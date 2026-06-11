World Cup Predictions for Today: World Cup Picks and Best Bets for Thursday, June 11, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Teboho Mokoena to be Booked (+280)

Raul Jimenez to be Booked (+500)

Czechia vs. South Korea Tie (+210)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup kicks off today with a pair of matches, one of which features co-hosts Mexico.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

How should you bet Thursday's World Cup openers?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Picks and Best Bets

Mexico vs South Africa Prediction: 2-0 Mexico

Co-hosts Mexico are expected to open their World Cup campaign with a win, but the cards market looks more appealing. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio has averaged 5.0 cards per game over the past five seasons, while recent World Cup openers have produced plenty of bookings.

South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena looks the standout candidate. He does the dirty work in midfield and has already picked up eight cards in 23 club appearances this season -- two in three at the Club World Cup last summer -- while also carrying a strong card record for South Africa, collecting five from 13 games across World Cup qualifying and 2025 AFCON.

At much longer odds in the same market, Raúl Jiménez is worth a small shot. The Fulham striker averages nearly two fouls per 90 minutes and plays with an aggressive edge that often catches referees' attention. With the emotion and intensity of a World Cup opener on home soil, the +500 odds are appealing.

South Korea vs Czechia Prediction: 1-1

Best bet – Tie (+210)

This has all the makings of a cagey opening-round game.

Neither South Korea nor Czechia arrives with much momentum, and both will likely view avoiding defeat as the priority. With South Africa expected to finish bottom of the group, a point here would leave both nations in a strong position heading into their remaining matches.

These teams look evenly matched, and with neither likely to take many risks early in the tournament, the tie appeals in what could be a low-event, tactical contest.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.