World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for England vs. Norway Quarterfinal (July 11)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue today as Norway faces England.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

England vs Norway Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

England vs Norway Prediction: 3-1 England

England produced arguably their best performance of the tournament by knocking out co-hosts Mexico, and they'll fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals against a Norway side whose defensive flaws continue to be exposed despite their attacking quality.

The Scandinavians have conceded 8.1 expected goals (xG) across five games, the worst record of the teams to have reached the final eight, while England have created the most big chances (23) and are averaging almost 2.0 xG per game. Thomas Tuchel's side look well balanced and should create plenty of opportunities again.

That makes HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME a standout bet. The England captain has six goals already, has scored in four of five World Cup matches and remains the focal point of everything good England do. Averaging 3.86 shots, 2.03 shots on target and 0.70 xG per 90, Kane looks well placed to add to his tally against Norway's vulnerable back line.

I'll also back JULIAN RYERSON TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.

The Norwegian right-back is likely to spend much of the game dealing with Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford and the overlapping Nico O'Reilly, a difficult assignment in what should be another attack-minded England display. Ryerson has committed two fouls in both of his starts at this tournament and could be kept busy throughout.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +135 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.