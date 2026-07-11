World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland Quarterfinal (July 11)

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue today as Switzerland takes on Argentina.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Argentina vs Switzerland Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction: 3-1 Argentina

Argentina haven't had things all their own way in the knockout rounds, but their underlying performances remain extremely strong. Despite conceding four goals to Cape Verde and Egypt, they've allowed just 0.59 xGA per game across the tournament, while averaging over 2.1 xG at the other end.

Switzerland have impressed, but they've yet to face an attack anywhere near Argentina's level. The Swiss created just 0.39 xG across 120 minutes against Colombia and may struggle to generate enough chances if they fall behind here.

That brings us back to LIONEL MESSI. Everything Argentina do in attack goes through their captain, making MESSI TO SCORE ANYTIME and MESSI TO REGISTER 1+ ASSIST both standout bets.

The numbers are remarkable. Messi has eight goals and one assist in five matches, leads Argentina for shots, shots on target, xG, chances created, big chances created and expected assists, while also taking penalties, free-kicks and corners. Discounting own goals, he's been directly involved in nine of Argentina's 11 goals with him on the pitch.

Given his dual threat as both scorer and creator, I also wouldn't put anyone off backing the Messi goal and assist double in a parlay.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +135 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.