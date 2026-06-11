Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (32-37)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: ESPN

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.74 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 3-7, 3.89 ERA

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (5-4) for the Mariners and Kyle Bradish (3-7) for the Orioles. When Woo starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-6. The Orioles have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Bradish's 13 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 2-2 in Bradish's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57.8%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Orioles reveal Seattle as the favorite (-116) and Baltimore as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Orioles are -176 to cover, and the Mariners are +146.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Orioles on June 11 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 34 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 33-28 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 26-43-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have put together a 15-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has gone 11-18 (37.9%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-26-3).

The Orioles have a 33-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 75 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .251 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Naylor takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 61 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is leading the Orioles with 64 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 101st, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .406 on-base percentage while slugging .361. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .261.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/10/2026: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2026: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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