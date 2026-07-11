Norway vs England Score Prediction: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today for World Cup

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · A 1-1 DRAW IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE AT +600 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · ENGLAND TO WIN 2-1 IS NEXT AT +700, THEN ENGLAND TO WIN 1-0 AT +850 · NORWAY'S BEST-CASE OUTRIGHT WIN (1-0) SITS AT +1300 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX England -205 to advance · Both Teams to Score favored at -182 → SF vs ARG/SUI

⚠️ Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance, a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. Norway is listed first (home) in every combination below, England second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This grid tells the story of two elite strikers on opposing sides pulling this market toward a genuinely open, competitive result. A 1-1 draw is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +600 — shorter than any single-team win — reflecting how likely the market considers it that both Haaland and Kane find the net at least once, without either team pulling fully clear.

Right behind it, England to win 2-1 at +700 and England to win 1-0 at +850 are the next two shortest prices — both ahead of Norway's best-case outright win (1-0) at +1300. That ordering reflects England's favorite status while still respecting how live a Norwegian goal genuinely is, given Haaland's tournament-defining form.

Beyond those top handful, the board opens up quickly — every other combination sits at four figures or higher. A blowout in either direction, or a truly high-scoring shootout, would be a genuine outlier relative to everything else this board is pricing in.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price Draw — 1-1 Both Haaland and Kane finding the net without either team pulling clear — a genuine reflection of how tight this individual duel is expected to be +600 $10→$70 ⭐ #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Attacking Upside England to Win 2-1 Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — a competitive, back-and-forth match that England finds a way to win +700 $10→$80 ⭐ #3 · A Clean, Controlled Win England to Win 1-0 A single Kane moment settling it, with England's now-restored defense holding firm against a Norway attack largely built around one player +850 $10→$95 ⭐ #4 · Norway's Best-Case Outright Win Norway to Win 1-0 Genuinely live given Haaland's ability to win a match single-handedly — a repeat of exactly what he did to Brazil last time out +1300 $10→$140 ⭐ #5 · The High-Scoring Stalemate Draw — 2-2 Given the depth of proven goalscorers on both sides, a shootout-style draw remains a genuine possibility beyond the simpler 1-1 scoreline +1100 $10→$120

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇳🇴 Norway Win Draw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Win 1-0 +1300 1-1 ⭐ +600 0-1 +850 2-0 +2500 0-0 +1500 0-2 +1000 2-1 +1100 2-2 +1100 1-2 ⭐ +700 3-0 +4500 3-3 +3500 0-3 +1800 3-1 +3000 4-4 +15000 1-3 +1300 3-2 +2700 — 2-3 +1900 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Norway listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 3-5) available on FanDuel, not shown here

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Draw 1-1 (+600) The board's actual shortest price, reflecting how genuinely likely both Haaland and Kane scoring is. Best Value If Backing England England to Win 2-1 (+700) The shortest single-team win on the board, consistent with both sides' proven attacking upside. Underdog Dart Norway to Win 1-0 (+1300) Backed by Haaland's proven ability to win a match single-handedly, as he did against Brazil. Avoid Any combo at +3000 or longer Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates the top of this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs England Correct Score · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Draw 1-1 +600 · England 2-1 +700 · England 1-0 +850

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · Norway 1-0 +1300 · Draw 0-0 +1500 · England 0-1 +850 · Norway 2-0 +2500 · Draw 1-1 +600 · England 0-2 +1000 · Norway 2-1 +1100 · Draw 2-2 +1100 · England 1-2 +700 · Norway 3-0 +4500 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · England 0-3 +1800 · Norway 3-1 +3000 · England 1-3 +1300 · Norway 3-2 +2700 · England 2-3 +1900 · England To Advance -205 / Norway +164 · Both Teams to Score Yes -182 · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER