UFC Picks and Predictions Today: UFC 329 Best Bets (McGregor vs. Holloway 2)

Best Bets at a Glance

International Fight Week concludes with a big UFC event, as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in more than five years to face former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch to headline UFC 329. While McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision back in 2013, both fighters have evolved dramatically since that meeting.

With a stacked main card featuring several ranked matchups, there are plenty of betting opportunities beyond the headliner. Here are our favorite UFC bets for Saturday night's card.

All UFC betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

UFC 329 Predictions and Best Bets: McGregor Holloway 2

McGregor vs. Holloway — Holloway Moneyline (-225)

McGregor's return has generated plenty of excitement, but backing Holloway is the more logical play.

While McGregor remains one of the most dangerous early finishers in UFC history, there are legitimate questions surrounding his timing, cardio, and durability after such a lengthy layoff. Holloway, meanwhile, has remained active against elite competition and continues to possess one of the best gas tanks and highest striking outputs in MMA.

If this fight extends beyond the opening two rounds, the advantage shifts heavily toward Holloway. His volume striking and pace should gradually wear down McGregor, making the former BMF champion the deserved favorite.

Pimblett vs. Saint Denis — Fight Doesn't Go the Distance (-225)

This lightweight clash has all the ingredients for fireworks.

Saint Denis is one of the UFC's most aggressive finishers, constantly pushing forward in search of submissions and stoppages. Pimblett has shown similar finishing instincts throughout his UFC career, with all of his promotional victories coming inside the distance.

Neither fighter is known for fighting cautiously, and both willingly engage in high-risk exchanges. That's a recipe for an early finish rather than a drawn-out decision.

Bautista vs. Sandhagen — Sandhagen by Decision (+185)

Sandhagen has quietly become one of the UFC's most technically sound bantamweights.

Against Mario Bautista, expect Sandhagen to use his movement, length, and diverse striking arsenal to control the fight over three rounds. Bautista is durable enough to survive, but consistently winning exchanges against Sandhagen is another challenge entirely.

Rather than chase a finish, look for Sandhagen to pile up points and cruise to a unanimous decision.

Best Bet: Cory Sandhagen by Decision

Flyweight fights are often fast-paced, but that doesn't necessarily mean they end quickly.

Royval thrives on relentless pressure, while Kavanagh's speed and movement should allow him to avoid prolonged exchanges early. Both fighters are durable and capable of winning extended striking battles, making the Over an attractive betting option.

Expect a competitive fight that likely reaches the judges' scorecards.

UFC Betting FAQ

What is a moneyline bet in UFC?

A moneyline bet is a wager on which fighter will win the bout, regardless of method or round.

What does "win by KO/TKO" mean?

This prop bet requires your fighter to win via knockout or technical knockout. A submission or decision victory would not cash the wager.

How are UFC fights scored if they go the distance?

Three judges score each round using the 10-point must system. The fighter with the higher total score after all scheduled rounds wins by decision.

What factors should bettors consider before placing a UFC wager?

Recent form, striking and grappling matchups, cardio, reach advantages, injury history, and strength of competition are all important factors when evaluating a fight.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.