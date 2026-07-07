Colombia vs Switzerland World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks & Props for Today (July 7)

Colombia vs Switzerland Picks in Summary

Over 2.5 Goals (+138)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Colombia meeting Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Colombia vs Switzerland Prediction World Cup Today

Colombia have been a very under-friendly side, and they're the main reason this match is listed at -168 odds to go under 2.5 goals. But despite Colombia's style and track record, I think there are reasons to back both teams to score.

While Colombia's last three matches have featured a combined two total goals, they've deserved more in attack. That was the case in a 1-0 Round of 32 win over Ghana where Colombia placed a whopping eight shots on target and could've easily netted two or three goals.

Switzerland are pretty darn good going forward, scoring eight times over their previous three matches, including an impressive 2-1 win at Canada, and they've also been leaky on defense -- with the Swiss conceding a goal in three of their four World Cup matches, including one apiece to Bosnia and Qatar, a pair of meh attacks.

Although I'm mostly leaning on Switzerland's style to help this game go over 2.5 goals, I also think Colombia are capable of scoring multiple times against this Swiss D.

All in all, I am intrigued by these +138 odds on over 2.5 goals.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.