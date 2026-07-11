Norway vs England Lineups Prediction & Formations Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

Norway vs England: Projected Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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📋 PROJECTED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · TODAY
Today, Saturday July 11 2026 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
Norway vs England: Projected Lineups & Formations
Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact
England's Best XI Confirmed Fit · Norway Fully Healthy
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚠️ THESE ARE PROJECTED LINEUPS, NOT OFFICIAL CONFIRMED TEAM SHEETS · NORWAY (4-3-3): NYLAND, RYERSON, AJER, HEGGEM, MØLLER WOLFE, BERG, BERGE, ØDEGAARD, SØRLOTH, HAALAND, NUSA — WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE UNCHANGED FROM THE BRAZIL WIN · ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): PICKFORD, JAMES, KONSA, GUÉHI, O'REILLY, ANDERSON, RICE, SAKA, BELLINGHAM, GORDON, KANE — WITH RICE, GUÉHI AND JAMES ALL NOW CONFIRMED FIT AFTER RETURNING TO FULL TRAINING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 5PM ET
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
England To Advance -205 · Kane Anytime -115
→ SF vs ARG/SUI
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A Note On Accuracy
Everything below reflects the strongest current consensus across multiple previews and injury reports, not confirmed team sheets. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic closer to kickoff for the real thing.
🇳🇴 Norway — Projected Starting XI
📋 Projected Formation: 4-3-3, Unchanged Winning XI
Ståle Solbakken has a completely clean injury picture and no reason to deviate from the side that eliminated Brazil. David Møller Wolfe's earlier fitness concern from that match has cleared, and he's expected to continue at left-back.
Oscar Bobb · Marcus Pedersen (alternate at LB) · No injury or suspension concerns for Norway
🏴 England — Projected Starting XI
✅ Projected Formation: 4-2-3-1, Best Available XI
Thomas Tuchel gets a major boost with Declan Rice, Marc Guéhi, and Reece James all returning to full training this week after their respective fitness concerns. That should restore England's strongest possible XI, with Ezri Konsa and Guéhi reunited as the tournament's best defensive partnership and James back at right-back ahead of Djed Spence.
🏴 ENGLAND · PROJECTED 4-2-3-1 · TUCHEL
9
Kane ⭐
ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -115
7
Saka
RW · +310 AT
10
Bellingham
AM · Brace vs Mexico, +240 AT
11
Gordon
LW · +280 AT
8
Anderson
CM
4
Rice ✅
CM · Confirmed fit
2
James ✅
RB · Confirmed fit
6
Konsa
CB
5
Guéhi ✅
CB · Confirmed fit
3
O'Reilly
LB
1
Pickford
GK
Notable bench options / unavailable
Marcus Rashford · Noni Madueke · Djed Spence · John Stones · Jarell Quansah 🚨 (suspended) · Jordan Henderson 🚨 (out for the tournament, broken wrist)
Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard (captain); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth · Bench options: Oscar Bobb, Marcus Pedersen · England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (captain) · Bench options: Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, Djed Spence, John Stones · Jarell Quansah suspended, Jordan Henderson out for the tournament for England · No injury or suspension concerns for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Projected lineups for today’s Norway vs England World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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