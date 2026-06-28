World Cup Prediction Today: Canada vs. South Africa Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 28)

Canada vs. South Africa Picks in Summary

Canada Over 1.5 Goals (-104)

Jonathan David 2+ Shots on Target (+125)

The 2026 World Cup enters the knockout rounds on Sunday as Canada and South Africa meet up in the tourney's first Round-of-32 clash at 3 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Canada vs South Africa World Cup Prediction Today

South Africa were a surprise second-place finisher in Group A, notching four group-stage points, including an impressive 1-0 win over South Korea in Matchday 3 to book their spot in the Round of 32.

After giving up two goals in its first match at Mexico, South Africa's defense has impressed, permitting only one goal the rest of the way. But they looked pretty shaky trying to play out from the back against Mexico's high press, and they're going to see a fierce Canadian high press in this one, which pushes me to back Canada to score at least two goals.

Canada's attack has been superb so far in this tourney as coach Jesse Marsch's side has netted eight goals. Their high-energy press is a huge part of their attack -- they can win the ball high up the pitch and immediately create chances. The comfy temps in SoFi Stadium should aid Canada's energy levels.

Although six of Canada's eight goals came in one match (vs. Qatar), they were unlucky not to score more in their other two outings, firing seven shots on target versus Switzerland last time out and putting four shots on target (with 61% possession) against Bosnia.

If you'd rather play it safer, you can take Canada to win at -140, but I'm siding with Canada to net at least two goals against what I think will be an overmatched South Africa side.

David has been a central figure in Canada's attack, and this prop -- which means he'll take at least two shots that are either saved by the keeper or are a goal -- correlates well with the first bet as a successful Canadian attacking day should lead to chances for their star striker.

Through three matches, David is averaging 2.25 shots on target per 90 minutes and 4.87 overall shots per 90. He's scored three goals, and he's also Canada's primary penalty taker, which gives him another route to placing a shot on goal.

South Africa had 32% and 40% of the possession versus Mexico and South Korea, respectively, so I envision this being a match where Canada controls possession and causes turnovers in dangerous areas via its press -- two things that can lead to scoring chances for David.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.