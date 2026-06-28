Giants vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Braves Game Info

San Francisco Giants (34-48) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-32)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

Giants vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | ATL: (+112)

SF: (-132) | ATL: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 6-6, 3.70 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 8-5, 2.14 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robbie Ray (6-6) for the Giants and Chris Sale (8-5) for the Braves. Ray's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ray's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Braves have an 8-6-0 record against the spread in Sale's starts. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.5%)

Giants vs Braves Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +112 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Braves are -200 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Braves on June 28, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Braves Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won five of 12 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 37 of 80 chances this season.

The Giants are 34-46-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have gone 9-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Atlanta has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-38-4 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 43-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles and three walks.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .323 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Casey Schmitt has 86 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Rafael Devers has been key for San Francisco with 76 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Devers has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 85 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is slugging .439 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .300.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Giants vs Braves Head to Head

6/27/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/26/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/17/2026: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/23/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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