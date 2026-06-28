Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-38) vs. Miami Marlins (44-39)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Marlins.TV

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

STL: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205)

STL: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.24 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 1-2, 3.09 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Kyle Leahy (5-4) versus the Marlins and Tyler Phillips (1-2). Leahy and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leahy's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 2-3-0 against the spread when Phillips starts. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Phillips starts this season -- they lost both.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.8%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -122 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Cardinals are +168 to cover, and the Marlins are -205.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Marlins contest on June 28 has been set at 9, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 79 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 46-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 36.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-28).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Miami has gone 11-20 (35.5%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 82 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-37-2).

The Marlins have collected a 43-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .282 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .351 while slugging .481.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 20th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the majors.

Walker takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a walk.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 75 hits.

JJ Wetherholt has 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .481 and has 109 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .336 and with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is first in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Xavier Edwards has a .379 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .430.

He is 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jakob Marsee is batting .199 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 walks.

Javier Sanoja has 13 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/27/2026: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/22/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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