Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-34)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Brewers.TV

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200)

PIT: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.82 ERA vs Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 4-2, 2.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (3-8) to the mound, while Shane Drohan (4-2) will take the ball for the Brewers. Chandler and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Chandler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Brewers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Drohan's starts. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Drohan start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.2%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

The Pirates vs Brewers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -126 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +164 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -200.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Brewers game on July 11, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 18 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 93 opportunities.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 46-47-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have put together a 13-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.2% of those games).

Milwaukee is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-50-3).

The Brewers have a 51-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 84 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .243 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 102nd, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in total hits (86) this season, and 28 of those have gone for extra bases.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .765, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .269 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has racked up 77 hits with a .368 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .505.

He is currently 54th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

William Contreras has put up a slugging percentage of .396, a team-best for the Brewers.

Jackson Chourio has 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .284.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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