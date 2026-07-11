Norway vs England Score Prediction: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today for World Cup

Norway vs England: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · CORRECT SCORE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Norway vs England · Today, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX
Norway vs England: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full grid · Ranked picks · Draw 1-1 is the board's shortest price · All odds FanDuel
Draw 1-1 +600 · England 2-1 +700 · England 1-0 +850
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · A 1-1 DRAW IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE AT +600 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · ENGLAND TO WIN 2-1 IS NEXT AT +700, THEN ENGLAND TO WIN 1-0 AT +850 · NORWAY'S BEST-CASE OUTRIGHT WIN (1-0) SITS AT +1300 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX
England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182
→ SF vs ARG/SUI
⚠️
Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only
Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance, a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. Norway is listed first (home) in every combination below, England second (away).
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This grid tells the story of two elite strikers on opposing sides pulling this market toward a genuinely open, competitive result. A 1-1 draw is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +600 — shorter than any single-team win — reflecting how likely the market considers it that both Haaland and Kane find the net at least once, without either team pulling fully clear.
Right behind it, England to win 2-1 at +700 and England to win 1-0 at +850 are the next two shortest prices — both ahead of Norway's best-case outright win (1-0) at +1300. That ordering reflects England's favorite status while still respecting how live a Norwegian goal genuinely is, given Haaland's tournament-defining form.
Beyond those top handful, the board opens up quickly — every other combination sits at four figures or higher. A blowout in either direction, or a truly high-scoring shootout, would be a genuine outlier relative to everything else this board is pricing in.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price
Draw — 1-1
Both Haaland and Kane finding the net without either team pulling clear — a genuine reflection of how tight this individual duel is expected to be
+600
$10→$70
⭐ #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Attacking Upside
England to Win 2-1
Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — a competitive, back-and-forth match that England finds a way to win
+700
$10→$80
⭐ #3 · A Clean, Controlled Win
England to Win 1-0
A single Kane moment settling it, with England's now-restored defense holding firm against a Norway attack largely built around one player
+850
$10→$95
⭐ #4 · Norway's Best-Case Outright Win
Norway to Win 1-0
Genuinely live given Haaland's ability to win a match single-handedly — a repeat of exactly what he did to Brazil last time out
+1300
$10→$140
⭐ #5 · The High-Scoring Stalemate
Draw — 2-2
Given the depth of proven goalscorers on both sides, a shootout-style draw remains a genuine possibility beyond the simpler 1-1 scoreline
+1100
$10→$120
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
🇳🇴 Norway Win
Draw
🏴 England Win
1-0
+1300
1-1 ⭐
+600
0-1
+850
2-0
+2500
0-0
+1500
0-2
+1000
2-1
+1100
2-2
+1100
1-2 ⭐
+700
3-0
+4500
3-3
+3500
0-3
+1800
3-1
+3000
4-4
+15000
1-3
+1300
3-2
+2700
—
2-3
+1900
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Norway listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 3-5) available on FanDuel, not shown here
📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary
Safest Play
Draw 1-1 (+600)
The board's actual shortest price, reflecting how genuinely likely both Haaland and Kane scoring is.
Best Value If Backing England
England to Win 2-1 (+700)
The shortest single-team win on the board, consistent with both sides' proven attacking upside.
Underdog Dart
Norway to Win 1-0 (+1300)
Backed by Haaland's proven ability to win a match single-handedly, as he did against Brazil.
Avoid
Any combo at +3000 or longer
Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates the top of this entire board.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Norway 1-0 +1300 · Draw 0-0 +1500 · England 0-1 +850 · Norway 2-0 +2500 · Draw 1-1 +600 · England 0-2 +1000 · Norway 2-1 +1100 · Draw 2-2 +1100 · England 1-2 +700 · Norway 3-0 +4500 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · England 0-3 +1800 · Norway 3-1 +3000 · England 1-3 +1300 · Norway 3-2 +2700 · England 2-3 +1900 · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Both Teams to Score Yes -182 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Norway vs England Correct Score prediction today World Cup quarterfinal. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.