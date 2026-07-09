France vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Thursday July 9 · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium · Foxborough, MA · FOX
France vs Morocco: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Doué confirmed over Barcola · Latest FanDuel odds
FRA -420 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime -105 · Doué Confirmed Starting
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: DÉSIRÉ DOUÉ NOW CONFIRMED STARTING OVER BRADLEY BARCOLA ON THE LEFT WING, PER CANAL+ AND CONFIRMED ACROSS FRENCH MEDIA · TCHOUAMÉNI STILL NOT EXPECTED TO START, KONÉ CONTINUES ALONGSIDE RABIOT · OLISE, BARCOLA AND KONÉ ALL ONE YELLOW CARD FROM MISSING THE SEMIFINAL · CHADI RIAD SEEN WITH A HEAVY KNEE BANDAGE IN WEDNESDAY TRAINING, HALHAL READY AS ALTERNATE · FRANCE -420 TO ADVANCE · BTTS STILL FAVORS YES AT -106
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🇲🇦 Morocco
Doué In For Barcola
3 France Players 1 Card From Suspension
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA -170
MAR +550 · Draw +270
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -420 · MAR +310
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -106
U2.5 -128
U1.5 -310
O3.5 +270
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Updated: Doué Confirmed Over Barcola
Canal+ reported Wednesday that Désiré Doué will start on the left wing instead of Bradley Barcola, and it's since been confirmed across French media. He'll line up directly against Achraf Hakimi. Doué came off the bench to change the rhythm of the Paraguay match before Mbappé's winning penalty, which appears to have convinced Deschamps to hand him the start here. Elsewhere, Aurélien Tchouaméni still hasn't returned to full training since his adductor injury and remains unlikely to feature — Manu Koné continues alongside Adrien Rabiot. A genuine card-management wrinkle: Olise, Barcola and Koné were all booked last time out and would miss the semifinal with another yellow.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne
MID
Manu Koné ⚠️ (card risk) · Adrien Rabiot
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise ⚠️ · Désiré Doué ✅
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain)
Barcola drops to the bench · Marcus Thuram recovered, available for depth
🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-2-3-1
GK
Yassine Bounou
DEF
Achraf Hakimi © · Issa Diop · Chadi Riad ⚠️/Halhal · Noussair Mazraoui
MID
Neil El Aynaoui · Ayyoub Bouaddi
ATT
Brahim Díaz ⭐ · Azzedine Ounahi · Bilal El Khannouss
LONE ST
Soufiane Rahimi 🚨 (in for Saibari)
Riad wearing a heavy knee bandage in training — genuine doubt remains
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Advance
Deschamps' lineup is now fully settled, and France remain unbeaten this tournament without ever trailing · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Leading the Golden Boot race with 7 goals and 2 assists, chasing Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record
⭐ Best Bet #3 · A Tense, Tight-Fought Contest
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Slightly more favored than our last look — Morocco's counter-attacking discipline and France's own recent cautious approach both still point toward a controlled scoreline
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Unchanged, Still Favors Yes
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Morocco's counter-attacking threat through Díaz and Ounahi remains live even without Saibari, while France should score at least once regardless
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — France 1-0
Still the shortest price on the entire grid — a repeat of the same grinding, low-scoring pattern that got France past Paraguay
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's settled lineup and clear favorite status, the BTTS lean toward Yes, and Mbappé's central role in almost everything France do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Morocco · World Cup QF · Today
France 2–1 Morocco
Mbappé and one of Doué, Dembélé or Olise combine for a controlled French margin, while Morocco's remaining quality through Díaz or Ounahi finds a goal before the final whistle.
Nothing in this update changes our core read — France's lineup is now fully settled with Doué confirmed in, and their overall quality and depth remain a clear edge over a Morocco side still adjusting to life without Saibari. The BTTS lean toward Yes keeps us respecting Morocco's remaining individual talent, but France's control of the match should be evident throughout.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · France vs Morocco · Today · 4PM ET · FOX
Bet France vs Morocco on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime -105 · BTTS Yes -106 · France to advance -420
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France -170 / Draw +270 / Morocco +550 · 2 Up Early Payout: France -180 / Draw +270 / Morocco +500 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -420 / Morocco +310 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé -105, Dembélé +220, Olise +250, Barcola +270, Doué +270, Rahimi +430, Díaz +500, Rabiot +550, Ounahi +700, El Khannouss +850 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -170, Olise +110, Dembélé +115, Doué +130, Barcola +135 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -1000, Olise -230, Dembélé -190, Barcola -185, Doué -185, Rahimi -150, Díaz -105 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +280, Dembélé +600, Olise +700, Doué +750, Barcola +750, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +1000, Morocco 0-1 +1500, France 2-0 +650, Draw 1-1 +600, Morocco 0-2 +3500, France 2-1 +700, Draw 2-2 +1700, Morocco 1-2 +1800, France 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -106 / No -120 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · O/U 2.5: +104 / -128 · O/U 3.5: +270 / -355 · Half-Time Result: France +105 / Draw +120 / Morocco +500 · Desire Doue confirmed starting over Bradley Barcola · Aurelien Tchouameni not expected to start · Chadi Riad a doubt with a knee issue · Ismael Saibari confirmed out for Morocco, Soufiane Rahimi to start · Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA · Today, Thursday July 9, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Belgium winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER