Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Brewers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (47-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-34)
- Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Brewers.TV
Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | MIL: (+108)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.82 ERA vs Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 4-2, 2.97 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (3-8) to the mound, while Shane Drohan (4-2) will take the ball for the Brewers. Chandler and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Chandler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Brewers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Drohan's starts. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Drohan start this season -- they lost.
Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (54.2%)
Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline
- The Pirates vs Brewers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -126 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +108 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Brewers Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +164 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -200.
Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Brewers game on July 11, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
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Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 18 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 93 opportunities.
- In 93 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 46-47-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have put together a 13-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.2% of those games).
- Milwaukee is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-50-3).
- The Brewers have a 51-42-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has 84 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .243 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 102nd, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 31st.
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in total hits (86) this season, and 28 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .765, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang is batting .269 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Jake Bauers has racked up 77 hits with a .368 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .505.
- He is currently 54th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- William Contreras has put up a slugging percentage of .396, a team-best for the Brewers.
- Jackson Chourio has 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .284.
Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
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