World Cup Predictions: Argentina vs Egypt Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 12PM ET · MESSI -145 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OVERWHELMING FAVORITE, MORE THAN 260 POINTS CLEAR OF THE FIELD · ALVAREZ +115 AND LAUTARO +120 ARE VIRTUALLY TIED FOR SECOND · LEANDRO PAREDES (+430) NOW PRICED FOR THE FIRST TIME, CONFIRMING HIS EXPECTED STARTING ROLE · SALAH +470 IS EGYPT'S CLEAR TOP OPTION · FULL BOARD DOWN TO YASSER IBRAHIM +3500 · ARGENTINA TO ADVANCE -800

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX Argentina To Advance -800 · BTTS No -166 · Messi at 20 career WC goals → QF vs SUI/COL

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem remain doubts for Egypt; confirm their availability before betting anything tied to Egypt's back line.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 23 players deep, and it's dominated by one name at the very top. Lionel Messi's -145 sits alone, more than 260 points clear of the next names — Julián Álvarez (+115) and Lautaro Martínez (+120), who are essentially tied for second. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite anywhere in this Round of 16, a direct reflection of how completely Argentina's attack runs through him right now, with 20 career World Cup goals and a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances.

Behind that top trio, Thiago Almada (+310) and Enzo Fernández (+330) round out Argentina's next tier, while Leandro Paredes appears on this board for the first time at +430 — confirming his expected inclusion in today's starting XI after being left out of the Cabo Verde lineup. On Egypt's side, Mohamed Salah's +470 is comfortably their shortest price, more than 80 points clear of Omar Marmoush (+550), reflecting his status as this Egyptian side's clear number one threat.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers Outscored opponents 11-3 across the group stage Lionel Messi FW · Captain 20 career WC goals, scored in 8 straight tournaments · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -145 Julián Álvarez FW Now fully fit, favored to start over Lautaro +115 Lautaro Martínez FW A live alternate to Álvarez up front +120 Thiago Almada MF Local knowledge from his Atlanta United days +310 Enzo Fernández MF Covers enormous ground, late-arriving threat +330 Leandro Paredes MF · Confirmed inclusion Newly priced, confirming his expected start +430 Alexis Mac Allister MF Pushed into a more advanced, wide role +480 Rodrigo De Paul MF Instrumental in Argentina's pressing shape +600 Nicolás Tagliafico LB Overlapping full-back option +750 Cristian Romero CB Set-piece aerial option +850 Nahuel Molina RB Attacking full-back option +950 Lisandro Martínez CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Facundo Medina DEF A live alternate at left-back +1300 🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers Conceded in 3 of 4 matches this tournament Mohamed Salah AM · Captain Egypt's clear top threat, 16 chances created · ⭐ TOP EGYPT PLAY +470 Omar Marmoush ST Egypt's lone striker, Man City forward +550 Mostafa Zico FW Wide attacking option +750 Emam Ashour MF Egypt's leading scorer this tournament +1000 Mohamed Hany RB Attacking full-back option +1900 Ramy Rabia CB Set-piece aerial option +2500 Karim Hafez LB · Expected fit Overlapping full-back option +3000 Mohanad Lasheen MF · Back from suspension Available again after a one-game ban +3500 Marwan Attia DM Defensive midfield anchor +3500 Yasser Ibrahim CB Longest price on the board +3500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer 260+ points clear of the field -145 $14.50→$10 profit Now sitting on 20 career World Cup goals — his own all-time record, extended yet again — and a goal in 8 straight World Cup appearances. The clearest anchor play on this entire board. Verdict · Confirmed -145, board favorite · 2 units Backed by an all-time record and an active streak. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Fully-Fit Alternate Julián Álvarez — Anytime Goalscorer Favored to start over Lautaro +115 $10→$21.50 Fully recovered from his ankle issue and now expected to start alongside Messi — a proven finisher getting the nod at the right time against a limited Egyptian defense. Verdict · Confirmed +115, strong value pick · 1-2 units Back to full fitness at the right time. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Egypt's Only Real Play Mohamed Salah — Anytime Goalscorer 80+ points clear of Egypt's next name +470 $10→$57 Egypt's clear focal point and the tournament's leading chance-creator among remaining players — if Egypt find a goal today, Salah is by far the most likely source. Verdict · Confirmed +470, Egypt's clear top play · Small stake only A genuine long shot given the class gap, but the correct name if you want exposure. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Newly Confirmed Starter Leandro Paredes — Anytime Goalscorer Showing more attacking prowess in recent form +430 $10→$53 Now confirmed as a likely starter, and reports specifically flag his growing attacking contribution at club level with Boca Juniors — a real longshot angle if Argentina control possession as expected. Verdict · Confirmed +430, a genuine dark horse · Small stake only More forward involvement than his reputation suggests.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Egypt · Today 12PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi All-time record holder, board favorite · 2 units -145 ⭐⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez Fully fit, favored to start · 1-2 units +115 ⭐ Mohamed Salah Egypt's only real threat · Small stake only +470 ⭐ Leandro Paredes Genuine dark horse, newly confirmed starter · Small stake only +430

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Cristian Romero (+850) and Lisandro Martínez (+1100) both carry live set-piece prices for Argentina given their aerial threat. On Egypt's side, Ramy Rabia (+2500) is the clearest corner-kick option, and Emam Ashour (+1000) — Egypt's actual leading tournament scorer — is worth knowing given how far back he sits relative to Salah on this board.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (-145) + Julián Álvarez Anytime (+115) — as separate singles Argentina's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a clearly overmatched Egyptian defense. Cross-Match Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (-145) + Mohamed Salah Anytime (+470) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Egypt Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 12PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Messi -145 · Alvarez +115 · Salah +470

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi -145 · Julian Alvarez +115 · Lautaro Martinez +120 · Thiago Almada +310 · Enzo Fernandez +330 · Leandro Paredes +430 · Mohamed Salah +470 · Alexis Mac Allister +480 · Omar Marmoush +550 · Rodrigo De Paul +600 · Nicolas Tagliafico +750 · Mostafa Zico +750 · Cristian Romero +850 · Nahuel Molina +950 · Emam Ashour +1000 · Lisandro Martinez +1100 · Facundo Medina +1300 · Mohamed Hany +1900 · Ramy Rabia +2500 · Karim Hafez +3000 · Mohanad Lasheen +3500 · Marwan Attia +3500 · Yasser Ibrahim +3500 · Argentina To Advance -800 / Egypt +530 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER