Argentina vs Egypt Lineups Confirmed & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions

Argentina vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TODAY Today, Tuesday July 7 2026 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX Argentina vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · Paredes and Álvarez start · Almada benched · Betting impact ✅ Confirmed 4-4-2 For Argentina · Álvarez Starts Alongside Messi Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ ARGENTINA CONFIRMED (4-4-2): E.MARTINEZ, MOLINA, ROMERO, L.MARTINEZ, TAGLIAFICO, DE PAUL, PAREDES, MAC ALLISTER, E.FERNANDEZ, MESSI, ALVAREZ — CLEANLY CONFIRMED ACROSS SOURCES · EGYPT'S LINEUP CARRIES MORE UNCERTAINTY — SEE NOTE BELOW ON A GENUINE CONTRADICTION AROUND KARIM HAFEZ'S FITNESS FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Today 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · Today · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX Argentina To Advance -800 · Messi Anytime -145 → QF vs SUI/COL ✅ The Real Story: Almada Out, Álvarez Confirmed In Argentina's confirmed XI settles two genuine questions: Leandro Paredes starts as expected, and Julián Álvarez — now fully recovered from his ankle issue — partners Messi up front. The real surprise is that Thiago Almada does not start, despite one preview specifically predicting he'd keep his place. Argentina line up in a 4-4-2, not the 4-3-3 some outlets projected. 🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-4-2, Paredes and Álvarez Both Start Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI is unchanged in personnel from the back four and goalkeeper that started against Cabo Verde, with Paredes adding midfield solidity alongside De Paul, Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández. Julián Álvarez gets the nod alongside Messi up front, with both Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martínez confirmed on the bench. 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · CONFIRMED 4-4-2 · SCALONI 9 Álvarez ✅ FW · Over Lautaro · +115 AT 10 Messi ⭐ FW · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -145 7 De Paul RM 5 Paredes ✅ CM · Confirmed starter 20 Mac Allister CM 24 E. Fernández LM 26 Molina RB 13 Romero CB 6 L. Martínez CB 3 Tagliafico LB 23 E. Martínez GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Thiago Almada 🚨 (some previews predicted he'd start) · Lautaro Martínez · Gonzalo Montiel · Nicolás Otamendi · Facundo Medina · check FD for full bench list 🇪🇬 Egypt — Predicted/Reported Starting XI ⚠️ A Genuine Data Conflict Worth Flagging One source lists Karim Hafez in Egypt's starting XI, but a separate report from the same day explicitly states Hafez was forced off injured against Australia and that Egypt's back line "will likely need a reshuffle." Given that direct contradiction, I'm presenting Egypt's lineup below with lower confidence than Argentina's, and recommending you check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything tied to Egypt's defense specifically. Mostafa Shobeir in goal, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany in defense, and the Ashour-Zico-Salah attacking trio (with Mohanad Lasheen confirmed back from suspension) are more consistently corroborated. 🇪🇬 EGYPT · REPORTED 4-4-2 · HASSAN 11 Zico FW · +750 AT 10 Salah ⭐ FW · Captain · Egypt's clear top option, +470 AT 8 Ashour MF · Egypt's leading scorer 17 Lasheen ✅ MF · Back from suspension ? Unclear 4th slot Data unclear on this name 15 Hafez ⚠️ LB · Contradicted by injury report 5 Rabia CB 2 Yasser Ibrahim CB 3 Hany RB 23 Shobeir GK Notable absences / doubts Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem both carrying knocks, status unconfirmed · Marwan Attia and Omar Marmoush not clearly placed in this lineup version — check FD live graphic 📊 Confirmed vs Reported — Side by Side 🇦🇷 Argentina ✅ Confirmed Stat Egypt ⚠️ Reported 4-4-2 Formation 4-4-2 (likely) Lionel Scaloni Manager Hossam Hassan E. Martínez GK Shobeir Molina · Romero · L. Martínez · Tagliafico Def Hafez ⚠️ · Rabia · Y. Ibrahim · Hany De Paul · Paredes ✅ · Mac Allister · E. Fernández Mid Ashour · Lasheen ✅ · (2 slots unclear) Messi ⭐ · Álvarez ✅ Attack Salah ⭐ · Zico 💡 Lineup Betting Impact ✅ MESSI & ÁLVAREZ — confirmed, bet with confidence Both cleanly confirmed starting. Their goalscorer prices remain the correct read on Argentina's attack. 🚨 ALMADA — fade, confirmed benched Despite one preview predicting he'd start, he's confirmed on the bench for Argentina. ⚠️ HAFEZ — confirm before betting Directly contradicted by an injury report from the same day. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything tied to Egypt's left side. FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · Kickoff 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Messi AT -145 · Álvarez AT +115 · Argentina To Advance -800 Bet Now Confirmed Argentina lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi (captain), Julián Álvarez · Substitutes include Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina · Egypt lineup (reported, some uncertainty): Mostafa Shobeir; Karim Hafez (contradicted by a same-day injury report), Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Emam Ashour, Mohanad Lasheen, two midfield slots unclear; Mohamed Salah (captain), Mostafa Zico, with Omar Marmoush and Marwan Attia not clearly placed in this version · Selection notes: Julián Álvarez confirmed starting over Lautaro Martínez; Thiago Almada confirmed benched despite some predictions; Karim Hafez's inclusion for Egypt conflicts with a same-day report of him being forced off injured against Australia — verify before betting · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed lineups and formations for the Argentina vs Egypt match today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.