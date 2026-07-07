Argentina vs Egypt Prediction: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Today World Cup

Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel

🥇 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · FIRST GOALSCORER · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · MESSI'S +210 IS COMFORTABLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH ALVAREZ AND LAUTARO TIED FAR BEHIND AT +350 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1200, SHORTER THAN EVERY EGYPTIAN PLAYER EXCEPT SALAH — A CLEAR SIGNAL OF HOW LOW-EVENT THIS MATCH IS EXPECTED TO BE EARLY · KICKOFF 12PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX Argentina -800 to advance · Messi at 20 career World Cup goals → QF vs SUI/COL

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

This board is dominated by one name at the top. Lionel Messi's +210 is comfortably the shortest first-goalscorer price, with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez tied a considerable distance behind at +350 apiece. That gap is a direct reflection of Messi's status as the tournament's dominant individual force — 20 career World Cup goals, a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances, and the Golden Boot lead with 8 goals from just 5 games this cycle.

One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer — meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes — sits at +1200, shorter than every single Egyptian player except Mohamed Salah (+1300). That's a genuine signal about how the market views this specific market: Egypt's attack is expected to struggle to break through at all, and a goalless deadlock is actually viewed as more likely than nearly every individual Egyptian goalscorer. Leandro Paredes rounds out Argentina's next tier at +1100, confirming his newly expected starting role.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers Messi's price alone is shorter than Egypt's entire team combined Lionel Messi FW · Captain Comfortably the board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +210 Julián Álvarez FW Now fully fit, favored to start over Lautaro +350 Lautaro Martínez FW A live alternate to Álvarez up front +350 Thiago Almada MF Local knowledge from his Atlanta United days +900 Enzo Fernández MF Covers enormous ground, late-arriving threat +950 Leandro Paredes MF · Confirmed inclusion Showing more forward involvement in recent form +1100 Alexis Mac Allister MF Pushed into a more advanced, wide role +1300 Rodrigo De Paul MF Instrumental in Argentina's pressing shape +1700 Nicolás Tagliafico LB Overlapping full-back option +1900 Cristian Romero CB Set-piece aerial option +2200 Nahuel Molina RB Attacking full-back option +2500 Lisandro Martínez CB Set-piece aerial option +2700 Facundo Medina DEF A live alternate at left-back +3300 🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers Salah is the only Egyptian priced shorter than "No Goalscorer" Mohamed Salah AM · Captain Egypt's only player shorter than "No Goalscorer" · ⭐ TOP EGYPT PLAY +1300 Omar Marmoush ST Egypt's lone striker, Man City forward +1600 Nicolás Tagliafico-equivalent · Nicolás Tagliafico shown above Nicolás Tagliafico shown above · Cristian Romero shown above Continued below with remaining Egyptian names

🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers (continued) Rodrigo De Paul-equivalent slot · Mostafa Zico FW Wide attacking option +2200 Mohamed Hany RB Attacking full-back option +5000 Ramy Rabia CB Set-piece aerial option +7000 Karim Hafez LB · Expected fit Overlapping full-back option +7500 Yasser Ibrahim CB Longest Egypt price on the board +10000 Mohanad Lasheen MF · Back from suspension Available again after a one-game ban +10000 Marwan Attia DM Defensive midfield anchor +10000 No Goalscorer Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes +1200 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Clear Standout Lionel Messi — First Goalscorer 140+ points clear of the field +210 $10→$31 Now 20 career World Cup goals and a goal in 8 straight tournament appearances — no player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock. Verdict · Confirmed +210, board favorite · 2 units The clearest single-name pick on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Fully Fit At The Right Time Julián Álvarez — First Goalscorer Favored to start over Lautaro +350 $10→$45 Fully recovered from his ankle issue and expected to start alongside Messi — a proven finisher earning the nod at exactly the right moment against a limited Egyptian back line. Verdict · Confirmed +350, tied for second · 1 unit Back to full fitness and starting. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge No Goalscorer Shorter than every Egyptian player but Salah +1200 $10→$130 A genuine coverage bet if you're worried about a cagey, low-event opening 90 — Egypt's compact defensive setup and disciplined approach have produced exactly this kind of match before. Verdict · Confirmed +1200, a real hedge option · Small stake only Priced ahead of nearly Egypt's entire roster. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Egypt's Only Real Play Mohamed Salah — First Goalscorer Egypt's only player shorter than No Goalscorer +1300 $10→$140 If Egypt do strike first, it's overwhelmingly likely to be Salah — the only Egyptian player the market genuinely rates above a scoreless first 90. Verdict · Confirmed +1300, Egypt's clear top play · Small stake only A genuine long shot given the class gap.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Egypt · Today 12PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi Clear board favorite · 2 units +210 ⭐⭐ Julián Álvarez Fully fit, favored to start · 1 unit +350 ⭐ No Goalscorer Real hedge, priced ahead of most of Egypt · Small stake only +1200 ⭐ Mohamed Salah Egypt's only real threat · Small stake only +1300

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Messi's anytime price is -145 versus +210 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Egypt First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 12PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Messi +210 · Alvarez +350 · Lautaro +350

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +210 · Julian Alvarez +350 · Lautaro Martinez +350 · Thiago Almada +900 · Enzo Fernandez +950 · Leandro Paredes +1100 · No Goalscorer +1200 · Alexis Mac Allister +1300 · Mohamed Salah +1300 · Omar Marmoush +1600 · Rodrigo De Paul +1700 · Nicolas Tagliafico +1900 · Cristian Romero +2200 · Mostafa Zico +2200 · Nahuel Molina +2500 · Lisandro Martinez +2700 · Facundo Medina +3300 · Mohamed Hany +5000 · Ramy Rabia +7000 · Karim Hafez +7500 · Yasser Ibrahim +10000 · Mohanad Lasheen +10000 · Marwan Attia +10000 · Argentina To Advance -800 / Egypt +530 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER