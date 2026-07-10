Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Diego Padres (46-47) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-49)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SNET

Padres vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

SD: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+158)

SD: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Padres vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Padres) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

The probable starters are JP Sears (2-1) for the Padres and Shane Bieber (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Sears' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Sears' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Blue Jays failed to cover in each of Bieber's three starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Bieber start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52%)

Padres vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -112 favorite at home.

Padres vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover, while the Padres are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres versus Blue Jays, on July 10, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 20-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 93 chances this season.

The Padres are 50-43-0 against the spread in their 93 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 13-26 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a record of 11-23 (32.4%).

The Blue Jays have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-42-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 44-48-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .193 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .285 while slugging .416.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 151st, his on-base percentage ranks 142nd, and he is 87th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .727. He has a slash line of .283/.344/.383 this season.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Tatis enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (62) this season, and 29 of those have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .225 with a .315 OBP and 35 RBI for San Diego this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best .343 on-base percentage. He's batting .262 and slugging .351.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 65th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement paces his team with a .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces the Blue Jays with 78 hits.

Daulton Varsho is batting .246 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

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