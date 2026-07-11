World Cup Predictions: Best Lionel Messi Bets Tonight Argentina vs Switzerland
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Argentina vs Switzerland: Best Lionel Messi Bets
Full Messi prop board · Leading the Golden Boot race · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Messi Tonight
The numbers here are genuinely remarkable for a player in what's almost certainly his final World Cup. Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including a decisive extra-time goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match — RotoWire specifically flagged his anytime price as "the value pick of this World Cup so far" heading into this exact matchup. Switzerland is also without Johan Manzambi, their most explosive attacking talent, which should let Argentina control possession and territory for long stretches — exactly the conditions that create chances for a player of Messi's quality.
⚖️ The Case Against
Switzerland's defense has been genuinely excellent regardless of their attacking struggles — they haven't conceded a single goal in regulation during any knockout game this tournament, and Gregor Kobel has been the primary reason they're still here. A disciplined, deep defensive setup built around absorbing pressure rather than generating it is exactly the kind of low-event approach that can frustrate even elite individual talents for long stretches of a match. Argentina's own attack has also looked disjointed at times this tournament — their lack of natural width, with Scaloni deploying four central midfielders, has occasionally left them without enough different ways to create chances.
📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked
Leading the Golden Boot race and having scored in six consecutive competitive internationals against a Swiss defense that's solid, but limited attacking talent (Manzambi out) should mean Argentina dominate territory and create opportunities all night.
Even if Switzerland's disciplined defensive setup limits his own finishing chances the way it frustrated Colombia, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Lautaro, Álvarez, or one of the midfielders.
A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Argentina break through early against a Switzerland side that's struggled to create at the other end, Messi remains the most likely author of the opener.
A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to Argentina's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Switzerland's disciplined approach limits his finishing luck.
Messi's +100 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, his own teammates, sit a full 70 points behind at +170 each. That gap reflects just how completely Argentina's attack runs through Messi right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including Switzerland's Breel Embolo at +350.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer +100 (90 min) / -110 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +260 · to score 2+ goals +600 (90 min) / +550 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +3300 · anytime assist +165 · 1+ shots on target -1100 · 2+ shots on target -220 · 3+ shots on target +135 · Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals · Scored in 6 consecutive competitive internationals · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Argentina -325 to advance · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best Messi bets to make tonight for Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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