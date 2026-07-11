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Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup
Argentina vs Switzerland: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Saturday July 11 · 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead) · FOX

Argentina vs Switzerland: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal · The Reigning Champs vs A Historic Underdog · FanDuel odds

ARG -325 To Advance · Messi Anytime +100 · Manzambi Confirmed Out
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -145 ML (90 MIN) · -325 TO ADVANCE · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -170 · BTTS NO -146 · CORRECT SCORE ARGENTINA 1-0 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +430 · MESSI ANYTIME +100, LEADING THE GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS · JOHAN MANZAMBI CONFIRMED OUT FOR SWITZERLAND WITH A KNEE INJURY, MISSING HIS SECOND STRAIGHT KNOCKOUT MATCH · SWITZERLAND CHASING FIRST SEMIFINAL SINCE 1954
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tonight · 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
🇦🇷 Argentina
vs 🇨🇭 Switzerland
Argentina Fully Healthy Manzambi Out, Switzerland's Key Attacker
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ARG -145
SUI +500 · Draw +240
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ARG -325 · SUI +250
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -146
U2.5 -170
U1.5 -230
O3.5 +370
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Norway/England winner in the Semifinal
→ SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the last of the eight quarterfinals, and it pairs the defending champions against a Swiss side that hasn't reached a World Cup semifinal since it hosted the tournament in 1954 — a 72-year gap. Argentina's path here hasn't been smooth: they needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, then trailed Egypt 2-0 before Messi's late contributions and an Enzo Fernández header completed a stunning 3-2 comeback. Despite the chaos, Lionel Messi has been the one constant — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including in extra time against Cape Verde.

Switzerland topped Group B unbeaten, beat Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, then ground out a penalty shootout win over Colombia after a goalless 120 minutes in the Round of 16 — a result built almost entirely on Gregor Kobel's goalkeeping and a midfield that absorbs pressure rather than generates it. They managed just two shots on target across that entire match. The bigger concern heading into tonight: 20-year-old breakout star Johan Manzambi, who took the tournament by storm with 3 goals, is confirmed out for the second straight knockout match with a knee injury that simply hasn't healed in time.

Tactically, Argentina's lack of natural width — Scaloni deploys four central midfielders and leans on his full-backs for width — has occasionally left them exposed, but their individual class through Messi, and either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside him, should create enough against a Swiss side missing its most explosive attacking outlet. Ruben Vargas, who scored the winning penalty in the Colombia shootout, is in line for a start in Manzambi's place.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇷 Argentina
✅ No confirmed absences — fully healthy 26-man roster
Lionel Messi — 8 tournament goals, Golden Boot leader
⚠️ Facundo Medina — carrying a knock, could start at LB if fit
✅ Genuine selection choice: Álvarez or Lautaro alongside Messi
🇨🇭 Switzerland
Johan Manzambi — confirmed out, knee injury
⚠️ Michel Aebischer — doubtful, muscle injury
Luca Jaquez — out, muscle injury
Ruben Vargas — in line to start after his impact off the bench

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico/Medina ⚠️
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Lautaro Martínez/Álvarez
Genuine choice between Lautaro and Álvarez alongside Messi
🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-3-3
GK
Gregor Kobel
DEF
Denis Zakaria · Nico Elvedi · Manuel Akanji · Ricardo Rodríguez/Muheim
MID
Ardon Jashari/Djibril Sow · Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler
ATT
Dan Ndoye · Breel Embolo ⭐ · Ruben Vargas ✅ (in for Manzambi)
Manzambi confirmed out · Aebischer a doubt, Jaquez out

📊 Key Stats & Context

Tournament Context · Golden Boot Race · Form
Messi's tournament goals, Golden Boot race
8 goals, tied atop the leaderboard
Switzerland's last WC semifinal
1954 (as hosts) — 72 years ago
Switzerland shots on target vs Colombia (120 min)
Just 2 — a genuine attacking concern
Switzerland goals conceded in regulation, knockouts
0 — Kobel has been outstanding
Argentina's knockout margin so far
Won both by 1 goal, after trailing in one

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Argentina To Advance
A fully healthy squad against a Swiss side missing its most explosive attacking outlet · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-325
$32.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
Leading the Golden Boot race with 8 goals, scored in 6 straight competitive internationals, and comfortably the board's shortest price
+100
$10→$20
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Switzerland's Attack Is Genuinely Limited
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Switzerland managed just 2 shots on target across 120 minutes vs Colombia, and haven't conceded in regulation during any knockout game this tournament
-170
$17→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Manzambi's Absence Is A Real Blow
Both Teams to Score — No
Without their breakout attacking talent, Switzerland's already limited scoring threat gets even thinner against an Argentina side that should control the match
-146
$14.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Argentina 1-0
Kobel likely keeps Switzerland in it longer than the underlying numbers suggest, but a single moment of Argentine class should decide it
+430
$10→$53
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal
Builds on Argentina's clear favorite status, Switzerland's genuinely limited attacking output without Manzambi, and Messi's central role in almost everything Argentina do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Switzerland · World Cup QF · Tonight
Argentina 1–0 Switzerland
Kobel keeps Switzerland competitive for long stretches, but Messi's continued brilliance and Argentina's individual class ultimately prove decisive in a low-scoring, hard-fought quarterfinal.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
Argentina's individual quality, Messi at the peak of his final World Cup, and Switzerland's limited attacking output without Manzambi at full strength all point toward a controlled Argentine win. Argentina's chaotic knockout form so far keeps this from being a lock, but the class gap should tell over 90 minutes.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight · 9PM ET · FOX
Bet Argentina vs Switzerland on FanDuel
Messi anytime +100 · BTTS No -146 · Argentina to advance -325
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -145 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +500 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -150 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +460 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -325 / Switzerland +250 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi +100, Alvarez +170, Lautaro +170, Embolo +350, E.Fernandez +470, Paredes +550, Mac Allister +600, Ndoye +650 · To Score or Assist: Messi -180, Alvarez +100, Lautaro +115, E.Fernandez +210, Embolo +250 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -330, Lautaro -220, Embolo -155, Ndoye -110, E.Fernandez -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +260, Lautaro +430, Alvarez +440, No Goalscorer +750, Embolo +950 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +430, Draw 0-0 +750, Switzerland 0-1 +1100, Argentina 2-0 +650, Draw 1-1 +550, Switzerland 0-2 +3000, Argentina 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1800, Switzerland 1-2 +1700, Argentina 3-0 +1400 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -146 · O/U 1.5: -230 / +184 · O/U 2.5: +138 / -170 · O/U 3.5: +370 / -520 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland with a knee injury · Michel Aebischer a doubt, Luca Jaquez out · No confirmed absences for Argentina, Facundo Medina carrying a minor knock · Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead), Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Expert predictions for Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup match tonight. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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