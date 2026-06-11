Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-33)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 7-2, 2.62 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-3, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (7-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (5-3) will take the ball for the Pirates. Wrobleski and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wrobleski's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Keller starts, the Pirates have gone 5-7-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 4-4 record in Keller's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.2%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Pirates, Los Angeles is the favorite at -154, and Pittsburgh is +130 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Pirates are -126 to cover, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

Dodgers versus Pirates on June 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (63.6%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 32 of 50 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 30 of 68 chances this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 35-33-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone 12-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-2).

The Pirates are 33-34-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.523) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .327.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pages has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 72 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .527. He's batting .299.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .283 with a .482 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Freeman has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .392, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .267 and slugging .429.

He ranks 54th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Brandon Lowe's 59 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 82nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .283 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/10/2026: 9-8 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/9/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2025: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/2/2025: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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