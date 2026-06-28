Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox (35-46) vs. New York Yankees (48-34)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | NYY: -1.5 (+155)

BOS: +1.5 (-188) | NYY: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 9-1, 2.95 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-2, 3.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (9-1) for the Red Sox and Carlos Rodon (4-2) for the Yankees. Gray and his team have a record of 10-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Yankees have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Rodon starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Rodon starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.5%)

Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

Boston is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Yankees are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Yankees on June 28, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

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Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 21 of 49 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 35-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, New York has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Yankees have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-41-3).

The Yankees have put together a 38-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.377) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .527.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.333/.442.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 55 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Durbin heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads his team with 79 hits and has a club-leading .573 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is currently 40th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .225.

Paul Goldschmidt has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .291.

Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

6/27/2026: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/25/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2026: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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