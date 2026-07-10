World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for Spain vs. Belgium Quarterfinal (July 10)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue today as Spain takes on Belgium.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs Belgium Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

Spain vs Belgium Prediction: 2-0 Spain

Spain have grown into the tournament and now look every bit like genuine contenders. Their success has been built on complete control, with La Roja yet to concede a goal while allowing just 0.30 expected goals per game, the best defensive record of any side left in the competition. They also lead the tournament for turnovers forced, making life incredibly difficult for opponents.

Belgium were excellent against the USA after an underwhelming group stage, but this is a huge step up in class. Prior to that display they were fortunate to survive against Senegal, and it's hard to see them enjoying the same freedom against a Spain side that monopolises possession and suffocates teams out of games.

That makes SPAIN TO WIN TO NIL my favourite bet. They've already kept five consecutive clean sheets in competitive matches and look capable of shutting Belgium out while having enough quality to find a couple of goals at the other end.

With Michael Oliver in charge, the card markets are also worth attacking. The English referee has shown 13 yellows across three World Cup games, including eight in Morocco's win over Canada.

MAXIM DE CUYPER TO BE CARDED appeals with the Belgium left-back likely to spend much of the evening trying to contain Lamine Yamal, while NATHAN NGOY TO BE CARDED also looks overpriced. Ngoy has already been sent off once this tournament and could struggle with Spain's constant movement and rotations in the final third.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +175 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Spain at +360 and Argentina at +430.

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Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.