Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup

⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -145 ML (90 MIN) · -325 TO ADVANCE · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -170 · BTTS NO -146 · CORRECT SCORE ARGENTINA 1-0 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +430 · MESSI ANYTIME +100, LEADING THE GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS · JOHAN MANZAMBI CONFIRMED OUT FOR SWITZERLAND WITH A KNEE INJURY, MISSING HIS SECOND STRAIGHT KNOCKOUT MATCH · SWITZERLAND CHASING FIRST SEMIFINAL SINCE 1954

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tonight · 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇨🇭 Switzerland Argentina Fully Healthy Manzambi Out, Switzerland's Key Attacker FD Moneyline (90 min) ARG -145 SUI +500 · Draw +240 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ARG -325 · SUI +250 FD ODDS: BTTS No -146 U2.5 -170 U1.5 -230 O3.5 +370

Bracket Path Winner plays the Norway/England winner in the Semifinal → SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the last of the eight quarterfinals, and it pairs the defending champions against a Swiss side that hasn't reached a World Cup semifinal since it hosted the tournament in 1954 — a 72-year gap. Argentina's path here hasn't been smooth: they needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32, then trailed Egypt 2-0 before Messi's late contributions and an Enzo Fernández header completed a stunning 3-2 comeback. Despite the chaos, Lionel Messi has been the one constant — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals, including in extra time against Cape Verde.

Switzerland topped Group B unbeaten, beat Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, then ground out a penalty shootout win over Colombia after a goalless 120 minutes in the Round of 16 — a result built almost entirely on Gregor Kobel's goalkeeping and a midfield that absorbs pressure rather than generates it. They managed just two shots on target across that entire match. The bigger concern heading into tonight: 20-year-old breakout star Johan Manzambi, who took the tournament by storm with 3 goals, is confirmed out for the second straight knockout match with a knee injury that simply hasn't healed in time.

Tactically, Argentina's lack of natural width — Scaloni deploys four central midfielders and leans on his full-backs for width — has occasionally left them exposed, but their individual class through Messi, and either Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside him, should create enough against a Swiss side missing its most explosive attacking outlet. Ruben Vargas, who scored the winning penalty in the Colombia shootout, is in line for a start in Manzambi's place.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇷 Argentina ✅ No confirmed absences — fully healthy 26-man roster ✅ Lionel Messi — 8 tournament goals, Golden Boot leader ⚠️ Facundo Medina — carrying a knock, could start at LB if fit ✅ Genuine selection choice: Álvarez or Lautaro alongside Messi 🇨🇭 Switzerland ❌ Johan Manzambi — confirmed out, knee injury ⚠️ Michel Aebischer — doubtful, muscle injury ❌ Luca Jaquez — out, muscle injury ✅ Ruben Vargas — in line to start after his impact off the bench

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico/Medina ⚠️ MID Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Lautaro Martínez/Álvarez Genuine choice between Lautaro and Álvarez alongside Messi 🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-3-3 GK Gregor Kobel DEF Denis Zakaria · Nico Elvedi · Manuel Akanji · Ricardo Rodríguez/Muheim MID Ardon Jashari/Djibril Sow · Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler ATT Dan Ndoye · Breel Embolo ⭐ · Ruben Vargas ✅ (in for Manzambi) Manzambi confirmed out · Aebischer a doubt, Jaquez out

📊 Key Stats & Context

Tournament Context · Golden Boot Race · Form Messi's tournament goals, Golden Boot race 8 goals, tied atop the leaderboard Switzerland's last WC semifinal 1954 (as hosts) — 72 years ago Switzerland shots on target vs Colombia (120 min) Just 2 — a genuine attacking concern Switzerland goals conceded in regulation, knockouts 0 — Kobel has been outstanding Argentina's knockout margin so far Won both by 1 goal, after trailing in one

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Argentina To Advance A fully healthy squad against a Swiss side missing its most explosive attacking outlet · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -325 $32.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer Leading the Golden Boot race with 8 goals, scored in 6 straight competitive internationals, and comfortably the board's shortest price +100 $10→$20 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Switzerland's Attack Is Genuinely Limited Under 2.5 Total Goals Switzerland managed just 2 shots on target across 120 minutes vs Colombia, and haven't conceded in regulation during any knockout game this tournament -170 $17→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Manzambi's Absence Is A Real Blow Both Teams to Score — No Without their breakout attacking talent, Switzerland's already limited scoring threat gets even thinner against an Argentina side that should control the match -146 $14.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Argentina 1-0 Kobel likely keeps Switzerland in it longer than the underlying numbers suggest, but a single moment of Argentine class should decide it +430 $10→$53

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal Builds on Argentina's clear favorite status, Switzerland's genuinely limited attacking output without Manzambi, and Messi's central role in almost everything Argentina do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Switzerland · World Cup QF · Tonight Argentina 1–0 Switzerland Kobel keeps Switzerland competitive for long stretches, but Messi's continued brilliance and Argentina's individual class ultimately prove decisive in a low-scoring, hard-fought quarterfinal. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Argentina's individual quality, Messi at the peak of his final World Cup, and Switzerland's limited attacking output without Manzambi at full strength all point toward a controlled Argentine win. Argentina's chaotic knockout form so far keeps this from being a lock, but the class gap should tell over 90 minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight · 9PM ET · FOX Bet Argentina vs Switzerland on FanDuel Messi anytime +100 · BTTS No -146 · Argentina to advance -325

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -145 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +500 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -150 / Draw +240 / Switzerland +460 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -325 / Switzerland +250 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi +100, Alvarez +170, Lautaro +170, Embolo +350, E.Fernandez +470, Paredes +550, Mac Allister +600, Ndoye +650 · To Score or Assist: Messi -180, Alvarez +100, Lautaro +115, E.Fernandez +210, Embolo +250 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -330, Lautaro -220, Embolo -155, Ndoye -110, E.Fernandez -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +260, Lautaro +430, Alvarez +440, No Goalscorer +750, Embolo +950 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +430, Draw 0-0 +750, Switzerland 0-1 +1100, Argentina 2-0 +650, Draw 1-1 +550, Switzerland 0-2 +3000, Argentina 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +1800, Switzerland 1-2 +1700, Argentina 3-0 +1400 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -146 · O/U 1.5: -230 / +184 · O/U 2.5: +138 / -170 · O/U 3.5: +370 / -520 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland with a knee injury · Michel Aebischer a doubt, Luca Jaquez out · No confirmed absences for Argentina, Facundo Medina carrying a minor knock · Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead), Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER