World Cup Picks for Canada vs. South Africa: World Cup Best Bets, Predictions for June 28

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

• Aubrey Modiba to commit 2 or more fouls (+135)

• Red card in the match (+350)

• Both teams to have a red card (+2000)

By James Cantrill

The 2026 World Cup enters the knockout rounds today as South Africa and Canada open the Round of 32.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction Today: Canada vs South Africa

No one was expecting South Africa to finish second in their group, not many even fancied them to get advance at all -- yet here they are.

They face Canada, who finished second in Group B, with the co-hosts short favorites to get to the last 16.

However, the focus for us is an intriguing battle down Canada's right flank. Tajon Buchanan has drawn 3.0 fouls per 90 at this World Cup, with every left-back he's faced committing three fouls. That brings AUBREY MODIBA firmly into play, with 2+ FOULS appealing.

Referee João Pedro Silva Pinheiro is another positive. He's averaged 4.56 cards per game this season, showing seven red cards in 30 matches, including one in his only World Cup appointment.

That also makes A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD worth small plays.

South Africa have already had two players sent off this tournament, Qatar had two dismissed against Canada, and Canada's last seven pre-World Cup friendlies produced four red cards, three shown to their opponents.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.