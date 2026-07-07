Scottish Open Odds: Golf Odds for This Week's Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA Tour heads to the Genesis Scottish Open this week at The Renaissance Club. Play begins at 2 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Who are the favorites to win this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds This Week: Scottish Open Odds

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +550 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1500 Xander Schauffele +1800 Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 Ludvig Åberg +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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