WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, July 9, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta enters Thursday with a 12-9 record and returns home to face a Seattle team that has struggled throughout the season. The Storm are just 6-17 entering the matchup, while the Dream have been one of the Eastern Conference's more consistent teams overall this year despite some recent ups and downs.

The Dream have the advantage in offensive efficiency and rebounding, and playing at home should only strengthen their outlook. If Atlanta controls the pace early, it has a strong chance to cover the spread.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Mitchell makes a return to our betting card after cashing this same prop in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever guard has been one of the WNBA's most consistent scorers this season, and with Caitlin Clark potentially unavailable or limited, Indiana should continue to lean heavily on Mitchell as their primary scoring option.

Mitchell has shown she can clear this number even when Indiana is playing from behind, which is important in a matchup against Phoenix. At +100, this alternate points market offers even-money odds for a player who continues to see strong scoring volume.

These teams have already produced one of the highest-scoring games of the WNBA season, combining for 220 points in Phoenix's 111-109 victory on June 24. While the second meeting finished well below that number, the season series has shown both teams are capable of putting points on the board.

Phoenix is averaging 83.4 points per game this season while allowing 85.5 points per game, and Indiana has continued to lean on Mitchell's scoring as one of the league's top offensive threats. Even if Clark is limited or out, Indiana has enough offensive firepower to help this game get to the over.

If the Fever can find more offensive rhythm after Wednesday's loss to Los Angeles, this matchup has a good chance to finish above the 171.5-point total.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Portland Fire

Las Vegas enters Thursday averaging 90.0 points per game, one of the best marks in the WNBA, and already owns a convincing 105-89 victory over Portland this season. The Aces have been one of the league's most efficient offensive teams, ranking first in both field-goal percentage and assists per game.

Portland has shown flashes offensively, but the Fire have struggled to slow elite teams, allowing 91.3 points per game this season. If Las Vegas plays to its season averages, it should have a strong opportunity to win by multiple possessions and cover the 8.5-point spread.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.