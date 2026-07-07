World Cup Predictions: Argentina vs Egypt Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds
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Argentina vs Egypt: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 23 players deep, and it's dominated by one name at the very top. Lionel Messi's -145 sits alone, more than 260 points clear of the next names — Julián Álvarez (+115) and Lautaro Martínez (+120), who are essentially tied for second. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite anywhere in this Round of 16, a direct reflection of how completely Argentina's attack runs through him right now, with 20 career World Cup goals and a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances.
Behind that top trio, Thiago Almada (+310) and Enzo Fernández (+330) round out Argentina's next tier, while Leandro Paredes appears on this board for the first time at +430 — confirming his expected inclusion in today's starting XI after being left out of the Cabo Verde lineup. On Egypt's side, Mohamed Salah's +470 is comfortably their shortest price, more than 80 points clear of Omar Marmoush (+550), reflecting his status as this Egyptian side's clear number one threat.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Now sitting on 20 career World Cup goals — his own all-time record, extended yet again — and a goal in 8 straight World Cup appearances. The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
Fully recovered from his ankle issue and now expected to start alongside Messi — a proven finisher getting the nod at the right time against a limited Egyptian defense.
Egypt's clear focal point and the tournament's leading chance-creator among remaining players — if Egypt find a goal today, Salah is by far the most likely source.
Now confirmed as a likely starter, and reports specifically flag his growing attacking contribution at club level with Boca Juniors — a real longshot angle if Argentina control possession as expected.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Cristian Romero (+850) and Lisandro Martínez (+1100) both carry live set-piece prices for Argentina given their aerial threat. On Egypt's side, Ramy Rabia (+2500) is the clearest corner-kick option, and Emam Ashour (+1000) — Egypt's actual leading tournament scorer — is worth knowing given how far back he sits relative to Salah on this board.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -145 · Julian Alvarez +115 · Lautaro Martinez +120 · Thiago Almada +310 · Enzo Fernandez +330 · Leandro Paredes +430 · Mohamed Salah +470 · Alexis Mac Allister +480 · Omar Marmoush +550 · Rodrigo De Paul +600 · Nicolas Tagliafico +750 · Mostafa Zico +750 · Cristian Romero +850 · Nahuel Molina +950 · Emam Ashour +1000 · Lisandro Martinez +1100 · Facundo Medina +1300 · Mohamed Hany +1900 · Ramy Rabia +2500 · Karim Hafez +3000 · Mohanad Lasheen +3500 · Marwan Attia +3500 · Yasser Ibrahim +3500 · Argentina To Advance -800 / Egypt +530 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer bets to make today in the Argentina vs Egypt match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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