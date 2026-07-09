France vs Morocco Lineups Confirmed Plus Formations Today World Cup Predictions

France vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · KICKOFF IN ~1 HOUR Today, Thursday July 9 2026 · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX France vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · Salah-Eddine over Riad · Betting impact 🚨 Salah-Eddine In For Riad · ✅ France Exactly As Predicted Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ FRANCE CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): MAIGNAN, KOUNDÉ, UPAMECANO, SALIBA, DIGNE, KONÉ, RABIOT, DEMBÉLÉ, OLISE, DOUÉ, MBAPPÉ — MATCHES EVERY PREDICTION EXACTLY, NO SURPRISES · MOROCCO CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): BOUNOU, HAKIMI, DIOP, SALAH-EDDINE, MAZRAOUI, EL AYNAOUI, BOUADDI, TALBI, OUNAHI, EL KHANNOUSS, DÍAZ — CHADI RIAD DOES NOT START DESPITE BEING REPORTED AS RECOVERED, WITH ANASS SALAH-EDDINE TAKING HIS PLACE AT CENTRE-BACK · CHEMSDINE TALBI CONFIRMED STARTING, A NAME NOT PREVIOUSLY ON THE GOALSCORER BETTING BOARD FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff 🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Today · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX France -420 to advance · Mbappé Anytime -105 → SF vs ESP/BEL 🚨 The Real Story: Riad Left Out, Two New Names Confirmed Despite being reported as fully recovered from his knee issue and seen training this week, Chadi Riad is confirmed on the bench. Anass Salah-Eddine starts at centre-back in his place. Also confirmed: Chemsdine Talbi, a name that hadn't appeared on the FanDuel goalscorer board in our earlier coverage, starts on the wing — pushing Bilal El Khannouss into more of a central attacking role alongside Azzedine Ounahi behind Brahim Díaz. France's XI, by contrast, is confirmed exactly as widely predicted, with Désiré Doué starting over Bradley Barcola as expected and Aurélien Tchouaméni not making the cut despite some late optimism about his fitness. 🇫🇷 France — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Exactly As Predicted Didier Deschamps' confirmed XI matches every major preview with no surprises. Désiré Doué gets the start on the left over Bradley Barcola as reported throughout the day, and Manu Koné continues alongside Adrien Rabiot with Tchouaméni not quite ready. A fully settled, in-form side. 🇫🇷 FRANCE · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DESCHAMPS 10 Mbappé ⭐ ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -105 7 Dembélé RW · +220 AT 11 Olise AM · +250 AT 20 Doué ✅ LW · Confirmed over Barcola 6 Koné ✅ CM · Over Tchouaméni 14 Rabiot CM 5 Koundé RB 4 Upamecano CB 17 Saliba CB 3 Digne LB 16 Maignan GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Bradley Barcola · Aurélien Tchouaméni · Marcus Thuram · check FD for full bench list 🇲🇦 Morocco — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Riad Left Out Mohamed Ouahbi's confirmed XI holds a real surprise: Chadi Riad, reported as fully recovered earlier this week, does not start. Anass Salah-Eddine takes his place at centre-back instead. Chemsdine Talbi is also confirmed on the right of the front three, with Ounahi and El Khannouss occupying the other two attacking midfield slots behind lone striker Brahim Díaz. 🇲🇦 MOROCCO · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · OUAHBI 10 Díaz ⭐ ST · +500 AT 7 Talbi 🚨 RW · New confirmed starter, not on goalscorer board 8 Ounahi AM · +700 AT 23 El Khannouss AM · +850 AT 24 El Aynaoui CM 6 Bouaddi CM 2 Hakimi © RB · +950 AT 14 Diop CB 26 Salah-Eddine 🚨 CB · In for Riad 3 Mazraoui LB 1 Bounou GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Chadi Riad 🚨 (reported recovered, still benched) · Redouane Halhal · Soufiane Rahimi · Ismael Saibari (injured, unavailable) · check FD for full bench list 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇫🇷 France Stat Morocco 🇲🇦 4-2-3-1 Formation 4-2-3-1 Didier Deschamps Manager Mohamed Ouahbi Maignan GK Bounou Koundé · Upamecano · Saliba · Digne Def Hakimi · Diop · Salah-Eddine 🚨 · Mazraoui Koné · Rabiot Mid El Aynaoui · Bouaddi Dembélé · Olise · Doué ✅ Attack Talbi 🚨 · Ounahi · El Khannouss Mbappé ⭐ Lone ST Díaz ⭐ 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ MBAPPÉ, DEMBÉLÉ, DOUÉ — confirmed exactly as expected France's attacking props remain the correct read — nothing here changes any of our earlier analysis. 🚨 RIAD — fade completely, confirmed benched Despite earlier reports of recovery, he's not playing. Any props tied to him should be avoided entirely. ⚠️ TALBI — a genuine unknown quantity tonight Not previously priced on the goalscorer board in our coverage — check FanDuel directly for his current market before betting on him specifically. FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Morocco · Kickoff In ~1 Hour · Gillette Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Mbappé AT -105 · Díaz AT +500 · France To Advance -420 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé (captain) · Substitutes: Bradley Barcola, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram · Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (captain), Issa Diop, Anass Salah-Eddine, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Chemsdine Talbi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Díaz · Substitutes: Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Soufiane Rahimi · Selection surprises: Chadi Riad confirmed benched despite reports of recovery, with Anass Salah-Eddine starting at centre-back instead; Chemsdine Talbi confirmed starting on the wing for Morocco · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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