France vs Morocco Prediction, Best Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · MBAPPÉ -105 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S CLEAR FAVORITE, MORE THAN 320 POINTS CLEAR OF DEMBÉLÉ AT +220 · SOUFIANE RAHIMI +430 IS MOROCCO'S SHORTEST PRICE, CONFIRMED STARTING FOR THE INJURED SAIBARI · FULL BOARD DOWN TO REDOUANE HALHAL +4500 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -420

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX France -420 to advance · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco → SF vs ESP/BEL

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Chadi Riad remains a fitness doubt for Morocco after being seen with a heavy knee bandage in Wednesday training.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 23 players deep, and it's dominated by one name at the very top. Kylian Mbappé's -105 sits alone, more than 320 points clear of the next name — Ousmane Dembélé at +220. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite anywhere in this tournament, a direct reflection of Mbappé's status as the Golden Boot leader (7 goals, 2 assists) and his chase of Messi's freshly-extended all-time World Cup scoring record.

Behind that, Michael Olise (+250) and the confirmed left-wing starter Désiré Doué (+270, tied with a benched Bradley Barcola) round out France's next tier. On Morocco's side, Soufiane Rahimi's +430 is comfortably their shortest price, confirmed as the direct replacement for injured top scorer Ismael Saibari. Brahim Díaz (+500) — who leads Morocco with 4 assists this tournament — and Azzedine Ounahi (+700), fresh off a brace against Canada, give the Atlas Lions their clearest remaining individual threats.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Scorers 14 goals scored across 6 matches this tournament Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain Golden Boot leader, chasing Messi's all-time record · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -105 Ousmane Dembélé RW Reigning Ballon d'Or winner +220 Michael Olise CAM Tournament's most prolific creator +250 Bradley Barcola LW · ⚠️ Now benched Confirmed dropped for Doué +270 Désiré Doué LW · ✅ Confirmed starter Lines up directly against Hakimi +270 Adrien Rabiot CM Box-to-box, occasional shooter +550 Manu Koné CM · ⚠️ Card risk In for the injured Tchouaméni +950 Aurélien Tchouaméni CM · Not expected to start Still recovering from an adductor injury +1100 Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne DEF Set-piece aerial options +1300 William Saliba · Jules Koundé DEF Set-piece aerial options +1400 / +1500 🇲🇦 Morocco Scorers Unbeaten in 34 straight international matches Soufiane Rahimi ST · Confirmed starter In for the injured Saibari · ⭐ TOP MOROCCO PLAY +430 Brahim Díaz AM Tournament-leading 4 assists +500 Azzedine Ounahi AM Scored a brace vs Canada, in-form +700 Bilal El Khannouss AM Creative wide option +850 Achraf Hakimi RB · Captain Attacking full-back, faces Doué directly +950 Neil El Aynaoui CM Deep-lying midfield option +1100 Ayyoub Bouaddi CM Box-to-box midfielder +2000 Chadi Riad CB · ⚠️ Fitness doubt Seen with a knee bandage in training +2200 Issa Diop CB Set-piece aerial option +2700 Noussair Mazraoui LB Overlapping full-back option +3300 Redouane Halhal CB · Alternate if Riad is out Longest price on the board +4500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer 320+ points clear of the field -105 $10.50→$10 profit One goal from tying Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record, comfortably leading the Golden Boot race, and facing a Morocco defense missing its top attacking-defensive presence in Saibari. The clearest anchor play on this board. Verdict · Confirmed -105, board favorite · 2 units Backed by history and current form alike. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Ballon d'Or Quality Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer France's clear second scoring option +220 $10→$32 France's reigning Ballon d'Or winner remains a genuine second scoring threat that Morocco has to account for even while dealing with Mbappé — a real value angle on a France side loaded with attacking options. Verdict · Confirmed +220, strong second option · 1 unit Elite quality beyond just Mbappé. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Fresh Opportunity Désiré Doué — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starting for the first time this tournament +270 $10→$37 Confirmed over Barcola for the first time this tournament, and his cameo against Paraguay directly set up Mbappé's winning penalty. A full 90 minutes lined up against Hakimi is a genuine chance to make his mark. Verdict · Confirmed +270, best value depth pick · 1 unit A new starter with genuine momentum. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Morocco's Clear Top Play Soufiane Rahimi — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed replacement for the injured Saibari +430 $10→$53 Confirmed starting up top, and he scored as a substitute against Canada in his most recent appearance — a genuinely live option if you want exposure to a Morocco upset. Verdict · Confirmed +430, best Morocco value · Small stake only In-form and confirmed starting up top.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Morocco · Today 4PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé Board favorite, chasing history · 2 units -105 ⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé Elite second option · 1 unit +220 ⭐⭐ Désiré Doué Newly confirmed starter · 1 unit +270 ⭐ Soufiane Rahimi Morocco's top play · Small stake only +430

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-105) + Ousmane Dembélé Anytime (+220) — as separate singles France's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Morocco defense missing its top attacking presence. Cross-Match Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-105) + Soufiane Rahimi Anytime (+430) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as a BTTS Yes result, which the main match odds currently favor. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Morocco Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Mbappé -105 · Dembélé +220 · Rahimi +430

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -105 · Ousmane Dembele +220 · Michael Olise +250 · Bradley Barcola +270 · Desire Doue +270 · Soufiane Rahimi +430 · Brahim Diaz +500 · Adrien Rabiot +550 · Azzedine Ounahi +700 · Bilal El Khannouss +850 · Achraf Hakimi +950 · Manu Kone +950 · Neil El Aynaoui +1100 · Aurelien Tchouameni +1100 · Dayot Upamecano +1300 · Lucas Digne +1300 · William Saliba +1400 · Jules Kounde +1500 · Ayyoub Bouaddi +2000 · Chadi Riad +2200 · Issa Diop +2700 · Noussair Mazraoui +3300 · Redouane Halhal +4500 · France To Advance -420 / Morocco +310 · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco, Soufiane Rahimi confirmed starting · Desire Doue confirmed starting over Bradley Barcola for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER