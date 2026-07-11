Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup
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Argentina vs Switzerland: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal · The Reigning Champs vs A Historic Underdog · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is the last of the eight quarterfinals, and it pairs the defending champions against a Swiss side that hasn't reached a World Cup semifinal since it hosted the tournament in 1954 — a 72-year gap. Argentina's path here hasn't been smooth: they needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, then trailed Egypt 2-0 before Messi's late contributions and an Enzo Fernández header completed a stunning 3-2 comeback. Despite the chaos, Lionel Messi has been the one constant — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including in extra time against Cape Verde.
Switzerland topped Group B unbeaten, beat Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, then ground out a penalty shootout win over Colombia after a goalless 120 minutes in the Round of 16 — a result built almost entirely on Gregor Kobel's goalkeeping and a midfield that absorbs pressure rather than generates it. They managed just two shots on target across that entire match. The bigger concern heading into tonight: 20-year-old breakout star Johan Manzambi, who took the tournament by storm with 3 goals, is confirmed out for the second straight knockout match with a knee injury that simply hasn't healed in time.
Tactically, Argentina's lack of natural width — Scaloni deploys four central midfielders and leans on his full-backs for width — has occasionally left them exposed, but their individual class through Messi, and either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside him, should create enough against a Swiss side missing its most explosive attacking outlet. Ruben Vargas, who scored the winning penalty in the Colombia shootout, is in line for a start in Manzambi's place.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Context
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -145 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +500 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -150 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +460 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -325 / Switzerland +250 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi +100, Alvarez +170, Lautaro +170, Embolo +350, E.Fernandez +470, Paredes +550, Mac Allister +600, Ndoye +650 · To Score or Assist: Messi -180, Alvarez +100, Lautaro +115, E.Fernandez +210, Embolo +250 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -330, Lautaro -220, Embolo -155, Ndoye -110, E.Fernandez -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +260, Lautaro +430, Alvarez +440, No Goalscorer +750, Embolo +950 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +430, Draw 0-0 +750, Switzerland 0-1 +1100, Argentina 2-0 +650, Draw 1-1 +550, Switzerland 0-2 +3000, Argentina 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1800, Switzerland 1-2 +1700, Argentina 3-0 +1400 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -146 · O/U 1.5: -230 / +184 · O/U 2.5: +138 / -170 · O/U 3.5: +370 / -520 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland with a knee injury · Michel Aebischer a doubt, Luca Jaquez out · No confirmed absences for Argentina, Facundo Medina carrying a minor knock · Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead), Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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