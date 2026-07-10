Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-47)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Dbacks.TV

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | ARI: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | ARI: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 8-2, 1.79 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 2.25 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (7-3, 2.25 ERA). Ohtani and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Ohtani's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 12-6-0 ATS in Rodríguez's 18 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71.8%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -255 favorite, while Arizona is a +210 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -114 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -105.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on July 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 60, or 65.2%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -255 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 94 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 44-50-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-32).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-51-3 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 49-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 94 hits and an OBP of .405, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .534.

He is 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.499) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the majors.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.328/.462.

Kyle Tucker has seven home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a slugging percentage of .476, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll's 87 hits and .354 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .495.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 66th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 28th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-best .354 on-base percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!