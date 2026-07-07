Argentina vs Egypt Prediction: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Today World Cup

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · MESSI'S +210 IS COMFORTABLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH ALVAREZ AND LAUTARO TIED FAR BEHIND AT +350 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1200, SHORTER THAN EVERY EGYPTIAN PLAYER EXCEPT SALAH — A CLEAR SIGNAL OF HOW LOW-EVENT THIS MATCH IS EXPECTED TO BE EARLY · KICKOFF 12PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
Argentina -800 to advance · Messi at 20 career World Cup goals
→ QF vs SUI/COL
⚠️
Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
This board is dominated by one name at the top. Lionel Messi's +210 is comfortably the shortest first-goalscorer price, with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez tied a considerable distance behind at +350 apiece. That gap is a direct reflection of Messi's status as the tournament's dominant individual force — 20 career World Cup goals, a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances, and the Golden Boot lead with 8 goals from just 5 games this cycle.
One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer — meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes — sits at +1200, shorter than every single Egyptian player except Mohamed Salah (+1300). That's a genuine signal about how the market views this specific market: Egypt's attack is expected to struggle to break through at all, and a goalless deadlock is actually viewed as more likely than nearly every individual Egyptian goalscorer. Leandro Paredes rounds out Argentina's next tier at +1100, confirming his newly expected starting role.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇦🇷 Argentina ScorersMessi's price alone is shorter than Egypt's entire team combined
Lionel Messi FW · Captain
Comfortably the board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+210
Julián Álvarez FW
Now fully fit, favored to start over Lautaro
+350
Lautaro Martínez FW
A live alternate to Álvarez up front
+350
Thiago Almada MF
Local knowledge from his Atlanta United days
+900
Enzo Fernández MF
Covers enormous ground, late-arriving threat
+950
Leandro Paredes MF · Confirmed inclusion
Showing more forward involvement in recent form
+1100
Alexis Mac Allister MF
Pushed into a more advanced, wide role
+1300
Rodrigo De Paul MF
Instrumental in Argentina's pressing shape
+1700
Nicolás Tagliafico LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1900
Cristian Romero CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2200
Nahuel Molina RB
Attacking full-back option
+2500
Lisandro Martínez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2700
Facundo Medina DEF
A live alternate at left-back
+3300
🇪🇬 Egypt ScorersSalah is the only Egyptian priced shorter than "No Goalscorer"
Mohamed Salah AM · Captain
Egypt's only player shorter than "No Goalscorer" · ⭐ TOP EGYPT PLAY
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Clear Standout
Lionel Messi — First Goalscorer
140+ points clear of the field
+210
$10→$31
Now 20 career World Cup goals and a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances — no player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock.
Verdict · Confirmed +210, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest single-name pick on this board.
⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Fully Fit At The Right Time
Julián Álvarez — First Goalscorer
Favored to start over Lautaro
+350
$10→$45
Fully recovered from his ankle issue and expected to start alongside Messi — a proven finisher earning the nod at exactly the right moment against a limited Egyptian back line.
Verdict · Confirmed +350, tied for second · 1 unit
Back to full fitness and starting.
⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge
No Goalscorer
Shorter than every Egyptian player but Salah
+1200
$10→$130
A genuine coverage bet if you're worried about a cagey, low-event opening 90 — Egypt's compact defensive setup and disciplined approach have produced exactly this kind of match before.
Verdict · Confirmed +1200, a real hedge option · Small stake only
Priced ahead of nearly Egypt's entire roster.
⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Egypt's Only Real Play
Mohamed Salah — First Goalscorer
Egypt's only player shorter than No Goalscorer
+1300
$10→$140
If Egypt do strike first, it's overwhelmingly likely to be Salah — the only Egyptian player the market genuinely rates above a scoreless first 90.
Verdict · Confirmed +1300, Egypt's clear top play · Small stake only
A genuine long shot given the class gap.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Egypt · Today 12PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi
Clear board favorite · 2 units
+210
⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez
Fully fit, favored to start · 1 unit
+350
⭐ No Goalscorer
Real hedge, priced ahead of most of Egypt · Small stake only
+1200
⭐ Mohamed Salah
Egypt's only real threat · Small stake only
+1300
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Messi's anytime price is -145 versus +210 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +210 · Julian Alvarez +350 · Lautaro Martinez +350 · Thiago Almada +900 · Enzo Fernandez +950 · Leandro Paredes +1100 · No Goalscorer +1200 · Alexis Mac Allister +1300 · Mohamed Salah +1300 · Omar Marmoush +1600 · Rodrigo De Paul +1700 · Nicolas Tagliafico +1900 · Cristian Romero +2200 · Mostafa Zico +2200 · Nahuel Molina +2500 · Lisandro Martinez +2700 · Facundo Medina +3300 · Mohamed Hany +5000 · Ramy Rabia +7000 · Karim Hafez +7500 · Yasser Ibrahim +10000 · Mohanad Lasheen +10000 · Marwan Attia +10000 · Argentina To Advance -800 / Egypt +530 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Who will score the first goal today for Argentina vs Egypt? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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