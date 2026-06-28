NASCAR Odds Sonoma Today: Who Are the Favorites for the Toyota Save Mart 350?

NASCAR Sonoma Odds at a Glance

Shane van Gisbergen -170

Kyle Larson +750

Connor Zilisch +1200

The 2026 NASCAR season heads to Sonoma today for the Toyota Save Mart 350.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today's race?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Sonoma Odds Today

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Shane van Gisbergen -170 Kyle Larson +750 Connor Zilisch +1200 Tyler Reddick +1300 Ty Gibbs +1300 Carson Hocevar +1600 Michael McDowell +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What types of bets can I make on NASCAR races? NASCAR offers a wide variety of betting markets. The most common are race winner (picking who wins outright), top-3 or top-5 finishes, head-to-head matchups between two drivers, and manufacturer props (which make of car wins). You'll also find futures bets on season-long outcomes like Cup Series champion.

How do head-to-head NASCAR matchups work? Head-to-head bets pit two drivers against each other, and you simply pick which one will finish higher. On FanDuel, if one driver fails to finish, the other is declared the winner; if both drivers fail to finish, the one with more laps completed wins.

What is a NASCAR futures bet? A futures bet is a wager placed on an outcome that will be decided further down the road — such as the Cup Series champion. Odds are typically available before and throughout the season, and lines shift based on race results and points standings.

What factors should I consider when handicapping a NASCAR race? Key factors include recent form (how a driver has run over the most recent races weeks), track history (some drivers consistently excel at certain track types like superspeedways or short tracks), manufacturer strength at a given venue, starting position, and weather conditions.

What is the difference between track types, and why does it matter for betting? NASCAR holds races on several different track types: superspeedways (Daytona, Talladega), intermediate tracks (Charlotte, Michigan), short tracks (Bristol, Martinsville), road courses (Sonoma, Watkins Glen), and hybrid layouts. Driver skill sets vary by track type — some excel at superspeedway pack racing while others are road course specialists. Knowing which drivers have historically performed well as which track types is vital information.

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Which NASCAR bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.