France vs Morocco Prediction, Best Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · MBAPPÉ -105 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S CLEAR FAVORITE, MORE THAN 320 POINTS CLEAR OF DEMBÉLÉ AT +220 · SOUFIANE RAHIMI +430 IS MOROCCO'S SHORTEST PRICE, CONFIRMED STARTING FOR THE INJURED SAIBARI · FULL BOARD DOWN TO REDOUANE HALHAL +4500 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -420
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · 4PM ET · Gillette Stadium · FOX
France -420 to advance · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco
→ SF vs ESP/BEL
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Chadi Riad remains a fitness doubt for Morocco after being seen with a heavy knee bandage in Wednesday training.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 23 players deep, and it's dominated by one name at the very top. Kylian Mbappé's -105 sits alone, more than 320 points clear of the next name — Ousmane Dembélé at +220. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite anywhere in this tournament, a direct reflection of Mbappé's status as the Golden Boot leader (7 goals, 2 assists) and his chase of Messi's freshly-extended all-time World Cup scoring record.
Behind that, Michael Olise (+250) and the confirmed left-wing starter Désiré Doué (+270, tied with a benched Bradley Barcola) round out France's next tier. On Morocco's side, Soufiane Rahimi's +430 is comfortably their shortest price, confirmed as the direct replacement for injured top scorer Ismael Saibari. Brahim Díaz (+500) — who leads Morocco with 4 assists this tournament — and Azzedine Ounahi (+700), fresh off a brace against Canada, give the Atlas Lions their clearest remaining individual threats.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇫🇷 France Scorers14 goals scored across 6 matches this tournament
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain
Golden Boot leader, chasing Messi's all-time record · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-105
Ousmane Dembélé RW
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner
+220
Michael Olise CAM
Tournament's most prolific creator
+250
Bradley Barcola LW · ⚠️ Now benched
Confirmed dropped for Doué
+270
Désiré Doué LW · ✅ Confirmed starter
Lines up directly against Hakimi
+270
Adrien Rabiot CM
Box-to-box, occasional shooter
+550
Manu Koné CM · ⚠️ Card risk
In for the injured Tchouaméni
+950
Aurélien Tchouaméni CM · Not expected to start
Still recovering from an adductor injury
+1100
Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne DEF
Set-piece aerial options
+1300
William Saliba · Jules Koundé DEF
Set-piece aerial options
+1400 / +1500
🇲🇦 Morocco ScorersUnbeaten in 34 straight international matches
Soufiane Rahimi ST · Confirmed starter
In for the injured Saibari · ⭐ TOP MOROCCO PLAY
+430
Brahim Díaz AM
Tournament-leading 4 assists
+500
Azzedine Ounahi AM
Scored a brace vs Canada, in-form
+700
Bilal El Khannouss AM
Creative wide option
+850
Achraf Hakimi RB · Captain
Attacking full-back, faces Doué directly
+950
Neil El Aynaoui CM
Deep-lying midfield option
+1100
Ayyoub Bouaddi CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+2000
Chadi Riad CB · ⚠️ Fitness doubt
Seen with a knee bandage in training
+2200
Issa Diop CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2700
Noussair Mazraoui LB
Overlapping full-back option
+3300
Redouane Halhal CB · Alternate if Riad is out
Longest price on the board
+4500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
320+ points clear of the field
-105
$10.50→$10 profit
One goal from tying Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record, comfortably leading the Golden Boot race, and facing a Morocco defense missing its top attacking-defensive presence in Saibari. The clearest anchor play on this board.
Verdict · Confirmed -105, board favorite · 2 units
France's reigning Ballon d'Or winner remains a genuine second scoring threat that Morocco has to account for even while dealing with Mbappé — a real value angle on a France side loaded with attacking options.
Verdict · Confirmed +220, strong second option · 1 unit
Confirmed starting for the first time this tournament
+270
$10→$37
Confirmed over Barcola for the first time this tournament, and his cameo against Paraguay directly set up Mbappé's winning penalty. A full 90 minutes lined up against Hakimi is a genuine chance to make his mark.
Verdict · Confirmed +270, best value depth pick · 1 unit
A new starter with genuine momentum.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Morocco's Clear Top Play
Soufiane Rahimi — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed replacement for the injured Saibari
+430
$10→$53
Confirmed starting up top, and he scored as a substitute against Canada in his most recent appearance — a genuinely live option if you want exposure to a Morocco upset.
Verdict · Confirmed +430, best Morocco value · Small stake only
In-form and confirmed starting up top.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Morocco · Today 4PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Board favorite, chasing history · 2 units
-105
⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé
Elite second option · 1 unit
+220
⭐⭐ Désiré Doué
Newly confirmed starter · 1 unit
+270
⭐ Soufiane Rahimi
Morocco's top play · Small stake only
+430
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-105) + Ousmane Dembélé Anytime (+220) — as separate singles
France's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Morocco defense missing its top attacking presence.
Cross-Match Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-105) + Soufiane Rahimi Anytime (+430) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as a BTTS Yes result, which the main match odds currently favor.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -105 · Ousmane Dembele +220 · Michael Olise +250 · Bradley Barcola +270 · Desire Doue +270 · Soufiane Rahimi +430 · Brahim Diaz +500 · Adrien Rabiot +550 · Azzedine Ounahi +700 · Bilal El Khannouss +850 · Achraf Hakimi +950 · Manu Kone +950 · Neil El Aynaoui +1100 · Aurelien Tchouameni +1100 · Dayot Upamecano +1300 · Lucas Digne +1300 · William Saliba +1400 · Jules Kounde +1500 · Ayyoub Bouaddi +2000 · Chadi Riad +2200 · Issa Diop +2700 · Noussair Mazraoui +3300 · Redouane Halhal +4500 · France To Advance -420 / Morocco +310 · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco, Soufiane Rahimi confirmed starting · Desire Doue confirmed starting over Bradley Barcola for France · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer prop bets for the France vs Morocco match today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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