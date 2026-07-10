Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (54-38) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | STL: (+138)

ATL: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

ATL: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 9-6, 2.27 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (9-6) for the Braves and Kyle Leahy (7-4) for the Cardinals. When Sale starts, his team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team has won 64.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-5). The Cardinals are 8-7-0 ATS in Leahy's 15 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Leahy's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those games.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.3%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Cardinals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-164) and St. Louis as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Cardinals are -125 to cover, and the Braves are +104.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Cardinals on July 10 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

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Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 89 chances this season.

The Braves are 48-41-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 31 of the 64 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.4%).

St. Louis has a record of 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (33.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-46-5).

The Cardinals have a 52-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (97) this season while batting .270 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .546.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Harris heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .348 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 89 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.539) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (102). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ivan Herrera has an on-base percentage of .384, a team-high for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .267 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/2/2026: 11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2026: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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