WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Saturday, July 11, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Saturday's first game features two of the WNBA's top teams. Minnesota has been one of the league's most consistent clubs this season, combining one of the WNBA's best defenses with an efficient offense. While New York has the talent to win at home, the Lynx have consistently found ways to win close games throughout the season.

Rather than forcing a play on the total, backing Minnesota outright offers the stronger betting angle in what should be one of the day's most competitive matchups.

Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta returns home after a convincing win over Seattle and now draws a favorable matchup against a Portland team that has struggled against the league's top competition. The Dream have been one of the WNBA's more reliable teams this season, while the Fire continue to search for consistency in their inaugural campaign.

Atlanta owns the edge on both ends of the floor and should be able to capitalize against a Portland defense that has allowed more than 91 points per game this season. If the Dream establish the pace early, they should have a strong chance to win by double digits and cover the spread.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson continues to play at an MVP level, averaging 26.1 points per game, the highest mark in the WNBA. She has scored 25 or more points in eight of her last 11 regular-season games, including 32 points in Thursday's win over Portland and 33 points in her previous matchup against Phoenix.

Wilson remains the focal point of Las Vegas' offense and has consistently produced against favorable matchups. Given her recent scoring form and the volume of shots she continues to receive, 25+ points is a strong play heading into Saturday's matchup.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.