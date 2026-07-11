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World Cup Predictions: Best Lionel Messi Bets Tonight Argentina vs Switzerland

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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World Cup Predictions: Best Lionel Messi Bets Tonight Argentina vs Switzerland
Argentina vs Switzerland: Best Lionel Messi Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · MESSI PROP WATCH · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX

Argentina vs Switzerland: Best Lionel Messi Bets

Full Messi prop board · Leading the Golden Boot race · All odds FanDuel

Messi Anytime +100 · To Score or Assist -180 · First Goalscorer +260
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ MESSI LEADS THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS AND HAS SCORED IN 6 CONSECUTIVE COMPETITIVE INTERNATIONALS, INCLUDING IN EXTRA TIME AGAINST CABO VERDE · COMFORTABLY THE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH · SWITZERLAND'S TOP ATTACKING TALENT MANZAMBI IS OUT, BUT THEIR DEFENSE HAS BEEN GENUINELY SOLID — NO GOALS CONCEDED IN REGULATION DURING ANY KNOCKOUT GAME · KICKOFF 9PM ET TONIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · 9PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Argentina -325 to advance · Rematch of the reigning champions' toughest test yet
→ SF vs NOR/ENG

📖 The Case For Messi Tonight

The numbers here are genuinely remarkable for a player in what's almost certainly his final World Cup. Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including a decisive extra-time goal against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. He's also comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in this entire match — RotoWire specifically flagged his anytime price as "the value pick of this World Cup so far" heading into this exact matchup. Switzerland is also without Johan Manzambi, their most explosive attacking talent, which should let Argentina control possession and territory for long stretches — exactly the conditions that create chances for a player of Messi's quality.

⚖️ The Case Against

Switzerland's defense has been genuinely excellent regardless of their attacking struggles — they haven't conceded a single goal in regulation during any knockout game this tournament, and Gregor Kobel has been the primary reason they're still here. A disciplined, deep defensive setup built around absorbing pressure rather than generating it is exactly the kind of low-event approach that can frustrate even elite individual talents for long stretches of a match. Argentina's own attack has also looked disjointed at times this tournament — their lack of natural width, with Scaloni deploying four central midfielders, has occasionally left them without enough different ways to create chances.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Switzerland
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
+100
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-110
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
-180
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-210
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+260
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+600
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+550
To Score a Hat-Trick
A genuine longshot
+3300
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+165
1+ Shots on Target
Near-certainty given his central role
-1100
2+ Shots on Target
Reflects his consistent shot volume
-220
3+ Shots on Target
A realistic volume-based stretch goal
+135
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Called "The Value Pick" By RotoWire
Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
+100
$10→$20

Leading the Golden Boot race and having scored in six consecutive competitive internationals against a Swiss defense that's solid, but limited attacking talent (Manzambi out) should mean Argentina dominate territory and create opportunities all night.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board
Messi — To Score or Assist
-180
$18→$10 profit

Even if Switzerland's disciplined defensive setup limits his own finishing chances the way it frustrated Colombia, his overall involvement in Argentina's attack remains near-certain — whether finishing himself or setting up Lautaro, Álvarez, or one of the midfielders.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Messi — First Goalscorer
+260
$10→$36

A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Argentina break through early against a Switzerland side that's struggled to create at the other end, Messi remains the most likely author of the opener.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Value Play Around Even Money
Messi — 3+ Shots on Target
+135
$10→$23.50

A genuinely attractive number given how central he is to Argentina's chance creation — a realistic volume outcome even in a game where Switzerland's disciplined approach limits his finishing luck.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Messi's +100 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the entire match — Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, his own teammates, sit a full 70 points behind at +170 each. That gap reflects just how completely Argentina's attack runs through Messi right now, and how significant an edge he holds over every other player on the pitch, including Switzerland's Breel Embolo at +350.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Messi to score or assist + Messi 2+ shots on target + Argentina to advance
Three legs that all describe Argentina's captain being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight · 9PM ET
Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime +100 · To Score or Assist -180 · First Goalscorer +260
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer +100 (90 min) / -110 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +260 · to score 2+ goals +600 (90 min) / +550 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +3300 · anytime assist +165 · 1+ shots on target -1100 · 2+ shots on target -220 · 3+ shots on target +135 · Messi leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals · Scored in 6 consecutive competitive internationals · Comfortably the shortest goalscorer price in the match · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Argentina -325 to advance · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best Messi bets to make tonight for Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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