent through Brahim Díaz and Azzedine Ounahi still gives them a puncher's chance even without their top scorer. France 2-0 (+650) and France 2-1 (+700) round out the next tier, both consistent with France's superior overall quality eventually showing up on the scoreboard.
Morocco's best-case outright win, a 1-0 or 0-1 scoreline depending on notation, sits at +1500 — still a live longshot given their proven ability to hurt teams on the counter, but a clear signal of how much the market favors France here. Every combination beyond the top handful sits at four figures or higher.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · France 1-0 +500 · Draw 0-0 +1000 · Morocco 0-1 +1500 · France 2-0 +650 · Draw 1-1 +600 · Morocco 0-2 +3500 · France 2-1 +700 · Draw 2-2 +1700 · Morocco 1-2 +1800 · France 3-0 +1200 · Draw 3-3 +7500 · Morocco 0-3 +12500 · France 3-1 +1300 · Morocco 1-3 +7500 · France 3-2 +2700 · Morocco 2-3 +6500 · France 4-0 +2700 · France 4-1 +3000 · France 4-2 +6500 · France 4-3 +15000 · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · Desire Doue confirmed starting for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best Correct Score bets today for the France vs Morocco match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.