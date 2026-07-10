Spain vs. Belgium Prediction Today: World Cup Picks, Best Bets and Props (July 10)

Spain vs Belgium Picks in Summary

The quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup continue today, with Spain meeting Belgium at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction Today: Spain vs. Belgium Quarterfinal

It feels like Spain is flying under the radar a bit. They haven’t been as high flying in attack as France has or played in as wild of matches as Argentina has. But they’ve quietly grown in the tourney after a shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opener, and I like them to score at least twice today.

If Spain has made headlines, it’s been due to their defense, which has been amazing, allowing a World Cup-best 0.32 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes. Don’t sleep on their attack, though.

Spain netted three goals versus Austria in the Round of 32 and then bested Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16. That Portugal test is likely a stiffer one than what they’ll get from Belgium, and despite scoring only once, Spain mustered 1.98 xG against Portugal.

Belgium battered the US 4-1 last time out. But prior to that game, they hadn’t impressed much in this tourney. The Belgians haven’t been very stingy on D of late, giving up at least one goal to all of Senegal, New Zealand and the USA — teams that have nowhere near the amount of talent that Spain possesses.

Lamine Yamal is due for a breakout performance, and Nico Williams might be fit enough to come off the bench today. In my eyes, everything comes up Spain, and I like them to score at least two times this afternoon.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.