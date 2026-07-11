World Cup Predictions: Best Lionel Messi Bets Tonight Argentina vs Switzerland

⚡ MESSI LEADS THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS AND HAS SCORED IN 6 CONSECUTIVE COMPETITIVE INTERNATIONALS, INCLUDING IN EXTRA TIME AGAINST CABO VERDE · COMFORTABLY THE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH · SWITZERLAND'S TOP ATTACKING TALENT MANZAMBI IS OUT, BUT THEIR DEFENSE HAS BEEN GENUINELY SOLID — NO GOALS CONCEDED IN REGULATION DURING ANY KNOCKOUT GAME · KICKOFF 9PM ET TONIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · 9PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Argentina -325 to advance · Rematch of the reigning champions' toughest test yet → SF vs NOR/ENG

📖 The Case For Messi Tonight

The numbers here are genuinely remarkable for a player in what's almost certainly his final World Cup. Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including a decisive extra-time goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match — RotoWire specifically flagged his anytime price as "the value pick of this World Cup so far" heading into this exact matchup. Switzerland is also without Johan Manzambi, their most explosive attacking talent, which should let Argentina control possession and territory for long stretches — exactly the conditions that create chances for a player of Messi's quality.

⚖️ The Case Against

Switzerland's defense has been genuinely excellent regardless of their attacking struggles — they haven't conceded a single goal in regulation during any knockout game this tournament, and Gregor Kobel has been the primary reason they're still here. A disciplined, deep defensive setup built around absorbing pressure rather than generating it is exactly the kind of low-event approach that can frustrate even elite individual talents for long stretches of a match. Argentina's own attack has also looked disjointed at times this tournament — their lack of natural width, with Scaloni deploying four central midfielders, has occasionally left them without enough different ways to create chances.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Switzerland Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +100 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -110 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -180 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -210 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +260 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +600 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +550 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +3300 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +165 1+ Shots on Target Near-certainty given his central role -1100 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his consistent shot volume -220 3+ Shots on Target A realistic volume-based stretch goal +135 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Called "The Value Pick" By RotoWire Messi — Anytime Goalscorer +100 $10→$20 Leading the Golden Boot race and having scored in six consecutive competitive internationals against a Swiss defense that's solid, but limited attacking talent (Manzambi out) should mean Argentina dominate territory and create opportunities all night. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board Messi — To Score or Assist -180 $18→$10 profit Even if Switzerland's disciplined defensive setup limits his own finishing chances the way it frustrated Colombia, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Lautaro, Álvarez, or one of the midfielders. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Messi — First Goalscorer +260 $10→$36 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Argentina break through early against a Switzerland side that's struggled to create at the other end, Messi remains the most likely author of the opener. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play Around Even Money Messi — 3+ Shots on Target +135 $10→$23.50 A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to Argentina's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Switzerland's disciplined approach limits his finishing luck.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Messi's +100 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, his own teammates, sit a full 70 points behind at +170 each. That gap reflects just how completely Argentina's attack runs through Messi right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including Switzerland's Breel Embolo at +350.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Messi to score or assist + Messi 2+ shots on target + Argentina to advance Three legs that all describe Argentina's captain being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight · 9PM ET Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +100 · To Score or Assist -180 · First Goalscorer +260

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer +100 (90 min) / -110 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +260 · to score 2+ goals +600 (90 min) / +550 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +3300 · anytime assist +165 · 1+ shots on target -1100 · 2+ shots on target -220 · 3+ shots on target +135 · Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals · Scored in 6 consecutive competitive internationals · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Argentina -325 to advance · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER