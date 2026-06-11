Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (45-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-31)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and BravesVsn

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 4-3, 3.02 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 5-1, 4.40 ERA

The probable starters are Martin Perez (4-3) for the Braves and Anthony Kay (5-1) for the White Sox. Perez and his team are 5-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The White Sox are 7-3-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Kay's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.2%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog at home.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The Braves are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +136 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -164.

The over/under for the Braves versus White Sox contest on June 11 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 38 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 35-16 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 40-28-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 27-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Chicago has gone 24-23 (51.1%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-27-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 38-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 72 hits, batting .272 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 46th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He's batting .280.

His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .306 with a .513 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .261 with a .319 OBP and 37 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 30th in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a team-high .388 slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .285.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

6/10/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/9/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2025: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/19/2025: 11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/18/2025: 13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/27/2024: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/2/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!