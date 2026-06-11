World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Thursday, June 11, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

What should you expect from Thursday's two matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

What are the best World Cup predictions and picks for today?

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Mexico Moneyline: -260

-260 Draw: +350

+350 South Africa Moneyline: +800

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Raul Jimenez +135 Santiago Gimenez +155 Armando Gonzalez +170 Guillermo Martinez +170 Julian Quinones +185 Alexis Vega +250 Cesar Huerta +280 View Full Table ChevronDown

South Korea Moneyline: +165

+165 Draw: +200

+200 Czechia Moneyline: +190

Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Son Heung-Min +195 Patrik Schick +200 Oh Hyeon-Gyu +270 Mojmir Chytil +290 Cho Gue-Sung +290 Jan Kuchta +310 Tomas Chory +310 View Full Table ChevronDown

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.