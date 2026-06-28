Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (35-46) vs. New York Yankees (48-34)
- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NBC/Peacock
Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | NYY: (-104)
- Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | NYY: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 9-1, 2.95 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-2, 3.70 ERA
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (9-1) for the Red Sox and Carlos Rodon (4-2) for the Yankees. Gray and his team have a record of 10-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Yankees have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Rodon starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Rodon starts this season -- they split the games.
Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (52.5%)
Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline
- Boston is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.
Red Sox vs Yankees Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Yankees are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Red Sox vs Yankees Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Yankees on June 28, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
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Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Boston has won 21 of 49 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have posted a record of 35-46-0 against the spread this season.
- The Yankees have a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, New York has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).
- The Yankees have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-41-3).
- The Yankees have put together a 38-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.377) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .527.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.333/.442.
- Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 55 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .383.
- Durbin heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 59th in slugging.
- Ben Rice leads his team with 79 hits and has a club-leading .573 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .367.
- He is currently 40th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .225.
- Paul Goldschmidt has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .291.
Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head
- 6/27/2026: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/25/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/7/2026: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
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