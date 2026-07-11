Argentina vs. Switzerland Prediction: World Cup Picks, Best Bets and Props Today (July 11)

Argentina vs. Switzerland Picks in Summary

The quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup continue today, with Argentina matching up with Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction Today: Argentina vs. Switzerland Quarterfinal

It’s been a couple of wild games for Argentina, and while they may have ridden their luck a bit, they’ve also created a boatload of chances, which puts me on them to score multiple goals against Switzerland today.

Argentina have averaged a tick over 2.1 expected goals (xG) per match so far in the World Cup. They’ve been pouring it on lately despite some close calls, racking up 3.1 xG against Egypt and 2.4 versus Cape Verde (including extra time).

Argentina have netted at least two goals in all five games this summer, and they’ve scored exactly three in four of the five games. Spearheaded by an in-form Lionel Messi, the Argentines have been lethal going forward, and while the Swiss have been good defensively, they’ve yet to play a quality attacking side.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +135 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.