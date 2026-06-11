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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Thursday, June 11, 2026)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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World Cup Odds and Schedule for Today (Thursday, June 11, 2026)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

What should you expect from Thursday's two matches?

Here is today's schedule along with the FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup odds for each match.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

What are the best World Cup predictions and picks for today?

Today's World Cup Odds and Schedule

Mexico vs. South Africa Odds, 3 p.m. ET

  • Mexico Moneyline: -260
  • Draw: +350
  • South Africa Moneyline: +800

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Raul Jimenez+135
Santiago Gimenez+155
Armando Gonzalez+170
Guillermo Martinez+170
Julian Quinones+185
Alexis Vega+250
Cesar Huerta+280

South Korea v Czechia Odds, 9 p.m. ET

  • South Korea Moneyline: +165
  • Draw: +200
  • Czechia Moneyline: +190

Goalscorer Odds

Player
Odds
Son Heung-Min+195
Patrik Schick+200
Oh Hyeon-Gyu+270
Mojmir Chytil+290
Cho Gue-Sung+290
Jan Kuchta+310
Tomas Chory+310

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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