Argentina vs Egypt Lineups Confirmed & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions
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Argentina vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Paredes and Álvarez start · Almada benched · Betting impact
🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI
Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI is unchanged in personnel from the back four and goalkeeper that started against Cabo Verde, with Paredes adding midfield solidity alongside De Paul, Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández. Julián Álvarez gets the nod alongside Messi up front, with both Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martínez confirmed on the bench.
🇪🇬 Egypt — Predicted/Reported Starting XI
One source lists Karim Hafez in Egypt's starting XI, but a separate report from the same day explicitly states Hafez was forced off injured against Australia and that Egypt's back line "will likely need a reshuffle." Given that direct contradiction, I'm presenting Egypt's lineup below with lower confidence than Argentina's, and recommending you check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything tied to Egypt's defense specifically. Mostafa Shobeir in goal, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany in defense, and the Ashour-Zico-Salah attacking trio (with Mohanad Lasheen confirmed back from suspension) are more consistently corroborated.
📊 Confirmed vs Reported — Side by Side
Confirmed Argentina lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi (captain), Julián Álvarez · Substitutes include Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina · Egypt lineup (reported, some uncertainty): Mostafa Shobeir; Karim Hafez (contradicted by a same-day injury report), Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Emam Ashour, Mohanad Lasheen, two midfield slots unclear; Mohamed Salah (captain), Mostafa Zico, with Omar Marmoush and Marwan Attia not clearly placed in this version · Selection notes: Julián Álvarez confirmed starting over Lautaro Martínez; Thiago Almada confirmed benched despite some predictions; Karim Hafez's inclusion for Egypt conflicts with a same-day report of him being forced off injured against Australia — verify before betting · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Confirmed lineups and formations for the Argentina vs Egypt match today. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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