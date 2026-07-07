WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on how individual players will fare via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty

Dallas and New York have been two of the WNBA's more productive offensive teams this season, but their first meeting finished well below Tuesday's total. The Wings defeated the Liberty 91-76 on May 24, combining for 167 total points—nearly nine points below the current line.

New York has also been one of the league's better defensive teams, allowing 83.6 points per game, the third-fewest in the WNBA, while ranking fifth in defensive rating this season. Dallas has played more balanced basketball in recent weeks, and if both teams continue to defend at their season averages, 175.5 should be a difficult number to reach.

Paige Bueckers has been one of the WNBA's most consistent scorers this season, averaging 20.3 points per game while leading Dallas' offense. She has scored 20 or more points in six of her last eight regular-season games, including 24 points in the Wings' first meeting with the Liberty this season.

Dallas will likely rely on Bueckers to carry the offensive load against one of the league's top teams, and she has continued to deliver in high-volume scoring opportunities. Bueckers has consistently reached the 20-point mark this season, making this prop worth considering despite the heavier odds.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper has been one of the WNBA's hottest scorers entering Tuesday's matchup, netting 20 or more points in four consecutive games, including a 30-point performance in Phoenix's most recent win. She's also averaging 20.6 points per game this season, making this prop right in line with her typical production.

Chicago has struggled defensively for much of the season, and Copper continues to lead the Mercury's offense in shot attempts and scoring opportunities. If she maintains her recent form, another 20-point outing is well within reach.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.