Norway vs England Lineups Prediction & Formations Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

Norway vs England: Projected Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal 📋 📋 PROJECTED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · TODAY Today, Saturday July 11 2026 · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX Norway vs England: Projected Lineups & Formations Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact England's Best XI Confirmed Fit · Norway Fully Healthy Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚠️ THESE ARE PROJECTED LINEUPS, NOT OFFICIAL CONFIRMED TEAM SHEETS · NORWAY (4-3-3): NYLAND, RYERSON, AJER, HEGGEM, MØLLER WOLFE, BERG, BERGE, ØDEGAARD, SØRLOTH, HAALAND, NUSA — WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE UNCHANGED FROM THE BRAZIL WIN · ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): PICKFORD, JAMES, KONSA, GUÉHI, O'REILLY, ANDERSON, RICE, SAKA, BELLINGHAM, GORDON, KANE — WITH RICE, GUÉHI AND JAMES ALL NOW CONFIRMED FIT AFTER RETURNING TO FULL TRAINING FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Today · 5PM ET 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX England To Advance -205 · Kane Anytime -115 → SF vs ARG/SUI ⚠️ A Note On Accuracy Everything below reflects the strongest current consensus across multiple previews and injury reports, not confirmed team sheets. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic closer to kickoff for the real thing. 🇳🇴 Norway — Projected Starting XI 📋 Projected Formation: 4-3-3, Unchanged Winning XI Ståle Solbakken has a completely clean injury picture and no reason to deviate from the side that eliminated Brazil. David Møller Wolfe's earlier fitness concern from that match has cleared, and he's expected to continue at left-back. 🇳🇴 NORWAY · PROJECTED 4-3-3 · SOLBAKKEN 7 Nusa LW · +390 AT 9 Haaland ⭐ ST · 7 tournament goals, +115 AT 11 Sørloth RW · +330 AT 5 Berg CM 6 Berge CM 8 Ødegaard © AM · Captain · +600 AT 2 Ryerson RB 4 Ajer CB 3 Heggem CB 13 Møller Wolfe LB 1 Nyland GK Notable bench options Oscar Bobb · Marcus Pedersen (alternate at LB) · No injury or suspension concerns for Norway 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — Projected Starting XI ✅ Projected Formation: 4-2-3-1, Best Available XI Thomas Tuchel gets a major boost with Declan Rice, Marc Guéhi, and Reece James all returning to full training this week after their respective fitness concerns. That should restore England's strongest possible XI, with Ezri Konsa and Guéhi reunited as the tournament's best defensive partnership and James back at right-back ahead of Djed Spence. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND · PROJECTED 4-2-3-1 · TUCHEL 9 Kane ⭐ ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -115 7 Saka RW · +310 AT 10 Bellingham AM · Brace vs Mexico, +240 AT 11 Gordon LW · +280 AT 8 Anderson CM 4 Rice ✅ CM · Confirmed fit 2 James ✅ RB · Confirmed fit 6 Konsa CB 5 Guéhi ✅ CB · Confirmed fit 3 O'Reilly LB 1 Pickford GK Notable bench options / unavailable Marcus Rashford · Noni Madueke · Djed Spence · John Stones · Jarell Quansah 🚨 (suspended) · Jordan Henderson 🚨 (out for the tournament, broken wrist) 📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side 🇳🇴 Norway Stat England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-3-3 Formation 4-2-3-1 Ståle Solbakken Manager Thomas Tuchel Nyland GK Pickford Ryerson · Ajer · Heggem · Møller Wolfe Def James ✅ · Konsa · Guéhi ✅ · O'Reilly Berg · Berge · Ødegaard © Mid Anderson · Rice ✅ Nusa · Haaland ⭐ · Sørloth Attack Saka · Bellingham · Gordon · Kane ⭐ 💡 Lineup Betting Impact ✅ HAALAND & KANE — the two locks on this entire sheet Both confirmed available and expected to start regardless of any other lineup uncertainty. Their goalscorer props remain safe to build around. ✅ RICE, GUÉHI, JAMES — genuinely good news for England All three returning fully changes England's defensive picture for the better — confirm this holds before kickoff since fitness situations can shift quickly. ✅ EVERYONE ELSE — high confidence Norway is fully healthy with no reason to change, and England's remaining slots are well-settled beyond the three fitness storylines above. FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs England · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet Norway vs England on FanDuel Now Kane AT -115 · Haaland AT +115 · England To Advance -205 Bet Now Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard (captain); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth · Bench options: Oscar Bobb, Marcus Pedersen · England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (captain) · Bench options: Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke, Djed Spence, John Stones · Jarell Quansah suspended, Jordan Henderson out for the tournament for England · No injury or suspension concerns for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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