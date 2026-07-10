Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (39-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-57)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-166) | COL: (+140)

SF: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

SF: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-6, 3.45 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-2, 6.95 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (8-6) against the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (0-2). Ray's team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 1-3-0 ATS in Gordon's four starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 1-3 in Gordon's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (58%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rockies, San Francisco is the favorite at -166, and Colorado is +140 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -152 to cover.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

Giants versus Rockies on July 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 14 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -166 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 44 of 90 chances this season.

The Giants are 39-51-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have put together a 38-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.3% of those games).

Colorado is 18-36 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-46-3).

The Rockies have a 52-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .823, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .309 with 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is sixth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (94) this season, and 36 of those have gone for extra bases.

Rafael Devers has 18 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a slugging percentage of .480, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Rumfield hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double and two walks.

Hunter Goodman's 82 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jake McCarthy has 17 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .299.

Kyle Karros has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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