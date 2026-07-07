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World Cup Predictions: Argentina vs Egypt Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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World Cup Predictions: Argentina vs Egypt Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds
Argentina vs Egypt Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Argentina vs Egypt · Today, Tuesday July 7 · Kickoff 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

Argentina vs Egypt: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Messi -145 · Alvarez +115 · Lautaro +120 · Almada +310
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 12PM ET · MESSI -145 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OVERWHELMING FAVORITE, MORE THAN 260 POINTS CLEAR OF THE FIELD · ALVAREZ +115 AND LAUTARO +120 ARE VIRTUALLY TIED FOR SECOND · LEANDRO PAREDES (+430) NOW PRICED FOR THE FIRST TIME, CONFIRMING HIS EXPECTED STARTING ROLE · SALAH +470 IS EGYPT'S CLEAR TOP OPTION · FULL BOARD DOWN TO YASSER IBRAHIM +3500 · ARGENTINA TO ADVANCE -800
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
Argentina To Advance -800 · BTTS No -166 · Messi at 20 career WC goals
→ QF vs SUI/COL
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts for Egypt; confirm their availability before betting anything tied to Egypt's back line.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 23 players deep, and it's dominated by one name at the very top. Lionel Messi's -145 sits alone, more than 260 points clear of the next names — Julián Álvarez (+115) and Lautaro Martínez (+120), who are essentially tied for second. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite anywhere in this Round of 16, a direct reflection of how completely Argentina's attack runs through him right now, with 20 career World Cup goals and a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances.

Behind that top trio, Thiago Almada (+310) and Enzo Fernández (+330) round out Argentina's next tier, while Leandro Paredes appears on this board for the first time at +430 — confirming his expected inclusion in today's starting XI after being left out of the Cabo Verde lineup. On Egypt's side, Mohamed Salah's +470 is comfortably their shortest price, more than 80 points clear of Omar Marmoush (+550), reflecting his status as this Egyptian side's clear number one threat.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers Outscored opponents 11-3 across the group stage
Lionel Messi FW · Captain
20 career WC goals, scored in 8 straight tournaments · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-145
Julián Álvarez FW
Now fully fit, favored to start over Lautaro
+115
Lautaro Martínez FW
A live alternate to Álvarez up front
+120
Thiago Almada MF
Local knowledge from his Atlanta United days
+310
Enzo Fernández MF
Covers enormous ground, late-arriving threat
+330
Leandro Paredes MF · Confirmed inclusion
Newly priced, confirming his expected start
+430
Alexis Mac Allister MF
Pushed into a more advanced, wide role
+480
Rodrigo De Paul MF
Instrumental in Argentina's pressing shape
+600
Nicolás Tagliafico LB
Overlapping full-back option
+750
Cristian Romero CB
Set-piece aerial option
+850
Nahuel Molina RB
Attacking full-back option
+950
Lisandro Martínez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Facundo Medina DEF
A live alternate at left-back
+1300
🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers Conceded in 3 of 4 matches this tournament
Mohamed Salah AM · Captain
Egypt's clear top threat, 16 chances created · ⭐ TOP EGYPT PLAY
+470
Omar Marmoush ST
Egypt's lone striker, Man City forward
+550
Mostafa Zico FW
Wide attacking option
+750
Emam Ashour MF
Egypt's leading scorer this tournament
+1000
Mohamed Hany RB
Attacking full-back option
+1900
Ramy Rabia CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2500
Karim Hafez LB · Expected fit
Overlapping full-back option
+3000
Mohanad Lasheen MF · Back from suspension
Available again after a one-game ban
+3500
Marwan Attia DM
Defensive midfield anchor
+3500
Yasser Ibrahim CB
Longest price on the board
+3500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
260+ points clear of the field
-145
$14.50→$10 profit

Now sitting on 20 career World Cup goals — his own all-time record, extended yet again — and a goal in 8 straight World Cup appearances. The clearest anchor play on this entire board.

Verdict · Confirmed -145, board favorite · 2 units
Backed by an all-time record and an active streak.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Fully-Fit Alternate
Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer
Favored to start over Lautaro
+115
$10→$21.50

Fully recovered from his ankle issue and now expected to start alongside Messi — a proven finisher getting the nod at the right time against a limited Egyptian defense.

Verdict · Confirmed +115, strong value pick · 1-2 units
Back to full fitness at the right time.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Egypt's Only Real Play
Mohamed Salah — Anytime Goalscorer
80+ points clear of Egypt's next name
+470
$10→$57

Egypt's clear focal point and the tournament's leading chance-creator among remaining players — if Egypt find a goal today, Salah is by far the most likely source.

Verdict · Confirmed +470, Egypt's clear top play · Small stake only
A genuine long shot given the class gap, but the correct name if you want exposure.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Newly Confirmed Starter
Leandro Paredes — Anytime Goalscorer
Showing more attacking prowess in recent form
+430
$10→$53

Now confirmed as a likely starter, and reports specifically flag his growing attacking contribution at club level with Boca Juniors — a real longshot angle if Argentina control possession as expected.

Verdict · Confirmed +430, a genuine dark horse · Small stake only
More forward involvement than his reputation suggests.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Egypt · Today 12PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi
All-time record holder, board favorite · 2 units
-145
⭐⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez
Fully fit, favored to start · 1-2 units
+115
⭐ Mohamed Salah
Egypt's only real threat · Small stake only
+470
⭐ Leandro Paredes
Genuine dark horse, newly confirmed starter · Small stake only
+430
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Cristian Romero (+850) and Lisandro Martínez (+1100) both carry live set-piece prices for Argentina given their aerial threat. On Egypt's side, Ramy Rabia (+2500) is the clearest corner-kick option, and Emam Ashour (+1000) — Egypt's actual leading tournament scorer — is worth knowing given how far back he sits relative to Salah on this board.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (-145) + Julián Álvarez Anytime (+115) — as separate singles
Argentina's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a clearly overmatched Egyptian defense.
Cross-Match Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (-145) + Mohamed Salah Anytime (+470) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Egypt Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 12PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Messi -145 · Alvarez +115 · Salah +470
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -145 · Julian Alvarez +115 · Lautaro Martinez +120 · Thiago Almada +310 · Enzo Fernandez +330 · Leandro Paredes +430 · Mohamed Salah +470 · Alexis Mac Allister +480 · Omar Marmoush +550 · Rodrigo De Paul +600 · Nicolas Tagliafico +750 · Mostafa Zico +750 · Cristian Romero +850 · Nahuel Molina +950 · Emam Ashour +1000 · Lisandro Martinez +1100 · Facundo Medina +1300 · Mohamed Hany +1900 · Ramy Rabia +2500 · Karim Hafez +3000 · Mohanad Lasheen +3500 · Marwan Attia +3500 · Yasser Ibrahim +3500 · Argentina To Advance -800 / Egypt +530 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best anytime goalscorer bets to make today in the Argentina vs Egypt match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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