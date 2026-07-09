France vs Morocco - 4 Best Bets Today & Popular Prop Bets For World Cup Quarterfinal

France vs Morocco: 4 Best Bets & Prop Bets to Make Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · 4 BEST BETS TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
France vs Morocco · Today, Thursday July 9 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX
France vs Morocco: 4 Best Bets & Prop Bets Today
Match bets and player props · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX
Doué confirmed starting over Barcola · Saibari confirmed out for Morocco
Bet #1 · Match BetThe Anchor
France To Advance
-420
France haven't trailed once this tournament and have a fully settled lineup, while Morocco is missing its top scorer in Saibari. This is the clearest, most direct expression of the class gap between these two sides today.
$42 to win $10 · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
Bet #2 · Player PropChasing History
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
-105
One goal away from tying Messi's freshly-extended all-time World Cup scoring record, leading the Golden Boot race, and comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the entire match against a Morocco defense missing its top attacking-defensive outlet.
$10.50 to win $10 · 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/PKs
Bet #3 · Match BetA Cagey Contest
Under 2.5 Total Goals
-128
France needed a single penalty to see off Paraguay last time out, and Morocco's compact, disciplined defensive approach has been the foundation of their entire unbeaten run. Both point toward a controlled, low-scoring quarterfinal.
$12.80 to win $10 profit
Bet #4 · Player PropFresh Opportunity
Désiré Doué — Anytime Goalscorer
+270
Confirmed starting over Barcola for the first time this tournament, lining up directly against Achraf Hakimi. Doué's cameo against Paraguay changed the rhythm of that game before Mbappé's winning penalty — now he gets a full 90 minutes to make his own mark.
$10 to win $27 · 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/PKs
🎯 Parlay These Together?
All four bets tell a consistent story: France in control, Mbappé at the center of it, a tight scoreline, and Doué getting his chance to shine in a settled XI. Combining France To Advance + Mbappé Anytime + Under 2.5 as a same-game parlay captures that read in one ticket — check FanDuel for current SGP pricing.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Goalscorer props cover 90 min + stoppage only. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France To Advance -420 (reg+ET+pens) · Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer -105 (90 min + stoppage only) · Under 2.5 Total Goals -128 · Desire Doue Anytime Goalscorer +270 (90 min + stoppage only) · Desire Doue confirmed starting over Bradley Barcola · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
4 best bets for today’s France vs Morocco World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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