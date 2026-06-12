World Cup Predictions for Today: World Cup Picks and Best Bets for Friday, June 12, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions At a Glance

Cyle Larin to be Booked (+280)

Derek Cornelius to be Booked (+370)

USA moneyline (-110)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today with a pair of matches, including the first match for the United States as the Americans host Paraguay.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet Friday's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Picks and Best Bets

Canada vs Bosnia Prediction: 1-1

Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia could be one of the feistier games of the opening round, making the cards market worth a look.

Jesse Marsch's side plays with relentless intensity, pressing high and flying into challenges. Their last seven friendlies have averaged 5.0 cards per game, with Canada receiving three red cards during that stretch. With card-happy referee Facundo Tello in charge, bookings could be plentiful.

Cyle Larin to be booked stands out. The Canadian striker plays with a physical edge, averaging 1.69 fouls per 90 during his loan spell at Southampton and collecting four cards in the second half of the season, including bookings in both playoff semifinals. He also picked up a yellow in Canada's final warm-up match.

Center-back Derek Cornelius is another strong option. The defender has been booked seven times in his last 15 starts for club and country and has seen yellow in five of his last seven appearances for Canada – all in friendlies. Bosnia's direct style and the experience of Edin Džeko should give him plenty to think about in what promises to be an intense opener.

USA vs Paraguay Prediction: 2-1 USA

Best bet – USA moneyline (-110)

I'm bullish on the United States heading into this World Cup and have real concerns about Paraguay, who have historically struggled away from home, winning just four of their last 21 matches outside their own country.

This looks like a favorable matchup for the US, too. Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to press high and play on the front foot, while Paraguay are expected to sit deep and absorb pressure. A US win appeals.

Recent results don't jump off the page, but the Americans have been tested against elite opposition in preparation for this tournament, facing the likes of Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Senegal, Japan and South Korea. The performances have generally been encouraging, and that stretch included a victory over Paraguay.

Playing at home, with a deeper roster and Paraguay missing star attacker Julio Enciso through injury, the US look well positioned to start the tournament with three points.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.