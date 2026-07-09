France vs Morocco Lineups Confirmed Plus Formations Today World Cup Predictions

France vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · KICKOFF IN ~1 HOUR
Today, Thursday July 9 2026 · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough · FOX
France vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Salah-Eddine over Riad · Betting impact
🚨 Salah-Eddine In For Riad · ✅ France Exactly As Predicted
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ FRANCE CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): MAIGNAN, KOUNDÉ, UPAMECANO, SALIBA, DIGNE, KONÉ, RABIOT, DEMBÉLÉ, OLISE, DOUÉ, MBAPPÉ — MATCHES EVERY PREDICTION EXACTLY, NO SURPRISES · MOROCCO CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): BOUNOU, HAKIMI, DIOP, SALAH-EDDINE, MAZRAOUI, EL AYNAOUI, BOUADDI, TALBI, OUNAHI, EL KHANNOUSS, DÍAZ — CHADI RIAD DOES NOT START DESPITE BEING REPORTED AS RECOVERED, WITH ANASS SALAH-EDDINE TAKING HIS PLACE AT CENTRE-BACK · CHEMSDINE TALBI CONFIRMED STARTING, A NAME NOT PREVIOUSLY ON THE GOALSCORER BETTING BOARD
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff
🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Today · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX
France -420 to advance · Mbappé Anytime -105
→ SF vs ESP/BEL
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The Real Story: Riad Left Out, Two New Names Confirmed
Despite being reported as fully recovered from his knee issue and seen training this week, Chadi Riad is confirmed on the bench. Anass Salah-Eddine starts at centre-back in his place. Also confirmed: Chemsdine Talbi, a name that hadn't appeared on the FanDuel goalscorer board in our earlier coverage, starts on the wing — pushing Bilal El Khannouss into more of a central attacking role alongside Azzedine Ounahi behind Brahim Díaz. France's XI, by contrast, is confirmed exactly as widely predicted, with Désiré Doué starting over Bradley Barcola as expected and Aurélien Tchouaméni not making the cut despite some late optimism about his fitness.
🇫🇷 France — Confirmed Starting XI
✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Exactly As Predicted
Didier Deschamps' confirmed XI matches every major preview with no surprises. Désiré Doué gets the start on the left over Bradley Barcola as reported throughout the day, and Manu Koné continues alongside Adrien Rabiot with Tchouaméni not quite ready. A fully settled, in-form side.
🇫🇷 FRANCE · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DESCHAMPS
10
Mbappé ⭐
ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -105
7
Dembélé
RW · +220 AT
11
Olise
AM · +250 AT
20
Doué ✅
LW · Confirmed over Barcola
6
Koné ✅
CM · Over Tchouaméni
14
Rabiot
CM
5
Koundé
RB
4
Upamecano
CB
17
Saliba
CB
3
Digne
LB
16
Maignan
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Bradley Barcola · Aurélien Tchouaméni · Marcus Thuram · check FD for full bench list
🇲🇦 Morocco — Confirmed Starting XI
🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Riad Left Out
Mohamed Ouahbi's confirmed XI holds a real surprise: Chadi Riad, reported as fully recovered earlier this week, does not start. Anass Salah-Eddine takes his place at centre-back instead. Chemsdine Talbi is also confirmed on the right of the front three, with Ounahi and El Khannouss occupying the other two attacking midfield slots behind lone striker Brahim Díaz.
🇲🇦 MOROCCO · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · OUAHBI
10
Díaz ⭐
ST · +500 AT
7
Talbi 🚨
RW · New confirmed starter, not on goalscorer board
Confirmed lineups · France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé (captain) · Substitutes: Bradley Barcola, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram · Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (captain), Issa Diop, Anass Salah-Eddine, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Chemsdine Talbi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Díaz · Substitutes: Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Soufiane Rahimi · Selection surprises: Chadi Riad confirmed benched despite reports of recovery, with Anass Salah-Eddine starting at centre-back instead; Chemsdine Talbi confirmed starting on the wing for Morocco · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Confirmed lineups and formations for France vs Morocco. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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