FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Argentina vs Egypt Lineups Confirmed & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Argentina vs Egypt Lineups Confirmed & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions
Argentina vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TODAY
Today, Tuesday July 7 2026 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

Argentina vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · Paredes and Álvarez start · Almada benched · Betting impact

✅ Confirmed 4-4-2 For Argentina · Álvarez Starts Alongside Messi
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ ARGENTINA CONFIRMED (4-4-2): E.MARTINEZ, MOLINA, ROMERO, L.MARTINEZ, TAGLIAFICO, DE PAUL, PAREDES, MAC ALLISTER, E.FERNANDEZ, MESSI, ALVAREZ — CLEANLY CONFIRMED ACROSS SOURCES · EGYPT'S LINEUP CARRIES MORE UNCERTAINTY — SEE NOTE BELOW ON A GENUINE CONTRADICTION AROUND KARIM HAFEZ'S FITNESS
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Today
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · Today · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
Argentina To Advance -800 · Messi Anytime -145
→ QF vs SUI/COL
The Real Story: Almada Out, Álvarez Confirmed In
Argentina's confirmed XI settles two genuine questions: Leandro Paredes starts as expected, and Julián Álvarez — now fully recovered from his ankle issue — partners Messi up front. The real surprise is that Thiago Almada does not start, despite one preview specifically predicting he'd keep his place. Argentina line up in a 4-4-2, not the 4-3-3 some outlets projected.

🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-4-2, Paredes and Álvarez Both Start

Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI is unchanged in personnel from the back four and goalkeeper that started against Cabo Verde, with Paredes adding midfield solidity alongside De Paul, Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández. Julián Álvarez gets the nod alongside Messi up front, with both Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martínez confirmed on the bench.

🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · CONFIRMED 4-4-2 · SCALONI
9
Álvarez ✅
FW · Over Lautaro · +115 AT
10
Messi ⭐
FW · Captain · Board's shortest AT price -145
7
De Paul
RM
5
Paredes ✅
CM · Confirmed starter
20
Mac Allister
CM
24
E. Fernández
LM
26
Molina
RB
13
Romero
CB
6
L. Martínez
CB
3
Tagliafico
LB
23
E. Martínez
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Thiago Almada 🚨 (some previews predicted he'd start) · Lautaro Martínez · Gonzalo Montiel · Nicolás Otamendi · Facundo Medina · check FD for full bench list

🇪🇬 Egypt — Predicted/Reported Starting XI

⚠️ A Genuine Data Conflict Worth Flagging

One source lists Karim Hafez in Egypt's starting XI, but a separate report from the same day explicitly states Hafez was forced off injured against Australia and that Egypt's back line "will likely need a reshuffle." Given that direct contradiction, I'm presenting Egypt's lineup below with lower confidence than Argentina's, and recommending you check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything tied to Egypt's defense specifically. Mostafa Shobeir in goal, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany in defense, and the Ashour-Zico-Salah attacking trio (with Mohanad Lasheen confirmed back from suspension) are more consistently corroborated.

🇪🇬 EGYPT · REPORTED 4-4-2 · HASSAN
11
Zico
FW · +750 AT
10
Salah ⭐
FW · Captain · Egypt's clear top option, +470 AT
8
Ashour
MF · Egypt's leading scorer
17
Lasheen ✅
MF · Back from suspension
?
Unclear 4th slot
Data unclear on this name
15
Hafez ⚠️
LB · Contradicted by injury report
5
Rabia
CB
2
Yasser Ibrahim
CB
3
Hany
RB
23
Shobeir
GK
Notable absences / doubts
Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmonem both carrying knocks, status unconfirmed · Marwan Attia and Omar Marmoush not clearly placed in this lineup version — check FD live graphic

📊 Confirmed vs Reported — Side by Side

🇦🇷 Argentina ✅ Confirmed
Stat
Egypt ⚠️ Reported
4-4-2
Formation
4-4-2 (likely)
Lionel Scaloni
Manager
Hossam Hassan
E. Martínez
GK
Shobeir
Molina · Romero · L. Martínez · Tagliafico
Def
Hafez ⚠️ · Rabia · Y. Ibrahim · Hany
De Paul · Paredes ✅ · Mac Allister · E. Fernández
Mid
Ashour · Lasheen ✅ · (2 slots unclear)
Messi ⭐ · Álvarez ✅
Attack
Salah ⭐ · Zico
💡 Lineup Betting Impact
✅ MESSI & ÁLVAREZ — confirmed, bet with confidence
Both cleanly confirmed starting. Their goalscorer prices remain the correct read on Argentina's attack.
🚨 ALMADA — fade, confirmed benched
Despite one preview predicting he'd start, he's confirmed on the bench for Argentina.
⚠️ HAFEZ — confirm before betting
Directly contradicted by an injury report from the same day. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything tied to Egypt's left side.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Egypt · Today · Kickoff 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Messi AT -145 · Álvarez AT +115 · Argentina To Advance -800
Bet Now

Confirmed Argentina lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi (captain), Julián Álvarez · Substitutes include Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina · Egypt lineup (reported, some uncertainty): Mostafa Shobeir; Karim Hafez (contradicted by a same-day injury report), Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Emam Ashour, Mohanad Lasheen, two midfield slots unclear; Mohamed Salah (captain), Mostafa Zico, with Omar Marmoush and Marwan Attia not clearly placed in this version · Selection notes: Julián Álvarez confirmed starting over Lautaro Martínez; Thiago Almada confirmed benched despite some predictions; Karim Hafez's inclusion for Egypt conflicts with a same-day report of him being forced off injured against Australia — verify before betting · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed lineups and formations for the Argentina vs Egypt match today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup